October 13, 1928 – February 2, 2023 (age 94) Glen Royden Benson passed away on January 29, 2023. He was 94 years old. Glen was born on October 13, 1928, the oldest child of Ilda Clark and Mark Royden Benson. He was a lifelong resident of Newton, growing up in the family home built by his grandparents. He joined his father and grandfather working on their farm and was a great help to them in making the farm a success. Some of his responsibilities were tromping hay, feeding animals, milking cows, thinning and topping beets, harnessing the teams, taking cows to pasture, and running errands. He learned to work hard and became very responsible.

NEWTON, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO