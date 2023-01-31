Read full article on original website
Neighbors think they have a solution for 'life or death' situation
Lin Pope said that a busy railroad crossing on Liberty Road in Greensville County had been an issue since he has worked for the county.
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area, sheriff says
A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach.
1 woman, 3 men nabbed in Halifax County for meth, weed: sheriff
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were arrested Wednesday evening for having multiple drugs and a gun, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Roanoke Rapids Police and the Halifax County Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 520 Whitaker Street in Roanoke Rapids on Wednesday, deputies said.
License plate reading cameras help Raleigh police make 41 arrests in 6 months
Twenty-five cameras that scan license plates looking for crime suspects have been positioned on roads throughout Raleigh, from crime hotspots to entertainments districts. The Raleigh Police Department joins a growing list of agencies in central North Carolina to install Flock Safety cameras. In 2022, law enforcement in Garner, Knightdale, Roanoke...
Warrants: Former Granville sheriff had vehicles confiscated from crime scenes on his property
OXFORD, N.C. (WRAL) - Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins is serving 18 months in prison, but his legal problems keep building. On Wednesday, WRAL News obtained search warrants that show agents with the State Bureau of Investigation searched his farm and found various vehicles and equipment confiscated from Granville County crime scenes there. Some of the equipment dates to crimes committed years ago.
PHOTOS: SUV crashes into Louisburg Walmart
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV crashed into a Walmart in Louisburg on Thursday night, according to Franklin County Emergency Services. At about 8 p.m., Franklin County EMS, the Louisburg Police Department and the Louisburg Fire Department responded to the Walmart at 705 Retail Way. A red SUV plowed...
From the Warren County Sheriff's Office
• Lyle Davis Hoyle, 35, of Brown Road, Littleton, turned himself in on Jan. 30 in connection with a charge of felony domestic violence protection order violation and was bonded out. A Feb. 22 court date was scheduled. Incident reports. • On Jan. 18, Dennis Faucet of Vicksboro Road, Henderson,...
Halifax County officials explain body cam footage laws
North Carolina — Following the release of the Tyree Nichols body camera footage, many question how body camera video is released to the public, according to NC State Law. On January 28th, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office released body cam video of a shooting involving a Halifax County deputy and two other individuals.
Charlotte County man killed in fatal vehicle crash
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police have reported that a Charlotte County man was killed in an accident on January 23rd, just south of Buffalo Creek Lane. Around 6:09 pm on Monday the 23rd, officers arrived on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Tobacco Hill Road involving a 2001 Ford F-150 […]
NC Walmart reopens after SUV crashed into front doors; employee stopped SUV after driver had seizure
LOUISBURG, N.C. — A Walmart Supercenter reopened to customers Friday morning hours after an SUV crashed into its front doors. The red 2005 Ford Explorer crashed into the Louisburg store's entrance Thursday around 8 p.m. at 705 Retail Way. Authorities said a medical emergency caused the driver to drive...
Car catches fire at Wake County towing company
A car caught on fire at Lizard Lick Towing late Wednesday night. The car was in the towing company's lot when it caught fire. One of the employees said the fire stemmed from a wrecked hybrid car that they picked up earlier in the day. Hybrid cars have lithium batteries that easily catch fire, especially after being in a wreck.
Suspect wanted after shots fired in South Boston neighborhood
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — A search is underway on the Southside for a suspect who fired multiple shots in a South Boston neighborhood. According to the department, shots were fired in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, which is near the College Street area, around 1 a.m. in January.
HCSO roundup: Fentanyl count; Man wanted in Wake Co. caught
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. On Wednesday Corporal G. Keel arrested Andrew Riley Hardin, 34, of Roanoke Rapids, on an outstanding probation violation order for arrest. During the arrest Keel discovered fentanyl in Hardin’s possession. In addition to the outstanding...
Woman charged with larceny of more than $700 in merchandise
A Roanoke Rapids woman who police say stole more than $700 worth of merchandise from Walmart Tuesday was arrested and charged along with a man who had no involvement in the case but ran when he saw law enforcement. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said the events which led...
Man busted in Nash County with $1 million worth of heroin, deputies say
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County authorities say they busted a Maryland man with $1 million worth of heroin in his truck. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Miguel Aburto Canela, 39, of Baltimore, is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purpose of narcotics.
Nash County town terminates police chief
Officials in Bailey told ABC11 that the Board of Commissioners voted earlier this week to dismiss Police Chief Cathy Callahan.
Greensville County, Emporia to receive first payment from Mallinckrodt
Greensville County and the City of Emporia will soon receive their first settlement payments from opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt for its role in the opioid crisis. According to the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, Greensville County will purportedly receive $1,297.76, and Emporia will get $523.29. The Commonwealth’s first payment of nearly $3.5 million is the first from an expected $24.6 million to the Commonwealth over the next eight years.
Another Wake County School On Code Red Lockdown After Threat
The school was locked down after a threat was made on social media.
Woman ejected in Cary single-car crash, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was ejected and transported to an area hospital Wednesday night after a single-vehicle crash, the Cary Police Department said. The woman, Enedina Tomas, 24, was a passenger in a car traveling along Chapel Hill Road when it was involved in a rollover crash at the Fincastle Drive intersection.
North Carolina man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants.
