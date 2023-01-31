Three winter wheat farmers say weather conditions, input costs and market volatility are their top concerns looking at the 2023 season. Loretto, Kentucky farmer Scott Ebelhar tells Brownfield his crop hasn’t seen any major weather implications so far, but “The next six weeks are always a challenging time for us, depending on what the weather throws at us, to get the weeds controlled and the nitrogen put on timely.”

LORETTO, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO