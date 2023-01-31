Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox8tv.com
Dubois Hazmat Situation Update
During an incident last Thursday that DuBois police describe as a suicide by chemical, the police chief had to be taken to the hospital after the fumes overcame him. Thursday afternoon, DuBois police were called to a home along South Avenue for a report of a suicide attempt. Chief Blaine Clark told us that, before he knew it, the chemicals overtook him.
fox8tv.com
Saint Francis Student Protest
Students and staff of Saint Francis University gathered on campus Tuesday to raise awareness about sexual assault. This comes just days after police said two Saint Francis University football players were accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Loretto Borough home last year. We were at the student led...
fox8tv.com
Jerome House Fire
This is the scene in Jerome along the 100 block of Cole Avenue. Multiple crews are on scene battling this blaze. We’re told the family did get out safe And that there are no injuries reported at this time however the family’s cat is not accounted for at the moment.
fox8tv.com
Westmont Community Prayer Service
New Tonight a community prayer service held in Johnstown to pray for the community following a threat that shut down school district wide not only Today but as we just learned Tonight for Tomorrow as well. The Westmont Presbyterian Church held a community prayer service on Tuesday evening for Westmont...
