Peabody, MA

Complete Tuesday Scoreboard: Hear from Peabody AD Dennis Desroches on Wedneday’s PLNR vs. Winthrop Girls Hockey Game

By msonewsp
msonewsports.com
 6 days ago
msonewsports.com

Nahant Fire Department Extinguishes House Fire Saturday in Bitter Cold Conditions

NAHANT – Chief Austin Antrim reports that the Nahant Fire Department, with support from its mutual aid partners, extinguished a fire in a single-family home. On Saturday, Feb. 4, at about 11:49 a.m., Nahant firefighters were dispatched to 1 Fallon Way for a reported fire. Firefighters arrived three minutes later, and reported smoke showing from a two-story residential structure.
NAHANT, MA

