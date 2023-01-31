Read full article on original website
Related
Siouxland high school athletes sign National Letter of Intent to continue academic and athletic career
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Plenty of Siouxland high school athletes signed their National Letter of Intent (NLI) to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level. That includes Sioux City East two-way star Brady Wavrunek, who signed to North Dakota State University. The Black Raiders’ product was a force on both sides of […]
15 Eden Prairie student/athletes shine and sign on national signing day
With hard work and dedication both in and out of the classroom, 15 Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) student/athletes have earned scholarships in their chosen sport. They made it official in a ceremony on Wednesday at the high school by signing their national letters of intent (NLI) on national signing day. The Eagles’ signees come [...]
Michigan’s top high school girls basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1)
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 23-29) SBLive's Michigan high school boys and girls basketball top games of the week (Jan. 31-Feb. 4) West Bloomfield girls basketball holds on for win over Edison Academy Over the next week, we’ll be taking a look at some of the ...
Johnnies Top Gusties; Bennies Fall at Gustavus
The St. john's basketball team defeated Gustavus 79-60 in Collegeville Wednesday night. St. john's led 36-28 at halftime and expanded that lead in the 2nd half. Ryan Thissen led the Johnnies with 16 points, Brandon Adelman chipped in 12 points, Kyle Johnson added 11 points and Blake Berg chipped in 10. St. John's is 10-5 in the MIAC and 13-7 overall. St. John's will host Hamline at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Comments / 0