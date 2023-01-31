Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
Area Basketball Tournament brackets revealed
On Feb. 2, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) announced the brackets for next week’s Area Basketball Tournaments. The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans will host Greenville in the Semifinals of the Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. The winners will travel to Ozark to face Carroll in the Area 4 Championship on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. The Charles Henderson boys team received a bye as the No. 1 seed and will host the Area Tournament Championship on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. Carroll and Greenville will meet in Ozark in the semifinals on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
Where the A-List, other top Alabama 2023 seniors will play college football
Most of Alabama’s top senior recruits signed in December, including A-List No. 1 Peter Woods of Thompson. The standout defensive lineman was one of several in-state players to join Dabo Swinney’s team at Clemson. Here is a look at where the players who made AL.com’s final A-List and...
The debate around NIL and Alabama high school athletics is here
Peter Woods walked into Thompson High’s turf-laden field house last July as one of the best senior defenders in the country. He was on the path to four-straight Alabama state titles with a five-star ranking, and he invited friends and media to see him reveal his college future. Some...
Final 2022-23 ASWA Alabama High School State Basketball Rankings
The Alabama Sports Writers Association basketball rankings for high school boys and girls.
School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3
Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
Councilman arrest, new TopGolf, Wood Jr.’s big gig: Down in Alabama
A Huntsville City Councilman was arrested on shoplifting charges at a Walmart. Construction has begun on a TopGolf facility in Mobile. Comedian Roy Wood Jr., who grew up in Birmingham, will be the featured entertainer for this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Alabama (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Alabama (And What Lives Within It) While the answer may be surprising, the largest forest in Alabama is located just outside the largest city in Alabama. Full of mountains due to its proximity to the Appalachian Mountains, Alabama boasts humid summers, scenic drives, and beautiful mountain peaks full of recreational opportunities. But where exactly is the largest forest in Alabama and what can you do in this place?
Inmate release conflict, Britt’s assignments, Tide finances: Down in Alabama
OK, campers. Rise and shine. And don’t forget to listen to today’s report. At least one member of the Alabama state legislature wants to tap the brakes on the early release of inmates that started this week. U.S. Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama is following her predecessor and...
BBQ is in the name but tacos are the game for this Alabama food truck
Back when he was making his rounds for Birmingham’s Buffalo Rock Company, Charles Pilot loved to check out all the food trucks along his route. “I used to always stop by the taco trucks,” he says. “I enjoy me a good taco.”. Those taco treks fueled a...
Alabama Skies: Ice threat creeps into Alabama
As we mentioned yesterday, the wintry mix was getting just too close to Alabama to not have any impacts. It’s no surprise our northern counties got some sleet and freezing rain. If you’re traveling in this region today, give yourself a little extra time to deal with some possible ice issues, especially on bridges and overpasses. Or, if you’re traveling into northern Mississippi or Tennessee, check highway conditions as those areas received quite a bit more frozen precipitation. There are also areas of dense fog across the state.
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
Alabama schools delay start due to winter weather threat on Wednesday, Feb. 1
Several Alabama school systems have announced plans to delay starting times on Wednesday, Feb. 1 due to the threat of winter weather. Colbert County Schools – Delayed 3 hours Wednesday. Florence City Schools - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday. Franklin County Schools - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday. Lauderdale County Schools...
WPMI
Alabama ABC Board launches new quarterly sweepstakes
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The popularity of Alabama ABC Board’s annual fall allocated whiskeys sweepstakes has opened up more opportunities to shop for hard-to-find brands. In order to maximize interest and improve the shopping experience, the Board announced today a new quarterly limited-release sweepstakes program will be held March, June and September 2023. The first quarterly sweepstakes will take place at 10 a.m. on March 25, 2023.
Hartselle Enquirer
First signs of spring
A lot can be written about the first signs of spring when it comes to predicting when spring weather will arrive in North Alabama. Of course, winter is still here and only the warm sunshiny days of April and May can change that. However, the longest day of darkness has come and gone. It’s possible to read a newspaper outside at 5 p.m. Soon, with the addition of Daylight Savings Time, we’ll be able to extend our outdoor workday two more hours.
thebamabuzz.com
WorldAtlas names Alabama’s 6 most underrated towns
While visitors often flock to cities like Birmingham or Montgomery, our state is also home to several smaller towns full of Southern charm and rich history. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed these six underrated Alabama towns in their publication this month– keep reading to see which ones made the list.
Wow! Alabama Tik Tok Video Viral After Calling Out School System
A recent video on Tik Tok is causing quite a stir in the Yellowhammer state. The Tik Tok video created by LaurenPCRNA, addresses Hoover City Schools and their cancelation of an award-winning black children's book author's visit to a few elementary schools. "Hoover City Schools scheduled a black author to...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
WPMI
Report: Alabama Hospitals lose $1.5 billion since pandemic
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new report out today says Alabama hospitals are worse off now financially than they were before the pandemic. This puts patient care at risk—especially in rural areas. Marsha Raulerson has worked as a pediatrician with D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton since 1980....
Winter weather advisory expanded to 3 Alabama counties
Take care if you’re out and about in north Alabama tonight. There could be some slippery roads to deal with. The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued -- and now expanded -- a winter weather advisory for Colbert, Limestone and Lauderdale counties in north Alabama that will be in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday. (Colbert County was added to the advisory Tuesday night.)
Bed Bath & Beyond complete store closure list, including new one in Alabama
Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has released another store closure list, including one in Alabama. In August, Bed Bath & Beyond it was closing some 150 stores. The latest list includes 87 locations, with 5 buybuy Baby stores and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores. An earlier list...
Comments / 0