Related
Sand Hills Express
West Virginia governor to decide on race for Manchin’s Senate seat by end of February
West Virginia’s Republican governor, Jim Justice, told CBS News he will decide by the end of February whether he will run for the Senate held by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin in 2024, a decision that could upend the race and the balance of power in the Senate. Justice’s openness...
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
2 House Republicans caught saying Ilhan Omar removal was the 'stupidest vote in world' before begging reporters to not tell GOP leadership what they said
Two House Republicans blurted out what they really thought about Thursday's vote to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in what they thought was private.
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024
The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering
CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Big Committee Return Went Exactly as You'd Expect
The Georgia congresswoman was previously thrown off her committee seats in 2021 for her extreme and conspiracy theorist views.
AOC to GOP: Don't tell me you're condemning antisemitism when a Republican 'who has talked about Jewish space lasers' gets a plum committee assignment
"This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America," she says of the vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the foreign affairs committee.
Sand Hills Express
Pelosi endorses Schiff in California Senate race if Feinstein retires
Washington — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has endorsed fellow Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff for the U.S. Senate if Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California decides to retire at the end of her term. “If Senator Feinstein decides to seek re-election, she has my whole-hearted support,” Pelosi said in a...
Sand Hills Express
Warner, Rubio renew call for briefing on Biden, Trump classified documents
▶ Watch Video: Full interview: Sens. Mark Warner and Marco Rubio on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan”. The bipartisan leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee demanded “immediate compliance” with repeated requests for a briefing on the contents of classified documents found at the residences of former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, according to a letter obtained by CBS News that was sent to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday.
Sand Hills Express
House to vote to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs Committee
Washington — The House is set to vote Thursday on a resolution to remove Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from her seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee over past comments about Israel, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy set to deliver on a pledge to oust her from the panel now that Republicans are in power.
Sand Hills Express
Biden and McCarthy meet amid debt limit standoff
Washington — President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met Wednesday afternoon at the White House amid a looming showdown over raising the debt ceiling, their first meeting alone since Republicans took control of the House and McCarthy claimed the speaker’s gavel. Their conversation took place as tensions...
Sand Hills Express
Unlawful border entries plummeted in January after Biden policy change
The number of migrants apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol after illegally crossing the southern border dropped by roughly 40% in January, when the Biden administration announced a revamped strategy to discourage unlawful crossings, according to preliminary government data obtained by CBS News. Border Patrol agents recorded approximately 130,000 apprehensions of...
Sand Hills Express
No documents with classified markings found at Biden’s Rehoboth home, lawyer says
Washington — FBI agents conducted a search of President Biden’s vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday morning in relation to the probe into documents marked classified in his residence and former private office. Bob Bauer, the president’s personal attorney, said the search lasted under four hours,...
Sand Hills Express
FBI searches Biden’s Rehoboth home in connection to documents probe
Washington — FBI personnel arrived to search President Biden’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday morning in relation to the probe into documents marked classified in his residence and former private office, sources told CBS News. “Today, with the President’s full support and cooperation, the DOJ is...
