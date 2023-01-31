ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Troy Messenger

Area Basketball Tournament brackets revealed

On Feb. 2, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) announced the brackets for next week’s Area Basketball Tournaments. The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans will host Greenville in the Semifinals of the Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. The winners will travel to Ozark to face Carroll in the Area 4 Championship on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. The Charles Henderson boys team received a bye as the No. 1 seed and will host the Area Tournament Championship on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. Carroll and Greenville will meet in Ozark in the semifinals on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
AL.com

School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3

Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Alabama (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Alabama (And What Lives Within It) While the answer may be surprising, the largest forest in Alabama is located just outside the largest city in Alabama. Full of mountains due to its proximity to the Appalachian Mountains, Alabama boasts humid summers, scenic drives, and beautiful mountain peaks full of recreational opportunities. But where exactly is the largest forest in Alabama and what can you do in this place?
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Ice threat creeps into Alabama

As we mentioned yesterday, the wintry mix was getting just too close to Alabama to not have any impacts. It’s no surprise our northern counties got some sleet and freezing rain. If you’re traveling in this region today, give yourself a little extra time to deal with some possible ice issues, especially on bridges and overpasses. Or, if you’re traveling into northern Mississippi or Tennessee, check highway conditions as those areas received quite a bit more frozen precipitation. There are also areas of dense fog across the state.
WPMI

Alabama ABC Board launches new quarterly sweepstakes

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The popularity of Alabama ABC Board’s annual fall allocated whiskeys sweepstakes has opened up more opportunities to shop for hard-to-find brands. In order to maximize interest and improve the shopping experience, the Board announced today a new quarterly limited-release sweepstakes program will be held March, June and September 2023. The first quarterly sweepstakes will take place at 10 a.m. on March 25, 2023.
Hartselle Enquirer

First signs of spring

A lot can be written about the first signs of spring when it comes to predicting when spring weather will arrive in North Alabama. Of course, winter is still here and only the warm sunshiny days of April and May can change that. However, the longest day of darkness has come and gone. It’s possible to read a newspaper outside at 5 p.m. Soon, with the addition of Daylight Savings Time, we’ll be able to extend our outdoor workday two more hours.
thebamabuzz.com

WorldAtlas names Alabama’s 6 most underrated towns

While visitors often flock to cities like Birmingham or Montgomery, our state is also home to several smaller towns full of Southern charm and rich history. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed these six underrated Alabama towns in their publication this month– keep reading to see which ones made the list.
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
WPMI

Report: Alabama Hospitals lose $1.5 billion since pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new report out today says Alabama hospitals are worse off now financially than they were before the pandemic. This puts patient care at risk—especially in rural areas. Marsha Raulerson has worked as a pediatrician with D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton since 1980....
AL.com

Winter weather advisory expanded to 3 Alabama counties

Take care if you’re out and about in north Alabama tonight. There could be some slippery roads to deal with. The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued -- and now expanded -- a winter weather advisory for Colbert, Limestone and Lauderdale counties in north Alabama that will be in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday. (Colbert County was added to the advisory Tuesday night.)
