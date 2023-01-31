Many Cast Members attending today’s TRON Lightcycle / Run preview at Magic Kingdom have reported issues with fitting into the ride vehicles. The vehicles are exactly the same as the ones used for TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland, made for riders that are generally smaller than a large number of guests in the U.S.A. Body shapes and types tend to vary more in the US than in China, with more variations in height also being a factor that might impede guests riding the attraction.

11 HOURS AGO