ALD. PAT DOWELL, CHAIR OF CITY COUNCIL BUDGET COMMITTEE, ENDORSES COMMISSIONER BRANDON JOHNSON FOR MAYOR
CHICAGO – Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson today was endorsed for mayor of Chicago by 3rd Ward Alderman Pat Dowell. Ald. Dowell, chair of the Chicago City Council Budget Committee, is the sixth member of the Council to endorse Commissioner Johnson. “Alderman Dowell has been a steady, compassionate and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: Garcia blasts Vallas day after poll shows him lose frontrunner status
CHICAGO - For a second straight day, Congressman Chuy Garcia blasted a candidate who recently replaced him as a frontrunner in the race for Chicago mayor. Garcia and a large group of female allies pointed to Paul Vallas receiving contributions from some wealthy Republicans and accused Vallas of double-talking the issue of abortion rights.
Candidate for Chicago police union president calls John Catanzara the 'Lori Lightfoot' of the FOP
CHICAGO - The contest for Chicago mayor is not the only election campaign taking place right now. A few days after we count the votes in the race for mayor, votes will also be counted at the Fraternal Order of Police union. Detective Bob Bartlett, a 24-year veteran of the...
If elected Chicago mayor, Paul Vallas wants schools open on nights and weekends
Paul Vallas is reaching back to his tenure as Chicago Public Schools CEO in his bid to become Chicago’s next mayor.The former district leader put out an education platform Thursday that promises to keep school buildings open on nights and weekends, put alternative high schools into empty or underenrolled buildings, and create more charter and magnet schools. He also said he would work to elect school board members in line with...
All but 1 mayoral candidate responded to Better Government Association questionnaire
All of the Chicago mayoral candidates except one have returned election questionnaires to the Better Government Association, which asked hopefuls how they stood on a variety of good-government issues.
Activist spends night outside City Hall to draw attention to Chicago's homeless population
A Chicago activist spent last night sleeping outside City Hall in an effort to draw attention to the homeless population-many of whom do it every night.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Garcia lose frontrunner status, 2 other candidates in statistical tie
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey reported exclusively by FOX 32 Chicago News finds Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Paul Vallas in a statistical tie, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling from his previous front runner status to third place. If no candidate receives 50% plus one vote on Feb. 28,...
CITY ANNOUNCES SEVEN TOP VOTE-GETTING NAMES IN CHICAGO’S FIRST ‘YOU NAME A SNOWPLOW’ CONTEST
CHICAGO – Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS) today announced the seven highest vote-getting names in the City’s inaugural “You Name A Snowplow” contest. On January 15, the City posted 50 names chosen from an initial pool of nearly 7,000 names submitted by Chicago residents, and residents were able to vote for up to six names through January 31.
Dancing Lori Lightfoot 'would make Nero jealous,' alderman says amid Chicago crime crisis
Chicago City Ald. Raymond Lopez, who ran for mayor briefly in 2022 before endorsing Willie Wilson, spoke out on Fox News about Mayor Lori Lightfoot and crime.
Mayoral candidates trade heated remarks on crime, education, economy at forum
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At a primetime mayoral forum Tuesday night, Mayor Lori Lightfoot again touted her record on economic development, crime, and other issues – while the other candidates again took issue with her claims and took jabs at each other on various subjects.Mayor Lightfoot took part in the forum along with her eight opponents – community activist Ja'Mal Green, Ald. Sophia King (4th), state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago), businessman Willie Wilson, former Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Paul Vallas, U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (D-Illinois), Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson (1st)The forum was...
Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising; Mayor Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022. Four other candidates reported receipts of more than $1 million: Lightfoot ($4.5 million), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas ($2.2 million), Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson ($1.8 million), and U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia ($1.5 million). Three other candidates reported spending more than $500,000: Wilson ($2.0 million), Vallas ($1.0 million), and Johnson ($578,000). The other candidates in the election are Kambium Buckner, Ja’Mal Green, Sophia King, and Roderick Sawyer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff on Apr. 4. The last two mayoral elections (2019 and 2015) resulted in runoffs.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral forum: Lightfoot's rivals mock her claims that anti-violence plans are working
CHICAGO - Chicago's nine candidates for mayor fielded questions Tuesday night in a forum that at times turned into a raucous, finger-pointing affair. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has spent a lot of money on ads attacking Congressman Chuy Garcia, and she kept it up at the forum, calling him a disciple of defunding police.
A Woodlawn migrant shelter sparks anger — and reflection — among Black and Latino residents
On a frigid Saturday afternoon in January, Woodlawn residents assembled in the auditorium of Hyde Park Academy on Chicago’s South Side. Community members faced a row of city officials sitting on stage and expressed their outrage at the decision to convert the closed former Wadsworth elementary school into a temporary shelter for migrants.
Argonne Laboratory names first Office of Community Engagement director
Robyn Wheeler Grange brings to the role 20-plus years of experience working within the Chicago regional community. Argonne created the Office of Community Engagement in 2022 to enhance its local, state, and regional community outreach and engagement efforts. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory announced that Robyn Wheeler...
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES CHICAGO RESILIENCY FUND 2.0 IS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FROM DOMESTIC WORKERS AND UNDOCUMENTED RESIDENTS SEEKING FINANCIAL RELIEF
Second round of the $14.68M fund will provide up to 17,000 eligible domestic workers and undocumented Chicago residents with one-time, $500 relief payments. CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced that domestic workers and undocumented residents are now eligible to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which will provide one-time, $500 relief payments to populations that had difficulties accessing and qualifying for federal relief payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The City plans to award relief payments to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents.
blockclubchicago.org
Hundreds In Pilsen Demand Relief From Soaring Property Tax Hikes As Assessor Promises 1-On-1 Help
PILSEN — Hundreds of Pilsen residents demanded an explanation and solution for the exorbitant property tax increases they’re facing at a meeting Wednesday night. Community groups hosted a meeting for neighbors to get updates and solutions from Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi and Board of Review Commissioner George Cardenas, who represent offices that deal with property taxes.
After School Matters Supporting Thousands of Chicago Teens this Spring with Paid Programs
Teens can apply to hundreds of program opportunities and learn skills in painting, singing, coding, civic engagement, finance, and more. For images and video content, click here. CHICAGO—Applications are open for hundreds of world-class programs being offered this spring through After School Matters®. Program opportunities are free and are available...
Pastor Brooks scores $8 million private donation to combat Chicago crime, encourage economic opportunity
Pastor Corey Brooks’ Project H.O.O.D. received an $8 million donation to help the community organization in its efforts to end violence in the South Side of Chicago.
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
Lightfoot announces next round of applications for Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program
CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that the next round of applications for the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 Fund is now open. The program gives $500 cash payments to people left out of COVID stimulus money.It's specifically for domestic workers or those who weren't eligible for stimulus because of their immigration status."Care workers are the backbone of our economy — they make all other work possible. As a daughter of a domestic worker, I know the challenges they face day in and day out to support other families while trying to keep their own afloat," said Mayor Lightfoot. To qualify, you must be a Chicago resident and your household income must be at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.To see if you qualify, visit www.chicash.org.
Chicago Defender
Chicago, IL
