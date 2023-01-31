ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
Fox11online.com

Green Bay homicide victims identified

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police have identified the women killed over the weekend on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered Sunday at Cegelski's home on Elkay Lane. Richard Sotka, 48, has...
WBAY Green Bay

One hurt, 10 displaced by Green Bay apartment fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire in the bedroom of a Green Bay apartment sent one person to the hospital and means 10 people will need to find another place to stay for now. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department rushed to a two-story apartment building on the 2700-block of Humboldt Road at 12:30 Friday afternoon. They had the fire out in 10 minutes, but there was smoke damage to the building.
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town: TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh

(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live broadcasted live to start Our Town 2023 with a great spot all year round – TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh. Kristin and Mary spoke with us with...
Fox11online.com

Green Bay man charged with killing girlfriend, friend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Green Bay man admitted killing his girlfriend and her friend, prosecutors allege. Richard Sotka, 48, was arrested Sunday in Arkansas, less than a day after the two women were fatally stabbed on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified in the criminal complaint...
Fox11online.com

Cold weather ushers in the 2023 FOX 11 Ice Desk

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The groundhog has predicted six more weeks of winter, so the weather is perfect for the 2023 FOX 11 Ice Desk built. Krystal Kleer Ice Sculptures of Appleton spent Thursday building the desk on the FOX 11 Weather Deck. The FOX 11 Ice Desk will remain on...
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police identify two victims killed in Sunday’s double homicide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released the names of the two victims from Sunday’s double homicide in the City of Green Bay. According to officers, the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Rhonda Cegelski, 58, from Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, from Bellevue.
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY AT 70: Susan Finco

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s been more than a few years since Susan Finco worked in...
wearegreenbay.com

Complaint: Suspect says humiliation was motive behind Green Bay double homicide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Details surrounding the double homicide in Green Bay have been released, and the suspect reportedly admitted to committing the crimes. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. On January 29 around 11:15 a.m., officers were sent to Elkay Lane after a 911 call reported that a woman was covered in blood.
Fox11online.com

Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine

(WLUK) -- A woman suspected of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
wearegreenbay.com

Mom makeover from Moxie Boutique Salon in De Pere

(WFRV) – If you want a refresh, Moxie Boutique Salon in De Pere can help. Local 5 Live visited recently with a look at recent makeover for one area mom. From hair to makeup, skincare and more, they have a team of experts to help you look your best.
WBAY Green Bay

Young man needs help after dad killed, mom hurt in alleged OWI crash

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A young man is now wrestling with big decisions after a suspected drunk driving crash killed his father, and left his mother fighting for her life in the hospital. Authorities say last month, a truck driven by an Oshkosh man struck the vehicle driven by the...
Fox11online.com

Complaint: GPS data ties man to Green Bay murder scene

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A man identified as "a person of interest" in a double murder on the city's east side faces charges for allegedly cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet. Richard Sotka has not been charged with the murders of the women found in a home on Elkay...
Packers.com

Mark McMullen, former Packers Executive Committee Treasurer, passes away at 74

Mark McMullen, a former Packers Executive Committee Treasurer for eight years and emeritus member of the Board of Directors, passed away Feb. 1 at the age of 74. "Mark provided invaluable work for the Packers during his time on the Board. As treasurer on the Executive Committee, his expertise was instrumental in the financial stewardship of the organization," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "His presence on the Executive Committee was distinguished by his excellent sense of humor, as well as his genuine love for Green Bay and the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI

