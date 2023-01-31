ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

WNCT

Officials investigating social media threats against local school districts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement officials in eastern North Carolina are investigating threatening social media posts directed toward local school districts. Law enforcement agencies in Pitt and Duplin counties posted information about the threats Wednesday morning. A teenager in Wayne County was arrested on a juvenile petition Tuesday for “communicating a threat of mass […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Whiteville Woman charged in Laptop Scam

State Bureau of Investigation agents and Columbus County Deputies have arrested a local woman for allegedly taking money for laptop computers, but never delivering. Tiffany Reaves McLamb, 39, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, and released on a $10,000 secured bond. Her address was listed as 238 King Arthur Dr., Whiteville.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Columbus County outlines opioid settlement spending strategy

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County is set to receive more than $7.8 million in opioid settlement funds before 2039. Each year, the county must outline how it will spend its share of that money to combat the opioid epidemic. Commissioners recently approved spending $458,284 in 2023 on five...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WNCT

ENC stores fined for overcharging customers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

35 years ago today: WRAL News anchor had live TV conversation with man holding Lumberton newspaper staff hostage

LUMBERTON, N.C. — Thirty-five years ago, two men walked into a newspaper office in Robeson County and took 17 people hostage. On Feb. 1, 1988, Eddie Hatcher and Timothy Jacobs –two members of the Tuscarora tribe – walked into the Robesonian newspaper office in Lumberton with sawed-off shotguns and chained the door closed behind them.
LUMBERTON, NC
WECT

School bus involved in traffic incident in Bladen Co.

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A school bus was involved in an incident around 7:30 a.m. along Soup Haire Road in Bladen County on Jan. 30. According to a representative with Bladen County Schools, nine Bladen Early College High School students were on board the bus when it was struck. The representative told WECT that the bus was hit when another vehicle backed into it.
WECT

Community invited to job fair and veterans’ stand down event in Bladen Co.

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - A job fair and veterans’ stand down will be held at Elizabethtown Baptist Church on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the church’s gymnasium, and a previous event held 4-5 years ago saw over 400 attendees, according to an N.C. Department of Commerce representative. The church is located at 1800 West Broad Street.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WECT

Warming shelter to open in Wilmington this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that their shelter will open Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 for anyone experiencing homelessness in the Wilmington area. According to the announcement, the shelter will be located at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1403 Market St., and those wishing to...
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Rising Price of Eggs Increases Interest in Home Flocks

As egg prices rise in the grocery store, some folks have started thinking about raising their own flock of backyard chickens. The idea is appealing, but there are a few rules to follow in Columbus County when contemplating poultry farming. City, county and commonsense guidelines. According to the N.C. Agricultural...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

Bladen farm suspected in release of animal waste into creek

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources is investigating the release of tens of thousands of gallons of animal waste into a Bladen County creek over the weekend. A recirculation pipe failure is suspected in discharging what is estimated to be nearly 30,000 gallons of untreated...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

