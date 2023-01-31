GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire in the bedroom of a Green Bay apartment sent one person to the hospital and means 10 people will need to find another place to stay for now. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department rushed to a two-story apartment building on the 2700-block of Humboldt Road at 12:30 Friday afternoon. They had the fire out in 10 minutes, but there was smoke damage to the building.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO