Wilmington, NC

stnonline.com

North Carolina School Bus Driver Wins Lottery

A school bus driver from Warrenton, North Carolina won $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket, reported Fox LA News. Paula Harris, a 59-year-old school bus driver, bought a crossword-style Cashword Multiplier ticket from a gas station in the town of Ayden. According to the news article, Harris collected her...
WARRENTON, NC
WECT

Lane shifts scheduled for S Front St., Burnett Blvd.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lanes will be intermittently shifted at the intersection of S Front St. and Burnett Blvd. to accommodate water and sewer work, according to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority. Per the announcement, the traffic shifts will begin at 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 and are planned...
WILMINGTON, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Officials Work To Put Out Smoldering Mulch Fire

Mulch fires are hard to put out because the material is so dense. North Carolina officials work to put out a smoldering mulch fire that is bothering nearby residents. Mint Hill resident Lisa Williams tells Channel 9 she noticed the smell and then saw the smoldering pile of mulch. Fire officials can’t seem to get it completely extinguished. As a former firefighter I can understand why. Firefighters soaked the mulch pile with over 3,500 gallons of water. But the pile is so dense it is difficult to get to all the smoldering material.
MINT HILL, NC
WECT

Town of Leland announces potential minor league baseball development

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland is working with REV Entertainment and Brunswick County to develop “a world-class development concept with sports and entertainment as the anchor,” town officials announced Wednesday. Minor league baseball could be part of the development, according to the Town’s announcement.
LELAND, NC
WECT

Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 6

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!. On this sixth episode, Gannon dives into the “Four Ps” of winter forecasting in the Cape...
WILMINGTON, NC

