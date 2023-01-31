Read full article on original website
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Deep frost blankets New England while power problems in Texas persist.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
5 new businesses now open in Barton Creek Square
Barton Creek Square is an enclosed mall located off off South Capital of Texas Hwy. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Space N10, Austin, on Jan. 14. The lifestyle clothing store features brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban and Hurley. The store offers shoes, clothing and accessories such as hats and sunglasses. Knockout has eight locations, including an additional Austin location in Lakeline Mall. 2901 S Capital of Texas Highway, Space N10, Austin. 512-358-6434. www.kowear.com.
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
Outback Steakhouse to Open Round Rock Location
Public records illuminate key information: a $1.8 million price tag, a construction period spanning from mid-2023 to end of q1 2024, and an impressive 5000 square foot total restaurant space.
First Torchy’s Tacos location in Leander to open this fall
Other area locations of Torchy’s Taco include Cedar Park, Round Rock and North Austin. (Courtesy Torchy's Tacos) The first Leander location of Torchy’s Taco is slated to open in September, a company employee said. Torchy’s Tacos is a Mexican restaurant that offers a wide variety of breakfast and...
Celebrate Margarita Day at this Tex-Mex Spot with Many Different Choices
Celebrate Margarita Day at Chuy’s on February 22 with an Assortment of Margaritas for Your Pleasure. It’s a sippin’ tradition to celebrate Margarita Dsy at Chuy’s with deals on Grande House and Frozen ‘Ritas plus $1 Floaters! Try a limited-time spicy ‘rita, cooked up by The Rock himself.
New and coming-soon businesses to Austin
As Austin continues to grow, we’re keeping an eye on upcoming developments and recently opened businesses.
250 people dumpster dive outside Austin H-E-B for discarded, spoiled food, constable says
What was seen as an opportunity for about 250 scavengers outside of an H-E-B during the winter storm turned out be risky to their health more than anything, according to a constable.
High-End Mexican Cuisine to Soon Open in Austin
“People have seen what we’ve done in a casual setting, and we want to say what we can do at the higher-end. We really believe that Mexican should be considered fine dining and represented proudly as such.”
Chaos at H-E-B: People seen fighting over discarded food in South Austin
Someone posted on social media claiming there was free food at H-E-B. Officials say more than 250 people showed up and fought over thrown out groceries.
Barton Creek Square | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas
Barton Creek Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in southwest Austin, Texas in the United States, near the intersection of Texas State Highway Loop 1 and Texas State Highway Loop 360. The mall is eponymously named after Barton Creek, Texas.
Family-owned business Dos Olivos Market in Buda supports other similar establishments
Rebecca Varela and her father, Rafael, are co-owners of Dos Olivos Markets in Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley and Harlingen. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Upon entrance, the walls of the Dos Olivos Market in Buda feature rows and columns of wine. On the opposite end of the shop are rows of locally made, family-produced artisan goods available for sale. Throughout the shop are seats and tables for dining in, culminating in a setting for a "sobre mesa," time spent with family and friends at the dinner table after a big meal.
38 new Lake Travis, Westlake restaurants to try in 2023
Don Mario Mexican Restaurant relocated within the Lakeway proper area. (Courtesy Don Mario Mexican Restaurant) Looking for a new restaurant to try in the neighborhood? The following 38 restaurants opened last year in Lake Travis or Westlake, or are set to debut in 2023. These listings are not comprehensive. 1....
Desi District to Debut in Leander
“Right now we are aiming for June or July, but because of supply chain variables, it could be plus or minus one month.”
Dang! Tree Falls on Pink Croc-Wearing Fella’s Truck in Austin, Texas
"I don't have tree insurance, what am I gonna do?" Somebody, please remix this man's words with some auto-tune and make it a song. I'm definitely not making fun of this poor soul's misfortune. It would suck so bad to walk outside and see this. The only upside, and it's a big one, is that he wasn't in it at the time the tree fell. I feel for ya, brutha.
Cedar Park, Leander to offer tree limb, brush disposal following winter ice storm
Following the winter storm, the cities of Cedar Park and Leander are offering tree removal services to affected residents. (Derek Sullivan/Community Impact) With several downed trees across Leander and Cedar Park due to severe ice accumulation following the winter storm, the cities are providing disposal opportunities to affected residents. The...
Austin-area cities offering tree limb, brush collections post-storm
Residents looking to clear out downed tree limbs or other brush will have the opportunity to do so through city-run collection services.
43 local businesses now open, coming soon to Georgetown
Clean Slate Waxing is located at 1019 W. University Ave., Ste. 625, Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Several new shopping and entertainment options opened in Georgetown in 2022 or are coming in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the city's new local businesses. 1019 W. University Ave.,...
Texas eatery has one of the most unique tater tot dishes in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) – While everyone is so heavily focused on french fries, there’s a potato dish that could be falling by the wayside that we need not let happen, tater tots are on the most underrated sides in the history of food. We’re ensuring tater tots are at...
Resources for downed trees, power lines available in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto
As the weight of ice causes downing of trees and power lines in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto, city offices have provided information to point residents in the right direction for reporting. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) As the weight of ice causes downing of trees and power lines in...
Frozen trees snap, crackle and pop across Central Texas, uproot family’s front yard
Trees have fallen on homes, in the middle of roads and even on cars during this week's ice storm.
