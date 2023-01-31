James Gunn should beware the fandom’s power if his rebooted DCU snubs this Justice League hero yet again

Read full article on original website
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa makes fans furious as the one acceptable DC role for Chris Pratt is found
Deep down, we always knew that the DCU was in need of a major overhaul. Many even went so far as to suggest that the competition required its own Kevin Feige, a person to take control of the interconnected cinematic universe and make sure that all the pieces of the puzzle clicked together in perfect harmony and coherence.
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man
The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest fail comes back to haunt it as a Tom Holland Superman offends MCU and DC fans alike
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Fury erupts at Tom Cruise being snubbed by the Oscars, right after he lands his first nomination in 23 years
If it wasn’t for James Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water, then Top Gun: Maverick would be the biggest movie of 2022, but it’ll have to make do with being the best blockbuster by far to release in the last 12 months, with the two box office juggernauts each landing a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards into the bargain.
'Jeremy Renner Dead' Trends Despite Actor's Constant Update Since Snowplow Accident — Rumors Debunked!
Jeremy Renner is alive and recovering at a medical facility after the horrifying snowplow accident. Online trolls took their chance to spread death hoaxes and false rumors as Renner continues to make a recovery in a hospital. The actor already shared posts on his Instagram page showing that he has been doing well after the near-death experience.
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
‘John Wick’ Star Keanu Reeves Passed on This Iconic War Movie Because He Didn’t ‘Do Violence’
Veteran actor Keanu Reeves is enjoying a career renaissance following the massive success of the John Wick franchise. The 4th installment of the ultra-violent series is set to drop in March. However, though the star is perhaps best known for his action roles, he wasn’t always so keen to do onscreen brutality.
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'
DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ getting trashed the second it hit Disney Plus is both inevitable and unwelcome
There are few fandoms that have proven to be as fickle as those that follow the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it was inevitable that the tides of opinion would begin to turn as soon as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit Disney Plus. Nobody can say it’s a flawless or near-perfect...
Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman might not be the only X-Men star in ‘Deadpool 3’ as MCU fans find a way to save ‘Thunderbolts’
It’s still early days on Deadpool 3, but the latest word on the street points to it being even more exciting for X-Men maniacs than we already thought. Elsewhere, forward-thinking fans may have thought up a way to help save Thunderbolts after it recently hit a big setback, the cast for Captain America: New World Order just keeps on growing, and Marvel‘s most cursed movie of Phase Five finally gets back on track… but is it too late to regain the fandom’s interest?
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
Jilted ex-lover Channing Tatum admits he still occasionally calls Marvel about ‘Gambit’
One of the many 20th Century Fox movies to hit the skids when Disney acquired the company was also one of the most hotly-anticipated, with Channing Tatum having spent years trying to desperately drag Gambit out of development hell. While the studio’s X-Men franchise was defined by inconsistency, Tatum has...
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn gives Dave Bautista the boot as Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Shazam!’ slam is looking smarter every minute
As DC fans impatiently await the incoming wave of first announcements for James Gunn’s plans for the rebooted DCU, one of his frequent collaborators has confirmed we won’t be seeing him play his dream role in the franchise, shattering hopes everywhere in the process. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s own...
James Gunn Assures Superman & Lois Fans The Show Is Too Well Liked For An Abrupt Cancellation
The future of DC Studios is slowly but surely being rebuilt. After James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, comic book fans were hit with a sudden wave of uncertainty and unease. That feeling was only heightened when Gunn confirmed in December 2022 that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in any forthcoming DC films or TV shows. The announcement, notably, came only a few months after Cavill made his surprise cameo appearance as Superman in "Black Adam."
4 ‘Black Panther’ characters who could make a shock return in ‘Ironheart’
Riri Williams made her grand entrance into the MCU when she debuted in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Although not entirely unanimous, her tenacious attitude and ingenious talents had fans eager to at least learn more about her when the spin-off Disney Plus series Ironheart finally hits our home screens. The...
The long-delayed reboot of a Stephen King classic that already got 8 sequels and a remake finally finds a home
The Stephen King business is still booming, with literally dozens of the horror icon’s works currently in various stages of development or production, so you may have completely forgotten about Children of the Corn reboot that shot almost three years ago. A new spin on the famous story wasn’t...
