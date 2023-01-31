ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Plenty of Siouxland high school athletes signed their National Letter of Intent (NLI) to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level. That includes Sioux City East two-way star Brady Wavrunek, who signed to North Dakota State University. The Black Raiders’ product was a force on both sides of […]
The St. john's basketball team defeated Gustavus 79-60 in Collegeville Wednesday night. St. john's led 36-28 at halftime and expanded that lead in the 2nd half. Ryan Thissen led the Johnnies with 16 points, Brandon Adelman chipped in 12 points, Kyle Johnson added 11 points and Blake Berg chipped in 10. St. John's is 10-5 in the MIAC and 13-7 overall. St. John's will host Hamline at 1 p.m. Saturday.
