A lot can be written about the first signs of spring when it comes to predicting when spring weather will arrive in North Alabama. Of course, winter is still here and only the warm sunshiny days of April and May can change that. However, the longest day of darkness has come and gone. It’s possible to read a newspaper outside at 5 p.m. Soon, with the addition of Daylight Savings Time, we’ll be able to extend our outdoor workday two more hours.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO