Chef Dennis

Baby Back Ribs

When it comes to Baby Back Ribs, the secret is baking low and slow. This will make the best fall-off-the-bone oven-baked ribs you’ve ever had!. Oven Baked Baby Back RibsPhoto byChef Dennis Littley.
lambertslately.com

Strawberry Cream Cheese King Cake Earthquake Cake

Strawberry Cream Cheese King Cake Earthquake Cake is such an easy way to enjoy the Mardi Gras favorite! Rich cinnamon cake mix swirled with strawberry and cream cheese, topped with a powdered sugar glaze. Table of Contents. Happy Mardi Gras!. What is an Earthquake Cake?. Happy Mardi Gras!. It's king...
Ridley's Wreckage

Greek Tsatziki Dressing

I love a great chicken Gyro, with lots and lots of Tsatziki dressing or sauce. I had the best chicken gyro down in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Everything was perfect, the deliciously marinated, juicy chicken, the flavorful abundance of Tsatziki sauce they gave me, the gorgeous setting with the sun going down. I literally could jump to the sponge docks and smell the sea salt air. Perfect night! If i’m to be honest, I think I love the Tsatziki more than the gyro, I could drink that heavenly sauce. I use Tsatziki on everything at home, burgers, veggie sandwiches, I even use it as dip for my pretzels. I use to buy this sauce from the grocery store, until I found this recipe. This sauce is super easy to make, the hardest part is not drinking it straight outta the bowl, lol just kidding. Really the hardest part is shredding the cucumber - but sooo worth it, and lets be honest it’s really not that difficult!
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
KGUN 9

These quick and easy cream cheese cookies taste just like cheesecake

Whether you love it plain, chocolate-flavored, or with a dash of pumpkin spice, cheesecake is a decadent dessert that’s beloved by many people. However, anyone who’s ever attempted to make a cheesecake at home from scratch knows it’s no small feat — it takes ample prep time, hours of baking in the oven and then several hours more cooling in the fridge.
Tasting Table

The Difference Between Neufchâtel And Cream Cheese

Whether slathered on a toasted bagel or incorporated into a Creamy Buffalo Chicken Dip, cream cheese (and the similar Neufchâtel) makes almost anything taste better with its creamy, light flavor. It also enhances the scrumptiousness of a slice of chocolate chip banana bread or an English muffin on which it has been spread.
gordonramsayclub.com

Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe

This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
Allrecipes.com

Chicken Wing Champions

We've got the winning playbook for the Super Bowl's most popular party snack. The Super Bowl is about football, yes, but it's also about snacks. Lots and lots of delicious snacks. You've got your classic nachos, of course, and we all love a good pigs in a blanket moment. And dips! Give us all of the dips and chips. But when it really comes down to it, in our hearts of hearts we know that there can only be one true star of the show, and that will always be chicken wings. (Sorry, Rihanna.)
gordonramsayclub.com

Manhattan Chocolate Banana Butter Cake

A dream dessert for all chocolate lovers, this Manhattan chocolate banana butter cake with dark chocolate ganache is so rich, super moist, silky and creamy. An ideal dessert for each occasion, especially parties – because everybody loves chocolate! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 1/ cups...
iheart.com

Krispy Kreme Introduces Heart-Shaped Donuts For Valentine’s Day

Krispy Kreme is celebrating Valentine’s Day in a lovely way. The donut chain announced the new heart-shaped donuts on its website. In a promo, Krispy Kreme says the donuts are “choco-full” of Hershey’s® chocolate flavor. The four donuts are described below:. HERSHEY’S Chocolate Chip Caramel...
The Daily South

Chocolate Dutch Baby With Berries

Start your day with a different kind of pancake. This wonderfully light and puffy chocolate Dutch baby recipe comes together just as easily as classic buttermilk pancakes without having to stand over the stove flipping individual flapjacks. Using a cast-iron skillet is key. It’s what gives this eggy pancake its...
newmexicomagazine.org

Chocolate Ganache Tart

Serve Planty Sweet’s gluten-free vegan dessert to anyone who loves chocolate. It’s especially nice on Valentine’s Day! Don’t even bother to mention the substitutions; I bet they will never notice. CRUST. In a medium bowl, mix together the flours, xanthan gum, sea salt, and sugar until...
The Daily South

Caramel Brownies

If classic brownies just aren't doing it for you anymore, it may be time to fine tune for a better brownie experience. That's exactly what these Caramel Brownies are—a serious upgrade from the ho-hum squares of basic, boring chocolate. A chocolate lover’s dream, these brownies are ultra fudgy and...
Chef Dennis

Baked BBQ Short Ribs

If you’re looking for an easy and delicious BBQ Short Ribs Recipe that doesn't require a grill and makes the best fall-off-the-bone tender beef ribs, you’ve come to the right place.
Chef Dennis

Hamburger Soup

Packed with hearty vegetables and lean ground beef in a rich and flavorful tomato broth, my Easy Hamburger Soup is a delicious and easy-to-make soup that the whole family will love. Perfect for a weeknight meal or game day.
gordonramsayclub.com

Baileys Chocolate Mousse (10-Minutes Recipe)

This quick Baileys chocolate mousse recipe is so chocolaty and delicious and guess what – it will take you just 10 MINUTES to make it!. 16 oz soft tofu (GMO-free) 1 cup dark chocolate chips, melted (you can also use vegan chocolate) 1/3 cup Baileys Irish cream liqueur (you...
USC Gamecock

Recipe: Heart-shaped sweet potato biscuits

Valentine’s Day can often involve cute chocolates and dinner dates, but these traditions aren't the only ways of showing affection on this romantic holiday. Some loved ones might show appreciation for each other through acts of service — like making breakfast in bed. If you’re looking for a...

