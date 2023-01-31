Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kentuckytoday.com
KCTCS president resigns; Ferguson steps in
VERSAILLES, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced Friday that Paul Czarapata, the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, to return to his roots in technology. Czarapata became KCTCS president in April 2021, but was with the system for over...
wymt.com
EKU, KYTC embroiled in disagreement over electronic signs on campus
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University is embroiled in a disagreement with the state over electronic signs on campus. Kentucky transportation leaders say the signs have got to go, but the EKU says they aren’t taking them down. Driving down the Eastern bypass, you’ll notice a pair of...
WKYT 27
Security stops student from bringing loaded gun into Lexington high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A loaded gun was found Friday morning at a Lexington high school. According to an email sent by school officials to parents, the gun was found at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. School officials say the gun was found by security while checking a student’s bag...
wbontv.com
Madison County Sports Hall of Fame’s second induction class to include nine individuals and two teams at May banquet
Nine individuals and two special teams have been selected for enshrinement into the 2023 Class of the Madison County Sports Hall of Fame during the induction dinner that will be held at 5 p.m. on May 20th in the EKU Perkins Building. Karl Park, chair-elect of the MCSHoF Executive Board,...
wymt.com
Four Corbin football players sign to play in college
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a good day to be a Redhound. Four outgoing Corbin football players made their commitment to the sport official, signing their national letters of intent to play in college. Brody Wells and Jacob Baker signed with Eastern Kentucky, Marc Warren signed with the University...
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.
fox56news.com
Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed 'vulgar'
After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed …. After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Signing Day. Signing Day. February 1: Free WIFI, missing Monkey’s,...
tourcounsel.com
Fayette Mall | Shopping mall in Lexington, Kentucky
Fayette Mall is a regional shopping mall in Lexington, Kentucky, located at 3401 Nicholasville Road in southern Lexington. It is the largest mall in the state of Kentucky. The mall's anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Dillard's. The mall is among the largest shopping malls in the...
wymt.com
Republican candidate for governor Kelly Craft visits SEKY
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - “Kelly Craft for Governor” signs filled the Knox County Courthouse along with Eastern Kentuckians eager to hear from the former United Nations Ambassador. Craft praised the resiliency of people in the region after the July flood. “I mean, we were there very quickly right...
fox56news.com
Kentucky police searching for woman who violated release
Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Kentucky police searching for woman who violated …. Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 3. Vote: Feb. 3 Home Team Play of the Week.
fox56news.com
New entertainment venue coming to Nicholasville Road
A new entertainment venue is coming to Lexington. Par 6 Social is coming to Nicholasville Road on Feb. 27. New entertainment venue coming to Nicholasville Road. A new entertainment venue is coming to Lexington. Par 6 Social is coming to Nicholasville Road on Feb. 27. Domestic dispute leads to multicounty...
lakercountry.com
Russell, several nearby school districts cancel in-classes; RC to have NTI Day
Russell County Schools will not have in-person classes today, Tuesday, January 31st due to inclement weather. This will be NTI Day #1 for the district. Several other nearby school districts have made plans to cancel classes or use an NTI day today due to the winter weather. Neighboring Adair County,...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Justice: Delivered, delayed or denied?
STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A blue light and a flag inside the Powell County Sheriff’s Office honor the brotherhood and sisterhood of those who serve and protect their communities. A calendar from 1992 and another framed photo along the same wall serve as somber reminders of two lives taken...
WTVQ
Officers break up fight at Tates Creek High School with pepper spray
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public School police officers had to use pepper spray to break up a fight between two students during class, officials told ABC 36. According to an email sent to parents from Tates Creek High School principal Marty Mills, a fight between two students had to be broken up with pepper spray after the students “refused” verbal commands from officers to stop. The two students and officers in the room had side effects from the pepper spray; the email didn’t detail what those side effects were. Emergency responders were called and everyone has since recovered.
wdrb.com
Central Kentucky family asking for help after accidents paralyze daughter, put father in coma
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tragedy struck twice for a central Kentucky family. Jamie West is coping with devastating injuries for both her child and her husband that left them both fighting for their lives. On June 7th, 2020, a car accident left three-year-old Danni West paralyzed from the neck down,...
WTVQ
Missing Ky. flood victim declared legally dead
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Missing flood victim Vanessa Baker has been declared legally dead, six months after the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Family members of Baker’s confirmed the news to ABC 36. A family member tells us Baker was declared legally dead on Monday. Baker was...
harrodsburgherald.com
Inter-County Energy Gets $30 Million To Build And Improve 228 Miles Of Line
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $30 million to the Inter-County Electric Cooperative Corporation. The Rural Development investment will be used to connect 2,360 consumers and build and improve 228 miles of line. This loan includes $9,284,972 in smart grid technologies. Headquartered in Danville, Inter-County Energy serves 26,278 members...
Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms
Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
fox56news.com
Domestic violence dispute leads to multicounty chase, ends in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Danville Police Department said a Lexington man led a police chase through four counties before wrecking into a fence. It all began when police responded to a domestic situation. Police said when they arrived at Center Street in Danville they saw a man leaving in a white 2006 Lexus SUV.
WKYT 27
Woman indicted in connection with theft of millions in federal funds meant for Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Texas woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the theft of millions of dollars in federal funds from the City of Lexington. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 24-year-old Shimea Maret McDonald, of Houston, Texas, is facing charges of conspiracy to...
Comments / 0