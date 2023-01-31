ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyrum, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvnutalk

Heh Htoo – Cache Valley Daily

January 1, 1962 – February 2, 2023 (age 61) Heh Htoo was born in Myanmar (Burma) on January 1, 1962 and died in Hyrum, UT on February 2, 2023 at the age of 61. She lived in Burma until 1998 when she became a refugee and made her way to the refugee camp in Thailand (Maela). In 2010 she was resettled to Salt Lake City.
HYRUM, UT
kvnutalk

Joyce Roth Skabelund – Cache Valley Daily

October 9, 1938 – January 10, 2023 (age 84) But not because of the bag balm, Vaseline, or plethora of lotions. Canning rings, clothes pins, lye, Spic and Span, weeds and grass. Grass and weeds. Worn by kneading, rolling, threading, folding. Holding worries, anxiety, until the load overflowed, overwhelmed.
PROVIDENCE, UT
kvnutalk

Kitty Carma White – Cache Valley Daily

Kitty Carma White passed away peacefully of natural causes on January 31st, 2023, at Logan Regional Hospital. Kitty was born on June 5, 1950, in Logan Utah to Carma Bergener Naylor and Orville Dean Naylor. Married to John White on July 18th, 1970, in Logan, Utah. Kitty will be remembered...
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Wayne Clare Hancey – Cache Valley Daily

Wayne Clare Hancey, 85, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2023 at Rocky Mountain Care in Logan. A complete obituary will appear her soon. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, February 6, 2023 in the Hyde Park Center Street Chapel, 65 East Center in Hyde Park.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Carl Irwin Fonnesbeck – Cache Valley Daily

May 7, 1931 – January 30, 2023 (age 91) Carl Irwin Fonnesbeck was born on May 7, 1931 in Logan, Utah, the son of Carl Marinus and Emily Godfrey Fonnesbeck. He passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023. As many of his family, friends and caretakers can attest, Carl...
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Judith Smith Taylor – Cache Valley Daily

November 2, 1942 — January 31, 2023 (age 80) Judith Smith Taylor, 80, passed away January 31, 2023, in Logan, Utah. She was born November 2, 1942, in American Falls, Idaho to her loving parents Thurlow and Larene Smith. She was raised in Oakley, Idaho and is survived by her husband, Blaine Taylor of Newton, Utah, and three daughters; Tracy (William) Hendrickson; Heather (Jason) MacDonald, and Holly (Chris) Taylor, her brother Dennis Smith of Oakley, Idaho, sister Carol Nyman of Providence, Utah and brother Kevin Smith of Oakley, Idaho as well as 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother (Baby Smith), her daughter, Teresa Roper, as well as her granddaughter, Aryn Hendrickson Godfrey.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

USU study finds positive impact on women who serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – A recent study published by the Utah State University Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP) found that women who serve as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints experience improved educational, personal, and professional outcomes. “The findings will be of interest to educators, employers,...
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Glen Royden Benson – Cache Valley Daily

October 13, 1928 – February 2, 2023 (age 94) Glen Royden Benson passed away on January 29, 2023. He was 94 years old. Glen was born on October 13, 1928, the oldest child of Ilda Clark and Mark Royden Benson. He was a lifelong resident of Newton, growing up in the family home built by his grandparents. He joined his father and grandfather working on their farm and was a great help to them in making the farm a success. Some of his responsibilities were tromping hay, feeding animals, milking cows, thinning and topping beets, harnessing the teams, taking cows to pasture, and running errands. He learned to work hard and became very responsible.
NEWTON, UT
kvnutalk

Logan planners solicit residents’ input on proposed dog park – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – Logan City officials are soliciting residents’ input on a proposed dog park adjacent to the current Logan Landfill. “The City of Logan is looking at constructing an approximately 10-acre dog park as part of the regional park complex in the buffer zone of the closing Logan Landfill,” according to Debbie Harvey, a public information representative for the Logan Parks and Recreation Department.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Shannon (Duke) LaMar Hale – Cache Valley Daily

November 20, 1958 – January 29, 2023 (age 64) Shannon (Duke) LaMar Hale 64, passed suddenly on Sunday, January 29, 2023. He was born November 20, 1958 to Gary LaMar Hale and Elna LeAnn Goodsell Hale, both deceased. Shannon spent his teenage years growing up in Newton, Utah. He...
NEWTON, UT
kvnutalk

Utah State announces full 2023 football signing class – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – On national signing day Utah State football announced its full 2023 signing class comprising of 42 players, including 23 incoming high school athletes, 16 junior college transfers and three four-year institution transfers. This is one of the largest signing classes for Blake Anderson in his time as...
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy