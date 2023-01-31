ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A groovy pop-up skating rink for all ages is opening in Brooklyn next week

It seems like New Yorkers can’t get enough of skating rinks these days, which is why we assume that the black-owned, Brooklyn-born The Roller Wave—a nostalgia-inducing destination at Atlantic Terminal Mall—will be a roaring success once it opens on February 11. The 9,000-square-foot pop-up rink will be...
Warm up with Valentine’s Day cocktails this February at Time Out Market New York

There’s always plenty to love in and around Time Out Market New York: the food, the booze, the views, the events and the beautiful surroundings of Dumbo and Brooklyn Bridge Park and beyond. This time of year, the sprawling food hall likes to lay on the affection extra thick. In honor of Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, February 14, our ace libation experts have crafted four festive cocktails to fawn over like a flirty infatuation.
Midtown’s Harta and Bar Cima bring new twists to New York City’s food scene

Two popular spots in Midtown are generating a lot of buzz in New York City’s food scene. Harta and Bar Cima opened this past fall as first-class dining destinations by the award-winning NYC-based hospitality group Apicii. Both spots are nestled comfortably in the Grayson Hotel, located at 30 W 39th St, which also opened its doors just steps away from Bryant Park.
Wander through a romantic floral maze in Times Square this month

In the middle of Times Square, heart-shaped hedgerows invite passersby to meander and take a moment to feel transported in this new pop-up secret garden. “Love’s h|Edge,” a free public art installation, has taken over Duffy Square (46th and Broadway by the Red Steps) and will be on view through February 28. Brooklyn-based Almost Studio created the sculpture, envisioning it as “a pause, a momentary illusion, in your day, in your week, and in your life.”
Wild Card! Manhattanites split on Midtown East casino proposal

With a fierce bidding war on the horizon for a casino license in New York City — and with a new Midtown proposal on the line — Manhattanites say they’re split on one billionaire’s plan to construct a sprawling casino, towering Ferris Wheel, and more in the shadow of the United Nations.
NYC’s historic Mayflower House lists for $14.99M

A historic Upper East Side townhouse known as the Mayflower House has hit the market for $14.99 million. Designed by architect John Payne, the stately five-story, five-bedroom limestone offering is 6,600 square feet and sits just off Park Avenue. In the 1920s, the Society of Mayflower Descendants in the State...
New York State wants to ban ‘dangerous’ people in NYC subways

New York has been grappling with how to make the subways safer for everyone, after a seeming increase in headlines about pushings, assaults and other violent acts. Now, New York State is talking about making it possible for judges to ban people who have been convicted of assault or unlawful sexual conduct against passengers, customers or MTA employees. This new idea is part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed New York State Budget and is argued within a memo that it is necessary to implement because it promotes safety and increased ridership in the MTA system.
NYC man hasn’t used refrigerator in over a year: ‘Spiritual’

This NYC man is too cool for his refrigerator. Manhattan resident Josh Spodek has stopped using his fridge for over a year — sacrificing the everyday appliance and its benefits in hopes of living a more sustainable life. Spodek, who lives in Greenwich Village, has spent the past 12...
Insider’s Edition: Art events not to miss!

Artist Fer Da Silva’s heart, or hearts, will be on full display at a solo exhibition Friday, Feb. 3 in SoHo. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Mahreen Zuberi. Feb. 1 at Anita Rogers Gallery (494 Greenwich...
East Village artist Helixx C. Armageddon hip-hops to her own beat

People, especially performers, invent personas for themselves all the time. Not always at age 14 though, which is when Helixx C. Armageddon anointed herself with her new name and began her journey as a hip-hop artist with The Anomolies, a “gender justice” collective. “I’ve always felt like an...
These country-specific medallions have been installed all over Sixth Avenue

Folks strolling along Sixth Avenue between 42nd Street and 59th Street might have noticed a series of new medallions hanging off area lampposts this past week. The decorations depict the emblems of each nation and territory in the Western hemisphere and, believe it or not, they were first displayed back in 1959. However, after years spent surviving New York City’s pretty unpredictable weather patterns, most of the medallions had fallen into disrepair with only 18 of the original 300 still standing. The city decided to fix the issue last fall, when Ydanis Rodriguez, the commissioner of the Department of Transportation, announced the official creation of new medallions to replace corroded ones and others that were removed.
Author Emma Straub on her favorite books about New York City

Emma Straub is the very embodiment of New York’s literary scene. In addition to being an accomplished published author (The Vacationers, Modern Lovers, All Adults Here), Straub owns the uber-popular bookstore Books Are Magic in Cobble Hill (a second location is opening in Brooklyn Heights later this year!), a beloved neighborhood destination that has come to define New Yorkers’ relationship with books.
Manhattan apartment sales fall by 50%: Report

Big-city units moved at half their usual pace last month. According to new Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel data, the Manhattan condo and co-op markets were sluggish in January, both down by roughly half from what they were that same month a year prior. Specifically, the report notes that 186 condo contracts were signed in January 2023, a 51.2% decrease from the 381 tallied in January 2022. Meanwhile, buyers inked contracts for 252 co-op units last month, down nearly 49% year-over-year from 492 the previous January.
