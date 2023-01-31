Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homicide victims identified
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police have identified the women killed over the weekend on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered Sunday at Cegelski's home on Elkay Lane. Richard Sotka, 48, has...
WBAY Green Bay
One hurt, 10 displaced by Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire in the bedroom of a Green Bay apartment sent one person to the hospital and means 10 people will need to find another place to stay for now. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department rushed to a two-story apartment building on the 2700-block of Humboldt Road at 12:30 Friday afternoon. They had the fire out in 10 minutes, but there was smoke damage to the building.
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town: TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live broadcasted live to start Our Town 2023 with a great spot all year round – TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh. Kristin and Mary spoke with us with...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay man charged with killing girlfriend, friend
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Green Bay man admitted killing his girlfriend and her friend, prosecutors allege. Richard Sotka, 48, was arrested Sunday in Arkansas, less than a day after the two women were fatally stabbed on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified in the criminal complaint...
Fox11online.com
Early spring or more winter? Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary's Bernard makes prediction
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Long winter or early spring? Northeast Wisconsin's groundhog ambassador is giving us his prediction. This is the first time Bernard, from the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay, takes part in the annual tradition. A native New Yorker, Bernard was brought to the sanctuary to live after he was hit by a vehicle.
Fox11online.com
Cold weather ushers in the 2023 FOX 11 Ice Desk
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The groundhog has predicted six more weeks of winter, so the weather is perfect for the 2023 FOX 11 Ice Desk built. Krystal Kleer Ice Sculptures of Appleton spent Thursday building the desk on the FOX 11 Weather Deck. The FOX 11 Ice Desk will remain on...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police identify two victims killed in Sunday’s double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released the names of the two victims from Sunday’s double homicide in the City of Green Bay. According to officers, the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Rhonda Cegelski, 58, from Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, from Bellevue.
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Susan Finco
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s been more than a few years since Susan Finco worked in...
wearegreenbay.com
Complaint: Suspect says humiliation was motive behind Green Bay double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Details surrounding the double homicide in Green Bay have been released, and the suspect reportedly admitted to committing the crimes. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. On January 29 around 11:15 a.m., officers were sent to Elkay Lane after a 911 call reported that a woman was covered in blood.
WBAY Green Bay
The latest developments on the Emerald Bay evictions
Executives explain why it was a necessary decision financially. Republicans and Democrats, local leaders and state lawmakers, want to replace the 120-year-old institution.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police give insight into process following double homicide on Elkay Lane
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the double homicide on Elkay Lane in Green Bay over the weekend, the Green Bay Police Department is sharing how they emotionally process seeing a traumatic crime scene. In the criminal complaint for suspect Richard Sotka, investigators recounted seeing pools of blood and...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Green Bay's first permanent, Black resident
Skies will be mostly sunny, with clouds arriving late in the day. Clouds will be increasing late Wednesday, but highs should still get up to around 20°
Fox11online.com
Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine
(WLUK) -- A woman suspected of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
wapl.com
2 found dead in Green Bay duplex; deaths considered ‘suspicious’
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police are investigating two deaths they say are suspicious. Officers were called to a duplex in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane around 11:15 a.m. Sunday. They arrived to find two females dead inside the duplex. Police have not released a cause of...
wearegreenbay.com
Mom makeover from Moxie Boutique Salon in De Pere
(WFRV) – If you want a refresh, Moxie Boutique Salon in De Pere can help. Local 5 Live visited recently with a look at recent makeover for one area mom. From hair to makeup, skincare and more, they have a team of experts to help you look your best.
WBAY Green Bay
Young man needs help after dad killed, mom hurt in alleged OWI crash
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A young man is now wrestling with big decisions after a suspected drunk driving crash killed his father, and left his mother fighting for her life in the hospital. Authorities say last month, a truck driven by an Oshkosh man struck the vehicle driven by the...
Fox11online.com
Complaint: GPS data ties man to Green Bay murder scene
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A man identified as "a person of interest" in a double murder on the city's east side faces charges for allegedly cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet. Richard Sotka has not been charged with the murders of the women found in a home on Elkay...
wearegreenbay.com
Nashville musician Phillip-Michael Scales performing at Stone Arch Brewpub tonight
(WFRV) – He calls his sound ‘dive bar soul’ and you can see him live tonight in Appleton. Nashville musician Phillip-Michael Scales stopped by Local 5 Live with details on his music, touring, and the show tonight. For more on Phillip-Michael Scales, visit phillipmichaelscales.com. See him live...
Packers.com
Mark McMullen, former Packers Executive Committee Treasurer, passes away at 74
Mark McMullen, a former Packers Executive Committee Treasurer for eight years and emeritus member of the Board of Directors, passed away Feb. 1 at the age of 74. "Mark provided invaluable work for the Packers during his time on the Board. As treasurer on the Executive Committee, his expertise was instrumental in the financial stewardship of the organization," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "His presence on the Executive Committee was distinguished by his excellent sense of humor, as well as his genuine love for Green Bay and the Packers.
Comments / 0