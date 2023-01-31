An Olean man was sentenced Tuesday afternoon for attempting to murder his girlfriend in the town of Collins last March. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that State Supreme Court Judge Deborah Haendiges sentenced 22-year-old Gabriel Melkioty to 16 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision. Melkioty stabbed the female victim multiple times with the intent to cause her death, according to Flynn. The crime occurred on March 31 inside the victim's residence. Flynn says Melkioty also beat the victim and strangled her to the point of unconsciousness during the assault. Melkioty pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in the 2nd degree, a Class B violent felony, on November 30. The plea from Melkioty came on the same morning that jury selection was scheduled to begin in his trial. Judge Haendiges also issued a final order of protection on behalf of the victim and her children, which remains in effect until April 1, 2045.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO