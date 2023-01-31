Pink Siifu and Ahwlee give Arielle Lana LeJarde an early look at their third collaborative album on the latest episode of The FADER Interview podcast. When Pink Siifu and Ahwlee met at Mndsgn’s birthday party in 2015, they both felt like they’d finally found the childhood friend they’d never known they needed. Now, six years on, they’ve finished their third studio LP together as rapper-producer duo B. Cool-Aid. Leather Blvd. — the sequel to their 2017 debut BRWN and their sophomore LP Syrup from the following year — celebrates the slick swagger of its titular fabric, calling back to an era of indoor cigarettes and well-dressed sophistication, albeit with a schoolyard twist. The LP’s first single, “Cnt Go Back (Tell Me),” features Liv.e, Butcher Brown, Jimetta Rose, V.C.R, and Maurice II — only a fraction of the names on the project’s stacked lineup of guests.

