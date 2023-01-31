Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal DataChristopher ShanksWilmington, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Combined Store is Opening in North CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenPender County, NC
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'Roger MarshCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina Woman Manifests $200,000 Lottery Win: 'I Was Adamant'
"I kept saying I was going to win the $200,000."
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
qcnews.com
Someone in NC wins $1 million Powerball prize; jackpot grows to $700M
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lucky person in North Carolina is waking up to a $1 million Powerball lottery prize Thursday morning, according to the NC Education Lottery. Lottery officials said the winner bought their $2 ticket from the Food Lion on NC 50 in Wake County....
North Carolina Woman 'Soaking It All In' After Scoring Lottery Jackpot
The lucky player hit the jackpot in a recent Cash 5 drawing.
Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle continues into North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews continued the search Friday for a missing boater who was last seen Jan. 26 while duck hunting on a jon boat in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Friday, crews searched in the Wilmington area, with people looking for any sign they could find. Doyle and one other person were […]
‘Bounty’ offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North Carolina at multiple events
(WGHP) — A program in North Carolina is placing a “bounty” on invasive Bradford pear trees as they spread through forests in the state. North Carolinians can remove an invasive Bradford pear tree from their property and exchange it for a free native tree at Bradford Pear Bounty NC events this year, according to the […]
stnonline.com
North Carolina School Bus Driver Wins Lottery
A school bus driver from Warrenton, North Carolina won $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket, reported Fox LA News. Paula Harris, a 59-year-old school bus driver, bought a crossword-style Cashword Multiplier ticket from a gas station in the town of Ayden. According to the news article, Harris collected her...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington holding celebration following North Front Street, Bijou Park renovations
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It took months, but work along North Front Street was recently completed. In recognition of the project, along with Bijou Park renovations, the City of Wilmington is planning a celebration. On February 8th, a gathering is scheduled for the area along North Front Street near...
WRAL
NC high school football state records: Coaching career wins at same school
Below is information about the coaching record for most career wins at same school in N.C. High School Athletic Association state history. Coaching Record: Most Career Wins at Same School | NCHSAA. 1. David Gentry (Murphy) - 366 (36 years) David Gentry retired from coaching after the 2021 spring season....
17 of 19 horses euthanized as infectious anemia disease in NC spreads across 9 counties; Wake, Sampson among areas
Most of the active cases are associated with "unsanctioned horse racing," officials said in a news release Friday.
WECT
Lane shifts scheduled for S Front St., Burnett Blvd.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lanes will be intermittently shifted at the intersection of S Front St. and Burnett Blvd. to accommodate water and sewer work, according to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority. Per the announcement, the traffic shifts will begin at 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 and are planned...
WYFF4.com
Missing Florida Lyft driver's car found in North Carolina, officials say
N.C. — A Florida Lyft driver's car was found in North Carolina, according to officials. Officials say that Gary Levin, 74, of Palm Beach Garden was last seen on Monday after picking up rides in his Red 2022 Kia Stinger. The family says that they were told the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT addresses community concerns of difficult-to-see lines on resurfaced section of US 17
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve driven a recently-resurfaced portion of US 17 near Leland, you’ve likely experienced how difficult it is to see the temporary lines at night — especially in the rain. Several people in the community have expressed concerns about being unable to...
WECT
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office requests board approval for evidence audit, animal shelter expansion and more
Across Wilmington and the country today, people headed out the door this morning in red. Warming shelters open at Trinity United Methodist Church. N.C. schools see slightly lower teacher attrition rate from 2021 to 2022. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Over the last year, according to the N.C. Department of...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Unnamed Black Mouth Cur from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, 14-month-old Black Mouth Cur is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. Spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on her vaccinations, this “happy-go-lucky“ girl has been very good to the staff at the shelter, according to her handlers.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Officials Work To Put Out Smoldering Mulch Fire
Mulch fires are hard to put out because the material is so dense. North Carolina officials work to put out a smoldering mulch fire that is bothering nearby residents. Mint Hill resident Lisa Williams tells Channel 9 she noticed the smell and then saw the smoldering pile of mulch. Fire officials can’t seem to get it completely extinguished. As a former firefighter I can understand why. Firefighters soaked the mulch pile with over 3,500 gallons of water. But the pile is so dense it is difficult to get to all the smoldering material.
North Carolina beach among ‘deadliest’ in America
Florida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
WECT
Town of Leland announces potential minor league baseball development
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland is working with REV Entertainment and Brunswick County to develop “a world-class development concept with sports and entertainment as the anchor,” town officials announced Wednesday. Minor league baseball could be part of the development, according to the Town’s announcement.
WECT
Leland receives $80,000, Grand Strand area receives $575,000 for street safety action plans
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $80,000 in federal funding to the Town of Leland and $575,000 to the Grand Strand Area Transportation Study to develop road safety action plans. A total of $800 million was awarded nationwide, including $8.1 million to North Carolina communities.
WECT
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 6
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!. On this sixth episode, Gannon dives into the “Four Ps” of winter forecasting in the Cape...
