Alaska State

Phys.org

Biden blocks Pebble gold mine in salmon-rich area of Alaska

The Biden administration banned the dumping of mining waste near Bristol Bay, Alaska, issuing a decree that thwarts longstanding plans to extract gold, copper and molybdenum because of potential harm to the region's thriving sockeye salmon industry. The Environmental Protection Agency's final determination, announced Tuesday, effectively blocks the mine planned...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Biden administration recommends major Alaska oil project

The Biden administration released a long-awaited study Wednesday that recommends allowing a major oil development on Alaska's North Slope that supporters say could boost U.S. energy security but that climate activists decry as a “carbon bomb.”The move — while not final — drew immediate anger from environmentalists who saw it as a betrayal of the president's pledges to reduce carbon emissions and promote clean energy sources.ConocoPhillips Alaska had proposed five drilling sites as part of its Willow project, and the approach listed as the preferred alternative by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in the report calls for up...
ALASKA STATE
MSNBC

In the GOP’s crisis, Rick Scott tries to pass the buck to Biden

During their original debt ceiling crisis in 2011, GOP leaders routinely argued that it was the Democratic White House, and not Republican lawmakers, that wanted to extend the nation’s borrowing authority. As such, they argued, it was up to the Democratic president and his congressional allies to work out a solution that satisfied the GOP.
Popular Science

Biden’s recent climate decisions will close mines, protect salmon, and may permit drilling in Alaska

Anglers fish for sockeye salmon along the rapids of the Newwhalen River near Iliamna, Alaska on July 23, 2019. Local residents say their entire ecosystem revolves around sockeye salmon, which nourish people, animals and plant life all along the headwaters and tributaries of Bristol Bay. They fear that tailings from the proposed Pebble Mine could pollute the environment. Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesMore land is being protected, but more fossil fuels could also be on the horizon.
ALASKA STATE
The New York Times

Biden Clears the Way for Alaska Oil Project

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration Wednesday took a crucial step toward approving an $8 billion ConocoPhillips oil drilling project on the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, drawing the anger of environmentalists who say the vast new fossil fuel development poses a dire threat to the climate.
ALASKA STATE
Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

Don't believe the hype: Ukraine is rapidly becoming another war gone wrong

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. Empires in terminal decline leap from one military fiasco to the next. The war in Ukraine, another bungled attempt to reassert U.S. global hegemony, fits this pattern. The danger is that the more dire things look, the more the U.S. will escalate the conflict, potentially provoking open confrontation with Russia. If Russia carries out retaliatory attacks on supply and training bases in neighboring NATO countries, or uses tactical nuclear weapons, NATO will almost certainly respond by attacking Russian forces. We will have ignited World War III, which could result in a nuclear holocaust.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.

That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
DELAWARE STATE

