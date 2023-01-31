ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Sheku Bayoh’s sister says police watchdog error meant family could not say goodbye

By Libby Brooks Scotland correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f1T7d_0kXTOdQi00

The family of Sheku Bayoh were prevented from saying their final goodbyes because a miscommunication by the police watchdog meant a postmortem examination was carried out before his relatives were ready to identify his body, according to his sister.

In a morning of moving testimony at the inquiry into Bayoh’s death in custody, his sister Kadi Johnson set out a catalogue of alleged errors, miscommunications, conflicting information and apparent absence of compassion as she described her family’s treatment by the police and authorities from the moment they were informed the 31-year-old had died.

Giving evidence before Lord Bracadale at the independent inquiry in Edinburgh, Johnson described how the family had put their trust in Police Scotland, the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner for Scotland (PIRC), and the Crown office, but “time and time again … lost faith” as they failed, she believes, to offer a truthful account of how and why Bayoh died.

Bayoh, a father of two, died in handcuffs and sustained multiple injuries after officers responded to calls from the public about a man brandishing a knife and behaving erratically early on a Sunday morning in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in May 2015.

Bayoh’s family believe his death was caused by positional asphyxia because of the tactics used by the police, whom they allege overreacted and were motivated by racial bias.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SlHF6_0kXTOdQi00
Bayoh’s sister Kadi Johnson arriving at Capital House in Edinburgh. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

Johnson said she had asked to delay the family’s identification of her brother’s body for a day to allow their mother to travel from London. But when the family’s solicitor called to arrange the viewing he was told by the PIRC that a postmortem had already been conducted, and relatives were able to view the body only from behind glass, with only the face visible.

“We just wanted to see him, touch him for the last time, have that last connection with him,” said Johnson. “It would have given us some peace.”

She concluded with the bleak assessment: “If Sheku was white, he would have been treated in a different way. I’m saying this now with a lot of fear because I know I will get people coming for me … but that is how I feel.” Johnson earlier spoke of receiving ongoing death threats and of concern for her children’s welfare.

“If Sheku was white, the police would have approached him in a different way, they would have approached us as a family in a different way.” His colour meant that the police treated him differently “from the very first instant they met him”.

During more than three hours of testimony, Johnson also revealed how the family were initially offered conflicting explanations for how Bayoh had died. The first officers to visit her home told her that her brother had been found lying on the road and died in an ambulance on the way to hospital, while police were “looking for two guys”.

Ten minutes later, the officers returned and, reading from a police notebook, told the family that Boyah was involved in a “forceful arrest” and during that lost consciousness and died.

Later that afternoon, Ch Supt Garry McEwan, who has now retired, arrived at the house and told them Bayoh had been carrying a machete and had punched and stamped on a female police officer. After the family reacted in shock to this news, because it was “not in his character”, Johnson said, McEwan amended this to “a blade or a knife”.

Her conclusion was that the police would not have treated a white family this way: “Why do they think they can come to a black family and just tell us anything without us asking questions and wanting to know the truth?”

Johnson said it was “very painful” to read inaccurate media reports that suggested “he was responsible for his own death and that he deserved to die”.

She added: “We just kept going because we knew who Sheku was and what he was capable of doing.”

The inquiry continues.

• The headline and text of this article were amended on 31 January 2023 to clarify that Johnson said the miscommunication came from the police watchdog, not the police.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Father shook his baby to death ‘with force of car crash’ then tried to blame child’s mother

A father who shook his eight-week-old baby boy to death before trying to blame the child’s mother has been jailed for life.Oliver Mailey, 26, was given a minimum 16-year term in prison on Wednesday for the murder of seven-week-old Abel-Jax Mailey, following his “violent and horrific” attack.Doctors who gave evidence during his ten-day trial at Preston Crown Court said he caused the baby’s death by shaking him with the “force of a car crash”.The jury was told Mailey had left Abel-Jax with broken ribs and a bleed on the brain ten days before the fatal assault by carrying out a...
Pete Lakeman

