wesb.com
Bradford Woman Charged With Harassment and Disorderly Conduct
A Bradford woman is facing charges for harassment and disorderly conduct. According to court filings, City of Bradford Police were dispatched to a home four times on December 30th for reports of 37-year-old Bobbie Jo Smith making threats, throwing items at a neighbor’s children, kicking a tablet that neighbor children were using to record her behavior, and “talking loudly without making any sense.”
wesb.com
Three Charged in Altercation
Three men are facing charges after an altercation in Kersey. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to a home for a report of threatening texts. When they arrived, they observed that 41-year-old Jason Ryan, 18-year-old Layton Ryan, and 18-year-old Beau Azzato of Ridgway had been involved in a physical altercation. Visible injuries were observed on both Ryans.
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Arrested on Protection Order
A Bradford woman is in McKean County Jail for allegedly violating a protection order. City of Bradford Police were called to a location on Corydon Street Thursday morning for a report of a disturbance. When they arrived they found 43-year-old Nicole Kornacki, who had an active Protection from Abuse Order in place that evicted her from that property.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Charge Punxsy Couple Following Domestic Dispute
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney couple are facing criminal charges stemming from an altercation that allegedly started when the husband ignored his wife’s request to come home from a friend’s house. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old James Bernard Grove...
One dead, two charged after overdose in Elk County
SAINT MARYS, Pa, (WTAJ) — One person is dead after an overdose Thursday morning and now two people are facing charges for allegedly providing the victim with the drugs. Dustin Smith, 39 and Crystal Hause, 37 are behind bars facing multiple drug charges after a 36-year-old woman died due to an apparent overdose. Police said […]
explore venango
Local Woman Accused of DUI with Two Juvenile Passengers
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to state police, a local woman is facing charges for driving while under the influence of alcohol with two juvenile passengers. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 66-year-old Deborah Lynn Gauthier, of Marienville, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Tuesday, January 31.
Pa. mother, grandmother charged in abduction of 1-year-old girl
A Jefferson County mother is now facing charges in the disappearance of her 1-year-old daughter. WJAC reports that Tarra Rand, 27, of Punxsutawey, has now been charged with the disappearance of her daughter, Adrienne Rand, who was reported missing on Tuesday. Police believe Rand ran off with the child after...
DuBois man charged after being confronted by ‘Pred Hunters’ at Sheetz
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after a local group accused him of trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex. Ryan Sprague, 30, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1 after a group called the 814 Pred Hunters approached him at a Sheetz along Brady Street, according to the DuBois […]
abc23.com
Clearfield Animal Cruelty Update
2 People police say tied a dog to a post Christmas Day and left it there for 64 hours in frigid temperatures appeared in court Today. Jamey Williams and James Pfahler face animal cruelty charges but their hearings were delayed Today. The judge says they are granting the defendants a...
wesb.com
Bradford Man Accused of Punching Hotel Worker
A Bradford man was arrested on assault charges. According to Police, 24-year-old Austin Crooks punched an employee at the OYO Hotel during an argument on January 2nd. A warrant was issued for Crooks’ arrest, and the Foster Township Police took him into custody on Wednesday. He was remanded to...
Tyrone woman admits to falsely accusing a man of hiding in her shower, police report
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman is facing charges, and a man is cleared after she reportedly lied to police about finding him hiding in her shower. According to Tyrone police, 35-year-old Ashley Rudy admitted to making up a story to get local resident Rodney Friday in trouble for an alleged incident that happened […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incidents of Drug Possession, DUI
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP DuBois conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Dodge Neon in the 600 block of DuBois Street in DuBois City, Clearfield County, around 9:01 p.m. on January 24. According to police, the arrestee—a known 52-year-old...
Pa. man shot dog three times, left it for dead: police
A driver who found a dog lying under some bushes in Clinton County on Monday thought she had been hit by a car. Authorities later learned the dog had been tied to a tree, shot and left for dead 10 days before she was found. Tips provided to the Clinton...
Coworker sentenced in 2016 murder of Centre County woman
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for the 2016 murder of a Centre County woman, acting Attorney General Michelle Henry announced. Christopher Kowalski, 36, will spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole for the murder of Jean Tuggy. “Jean’s […]
wpxz1041fm.com
BROOKVILLE EIGHTH GRADER CHARGED AFTER STABBING CLASSMATE
An 8th grade student in Brookville is facing charges for allegedly stabbing a classmate with a pencil. WJAC News reports the Brookville Borough Police Department began the investigation on Friday after receiving a complaint from a parent who said their child was stabbed in the hand during the previous school day.
chautauquatoday.com
Cattaraugus County man sentenced for attempting to murder girlfriend in Collins
An Olean man was sentenced Tuesday afternoon for attempting to murder his girlfriend in the town of Collins last March. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that State Supreme Court Judge Deborah Haendiges sentenced 22-year-old Gabriel Melkioty to 16 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision. Melkioty stabbed the female victim multiple times with the intent to cause her death, according to Flynn. The crime occurred on March 31 inside the victim's residence. Flynn says Melkioty also beat the victim and strangled her to the point of unconsciousness during the assault. Melkioty pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in the 2nd degree, a Class B violent felony, on November 30. The plea from Melkioty came on the same morning that jury selection was scheduled to begin in his trial. Judge Haendiges also issued a final order of protection on behalf of the victim and her children, which remains in effect until April 1, 2045.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Duo Waives Hearing in Drug Case
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – Two Clearfield men charged in connection with a drug-related incident last April were scheduled for court Wednesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Gino A. Moore, 32, is charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful...
wesb.com
Inmate Accused of Assault
An inmate at McKean County is accused of assaulting a corrections officer. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were dispatched to the Jail on Thursday afternoon, where they determined that 29-year-old Jonathan Kramer of Bradford had attacked and injured an officer. Kramer is serving a sentence of up to...
State Police looking for Red Lobster wallet thieves in Lycoming County
Williamsport, Pa. — An enjoyable night out at Red Lobster turned into a disaster for a local woman whose wallet was taken out of her purse while she was at the restaurant. State Police said two women took the wallet on Nov. 19 near the 1900 block of E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. With the stolen credit cards in their possession, the pair of unknown women used them throughout...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Details Emerge in Shooting Death of Summerville Man
According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Sunday, January 29:. – Criminal Homicide, Felony 1. – Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1.
