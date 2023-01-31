CHICAGO, IL - On Sunday, February 5, Prep Baseball Report will host the 21st edition of its prestigious, flagship event: the Super 60 Pro Showcase. This invitation-only event features only the top draft prospects in the Prep Baseball Report’s extensive coverage area. Over the last 20 years, the Super 60 has become the most heavily scouted preseason event for potential draft picks. The primary purpose of the Super 60 is to give professional area scouts, cross-checkers and scouting directors a head start to the high school season. The event is for draft-eligible Class of 2023 prospects.

