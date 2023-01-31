ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Former Bulldog, now in the Ga House, pushes football review legislation

By Tim Bryant
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago

House legislation filed by Democrat and former Georgia Bulldog linebacker Demetrius Douglas would require the use of instant replay review in state high school championship football games. It’s a move the Georgia High School Association says it is probably going to make on its own, with a decision expected later this year. The call for replay review comes after the controversial ending to a state title game played this past December.

From WSB TV, Dec 12 2022…

A Georgia high school football championship game ended with a controversial call on Saturday.

With less than a minute left in the game, Cedar Grove High School led Sandy Creek High School, 17-14. It looked like the Saints stopped the Patriots from going ahead on third-and-goal.

However to almost everyone’s surprise, one of the officials signaled for a touchdown.

Video replay on the broadcast and social media showed the Sandy Creek player well short of the goal line. Fans called for a replay, but it wasn’t allowed.

Sandy Creek would win the state championship, 21-17. Cedar Grove posted a statement on Facebook Sunday saying they are the “true champions.”

We are true champions and we applaud our coaches, players, administrators, parents, family and fans for their poise and integrity for being true winners at the GHSA Championship. Thank God the whole world saw what we’ve been encountering the entire season and past seasons. We don’t need them to tell us that we are true champions!”

Replay is not allowed, even during the postseason, under the current the Georgia High School Association bylaws. Channel 2 Action News asked if there have been any recent discussions about adding a replay rule.

“I’m confident that the board of trustees will want to discuss the issue moving forward with regard to available technology at venues, operational issues,” Dr. Robin Hines wrote in a response to Channel 2.

Comments / 0

Related
southgatv.com

National Signing Day 2023 wraps up in south Georgia

SOUTH GEORGIA – The 2023 National Signing Day wrapped up in south Georgia on Wednesday with athletes signing all over the country. Check out the video above for all the locations that South Georgia TV covered for the 2023 National Signing Day!
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction

JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Dylan Raiola could be on the move

Nebraska football recruiting top target Dylan Raiola might be making an interesting move, even if it isn’t tied to where he’ll play college ball. Considering that Railoa is thought to be the top quarterback in the 2024 class has people paying attention to everything that the Chander, Arizona quarterback does or says. That includes things that could have very little impact on where he’ll be signed to this time next year.
NEBRASKA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Who's Going to Commit to Georgia? What to Expect on National Signing Day

While many of the top targets in the 2023 recruiting class are already enrolled in school and even more are already signed, there are still plenty of high-level recruits up for grabs. Georgia, which currently boasts the nation’s No. 2 class according to every major recruiting service, can add to...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany

GRAY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects possibly from Albany are wanted for around 20 car break-ins through Georgia. The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.
ALBANY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Operation Ghost Busted: Drug bust leads to largest-ever indictment in Southern District of Georgia history

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A total of 76 people have been named as defendants in the case of USA v. Alvarez et al, a federal indictment tied to the "Ghost Face Gangsters" white supremacy criminal street gang, along with other known prison and street gangs. Officials say an investigation not only exposed a massive drug trafficking ring, but also allegedly revealed multiple deaths from illegal drug overdoses.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgians encouraged to prepare for severe weather

ATLANTA – GEMA/HS Agency along with the National Weather Service are encouraging Georgians to prepare for severe weather. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 6-10.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia native, Hip Hop icon Big Boi celebrates 48th birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Hip Hop icon and Georgia native Big Boi celebrates his 48th birthday on Wednesday, we take a look at his astronomical impact on the Atlanta community, culture, and music. Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, is one-half of the Grammy award-winning...
ATLANTA, GA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
104K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy