James Gunn should beware the fandom’s power if his rebooted DCU snubs this Justice League hero yet again

By Christian Bone
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC

There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
wegotthiscovered.com

If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man

The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest fail comes back to haunt it as a Tom Holland Superman offends MCU and DC fans alike

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show

The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
People

James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'

DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman might not be the only X-Men star in ‘Deadpool 3’ as MCU fans find a way to save ‘Thunderbolts’

It’s still early days on Deadpool 3, but the latest word on the street points to it being even more exciting for X-Men maniacs than we already thought. Elsewhere, forward-thinking fans may have thought up a way to help save Thunderbolts after it recently hit a big setback, the cast for Captain America: New World Order just keeps on growing, and Marvel‘s most cursed movie of Phase Five finally gets back on track… but is it too late to regain the fandom’s interest?
Looper

James Gunn Assures Superman & Lois Fans The Show Is Too Well Liked For An Abrupt Cancellation

The future of DC Studios is slowly but surely being rebuilt. After James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, comic book fans were hit with a sudden wave of uncertainty and unease. That feeling was only heightened when Gunn confirmed in December 2022 that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in any forthcoming DC films or TV shows. The announcement, notably, came only a few months after Cavill made his surprise cameo appearance as Superman in "Black Adam."
wegotthiscovered.com

4 ‘Black Panther’ characters who could make a shock return in ‘Ironheart’

Riri Williams made her grand entrance into the MCU when she debuted in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Although not entirely unanimous, her tenacious attitude and ingenious talents had fans eager to at least learn more about her when the spin-off Disney Plus series Ironheart finally hits our home screens. The...

