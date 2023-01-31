ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PHOTOS: Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographers Debut New Green Costumes

Walt Disney World PhotoPass photographers are now wearing their new green, environmentally-friendly costumes that Disney announced yesterday. PhotoPass photographers on Main Street, U.S.A. were still wearing the old uniform, but we saw photographers in the new green shirts in the Magic Kingdom hub. The shirts are green, while the pants...
Cast Members Report Issues With Fitting in TRON Lightcycle Run Vehicles at Magic Kingdom

Many Cast Members attending today’s TRON Lightcycle / Run preview at Magic Kingdom have reported issues with fitting into the ride vehicles. The vehicles are exactly the same as the ones used for TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland, made for riders that are generally smaller than a large number of guests in the U.S.A. Body shapes and types tend to vary more in the US than in China, with more variations in height also being a factor that might impede guests riding the attraction.
The Ultimate Secret to Saving Thousands at Disney World

Are you thinking of going on a vacation to Walt Disney World? The idea of traveling to the Most Magical Place on Earth, walking into Magic Kingdom, seeing Cinderella Castle, meeting Mickey Mouse, and eating a Mickey Premium Bar while the Festival of Fantasy parade moves down Main Street U.S.A. is a magical one — and an expensive one. That being said, there is a solution to this costly problem.
VIDEO: Disney Releases Nighttime POV of TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom

Disney took to TikTok this evening to share a special look at TRON Lightcycle / Run — specifically a POV — for the first time, at the Magic Kingdom! This comes right as Cast Member previews begin for the attraction today. @disneyparks. >◎//: Welcome programs. TRON preview testing...
New Stitch & RCA Dog Space Mountain Pin Lands at Walt Disney World

A new open edition pin available at Walt Disney World celebrates two Tomorrowland icons: Stitch and Space Mountain. But you might not be expecting just how deep a cut this Space Mountain reference is. What do we mean? Let’s soar on over to the Emporium to find out!. Stitch...
PHOTOS: Scaffolds Installed in Flume, More Queue Disassembly Spotted at Splash Mountain for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Conversion in Magic Kingdom

It looks like workers are digging a little deeper as work continues to transform Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. No sooner did guests take their last ride on this beloved attraction last month, construction workers descended upon it to begin preparations for its transformation. Scaffolding bridges have been...
Gift Card Wristbands Available for Lunar New Year 2023 at Disney California Adventure

Guests celebrating Lunar New Year 2023 at Disney California Adventure, especially those who have their hands full from treats they got using the Sip and Savor Pass, will appreciate this gift card wristband we found!. Lunar New Year 2023 Disney Gift Card Wristband — Any Amount $15-$1000. This handy...
PHOTOS: Test Seats Installed at TRON Lightcycle Run in Magic Kingdom

Test seats have been installed near the entrance to TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom. The test seats are in front of a themed backdrop that was installed a few weeks ago on the raised walkway, just a few yards from the entrance to the show building.
Schedule for Goofy, Max, and Incredibles Meet-and-Greets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Added to My Disney Experience

Some of the new character meet-and-greets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios have been added to the My Disney Experience app with appearance times. Goofy will be appearing on Grand Avenue starting at 9:15 a.m. each day. He’ll continue to appear at 30-minute intervals, with a break between 12:45 and 2:15 p.m., and his last appearance will be at 4:45 p.m.
Universal Studios Hollywood Offering Super Nintendo World Early Access Ticket Add-on

Universal Studios Hollywood is offering a Super Nintendo World Early Access ticket add-on that allows guests to visit the land one hour before the park opens. The ticket add-on is $20-$25 and does not include park admission. Park admission for the same day is required, so you can’t just pay $20 for an hour of Super Nintendo World access.
First Look at ‘Encanto’ Theme for 2023 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon

Disney has shared a first look at the theme for the 2023 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon: “Encanto.”. Mirabel will cheer on runners during the 13.1 mile half marathon. Exact medal and merchandise designs weren’t released, but they will likely match these two graphics featuring Mirabel, Bruno, Isabela, and Luisa.
Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Coming to Disney+ in May, Animation Studios Announced

Star Wars: Visions fans rejoice, Disney has announced the hit animated series, Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 will debut on May 4, 2023, on Disney+. The announcement of the second season, which will coincide with Star Wars Day, was made in May 2022 during Star Wars Celebration, but no additional information was provided.
Spring 2023 ‘Disney twenty-three’ Magazine Features TRON Lightcycle Run on the Cover

The upcoming Spring 2023 “Disney twenty-three” magazine will feature on its cover the highly anticipated TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction at Walt Disney World. In addition, fans will also read about the Disney100: The Exhibition opening on February 18 at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, two upcoming Marvel Films “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
New Blue Signs and Traffic Patterns on Floridian Way Outside Magic Kingdom

New signs have been installed and a new traffic pattern has debuted on Floridian Way at Walt Disney World right outside the Transportation and Ticket Center and Magic Kingdom. The blue signs are slowly replacing the old purple and red road signs throughout Walt Disney World Resort. The roads outside...
New Cursed Coconut Club Mardi Gras Tee at Universal Orlando Resort

A new Cursed Coconut Club Mardi Gras tee is available at the Cursed Coconut Club Market in Universal CityWalk Orlando. The shirt is black and the neon design matches the banners hanging outside the Cursed Coconut Club. There are pink and green Voodoo dolls and several pins around the name...