30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment

In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
The Independent

Seven warning signs of a dog attack everyone should know

A four-year-old girl has died after being attacked by a dog in Milton Keynes.Emergency services rushed to a home in the city’s Netherfield area on Tuesday after reports that a dog had attacked a child in the back garden of the property.Thames Valley Police said it was quickly confirmed that the child had died at the scene. The dog has been euthanised and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, according to the force.“This is an absolutely tragic incident, in which we believe that a child has been killed after being attacked by a dog,” said...
New York Post

Enraged camel turns on taunting man, tramples him to death in shocking video

Footage captured the shocking moment an angry camel fatally trampled a man who punched it at a children’s camp in Russia. “The animal did not appreciate such treatment,” local media reported regarding the deadly incident, which occurred last month at the Beryozka recreation centre in Omsk, Siberia, per East2West news. The fiasco occurred after a watchman named Yury, 51, struck the dromedary while attempting to move it, causing it to become enraged and attack him, local media reported. In the disturbing footage, the guard can be seen walking up to the double-humped Bactrian camel — which can weigh over 1,100 pounds — and...
TENNESSEE STATE
AOL Corp

Organ trafficking ring busted after boy found in lab with kidney removed

Police in Pakistan said Friday they busted an organ trafficking ring when a missing 14-year-old boy was found in an underground lab after having his kidney removed. The ring was responsible for luring young, vulnerable victims with promises of lucrative jobs and large payouts before removing their organs — mainly kidneys — to sell for up to 900,000 rupees ($4,000).
The Independent

Key witness found in search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley

Police have found a key witness in the search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.The 45-year-old mother of two was last seen by a member of the public at 9.15am on Friday as she walked on a footpath by the river off Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.Officers from Lancashire Constabulary said on Tuesday morning they were looking to talk to an elderly male dog walker who was seen in the area at the time of Ms Bulley’s disappearance.In the evening they put out a statement saying: “He has since been located and is currently being spoken...
The Independent

Dog walker’s ‘traumatic’ cause of death revealed at inquest after mauling in park

A woman mauled by eight dogs she was walking in a Surrey beauty spot died of “multiple penetrating bites” to her neck, a court has heard.Natasha Johnston, 28, suffered shock and haemorrhage when she was attacked on 12 January in Gravelly Hill, Caterham, Surrey Coroner’s Court was told on Tuesday.At the opening of an inquest into her death, coroner Simon Wickens expressed his “sincere condolences” to Ms Johnston’s family “and all those touched by her life”.Police seized the eight dogs in the wake of the attack, but confirmed that none of them were banned breeds. They continue to be...
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Tate Reportedly Texted ‘I Love Raping You’ to Alleged Victim

In an avalanche of messages and voice notes sent in the aftermath of an alleged sexual assault, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate appeared to repeatedly admit to what he’d done, at one point texting his victim, “I love raping you,” according to Vice. In a voice note published by the outlet, a man it identified as Tate asked, “Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I fucking loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that?” The woman, identified only as Amelia, approached police in...
The Independent

‘Extremely traumatic’: Officers react after girl mauled to death by shark while jetskiing with friends

A teenage girl has sadly died after being mauled to death by a shark in Western Australia.The 16-year-old is believed to have been jetskiing with her friends south of Perth. Spotting a pool of dolphins, she dived into the Swan River in North Fremantle. The girl was attacked by a shark whilst she was swimming, the first fatal attack in the Swan River since 1923.Emergency services were rushed to the scene, where she was pulled out of the water with severe leg injuries. Despite the attempts of several paramedics to save her, the teenager died.Police have not issued specifics of...
BBC

Baby died after being found between sleeping mum and arm of chair

A six-month-old baby died after being found between its sleeping mother and the arm of a chair. The case, in which the Local Democracy Reporting Service refers to the child as Baby A, has been published by the Derby and Derbyshire Children's Safeguarding Board. The mother admitted passing out in...
The Independent

Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon

A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
The Guardian

The Guardian

565K+
Followers
131K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy