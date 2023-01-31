Read full article on original website
These walking tours show the 'forbidden' parts of NYC you won’t find in a guidebook
On a typical tour of Manhattan, the big tourist attractions—Times Square, the Empire State Building, Central Park—get all the attention. But on these new walking tours by a local author, you’ll see fascinating historical sites that you won’t find in a typical guidebook. K. Krombie’s Purefinder...
A groovy pop-up skating rink for all ages is opening in Brooklyn next week
It seems like New Yorkers can’t get enough of skating rinks these days, which is why we assume that the black-owned, Brooklyn-born The Roller Wave—a nostalgia-inducing destination at Atlantic Terminal Mall—will be a roaring success once it opens on February 11. The 9,000-square-foot pop-up rink will be...
Warm up with Valentine’s Day cocktails this February at Time Out Market New York
There’s always plenty to love in and around Time Out Market New York: the food, the booze, the views, the events and the beautiful surroundings of Dumbo and Brooklyn Bridge Park and beyond. This time of year, the sprawling food hall likes to lay on the affection extra thick. In honor of Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, February 14, our ace libation experts have crafted four festive cocktails to fawn over like a flirty infatuation.
Midtown’s Harta and Bar Cima bring new twists to New York City’s food scene
Two popular spots in Midtown are generating a lot of buzz in New York City’s food scene. Harta and Bar Cima opened this past fall as first-class dining destinations by the award-winning NYC-based hospitality group Apicii. Both spots are nestled comfortably in the Grayson Hotel, located at 30 W 39th St, which also opened its doors just steps away from Bryant Park.
Wander through a romantic floral maze in Times Square this month
In the middle of Times Square, heart-shaped hedgerows invite passersby to meander and take a moment to feel transported in this new pop-up secret garden. “Love’s h|Edge,” a free public art installation, has taken over Duffy Square (46th and Broadway by the Red Steps) and will be on view through February 28. Brooklyn-based Almost Studio created the sculpture, envisioning it as “a pause, a momentary illusion, in your day, in your week, and in your life.”
This traveling exhibit showcasing failed products and services hits NYC next month
In today’s odd-but-pretty-enticing news: the traveling Museum of Failure, which “brings together over 159 products and services that were a total flop but also paved the way for other great inventions,” is officially opening in New York on March 17 and tickets to the experience are already available right here.
Wild Card! Manhattanites split on Midtown East casino proposal
With a fierce bidding war on the horizon for a casino license in New York City — and with a new Midtown proposal on the line — Manhattanites say they’re split on one billionaire’s plan to construct a sprawling casino, towering Ferris Wheel, and more in the shadow of the United Nations.
NYC’s historic Mayflower House lists for $14.99M
A historic Upper East Side townhouse known as the Mayflower House has hit the market for $14.99 million. Designed by architect John Payne, the stately five-story, five-bedroom limestone offering is 6,600 square feet and sits just off Park Avenue. In the 1920s, the Society of Mayflower Descendants in the State...
New York's very own "The Bean" sculpture was just unveiled downtown
New York is a world-renowned, fabulous city filled with cultural and artistic pursuits that folks from other parts of the globe are constantly in awe and jealous of—so why do we keep trying to morph into some other American town?. First , there was New York Times media correspondent...
Harlem Fine Arts Show to celebrate 15th anniversary in Midtown this month
The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) will celebrate its 15th anniversary in Midtown Manhattan later this month. The event, which will take place Feb. 24-26 at The Glass House, will be the largest of its kind to feature African diasporic artists. HFAS, which is a traveling arts show, aims to...
Curbside composting will be offered throughout NYC’s five boroughs next year
New York City residents will soon be able to easily compost their trash thanks to an expanded curbside program that mayor Eric Adams announced during his State of the City address last week. Just last year, the pilot project, the largest one of its kind in the nation, kicked off...
Suspect wanted for stabbing man outside McDonald’s near Times Square: cops
The NYPD is looking for this man who allegedly got into a fight near Times Square and stabbed his victim on Dec. 31 (NYPD) Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police in Midtown are looking for the stabbing...
New York State wants to ban ‘dangerous’ people in NYC subways
New York has been grappling with how to make the subways safer for everyone, after a seeming increase in headlines about pushings, assaults and other violent acts. Now, New York State is talking about making it possible for judges to ban people who have been convicted of assault or unlawful sexual conduct against passengers, customers or MTA employees. This new idea is part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed New York State Budget and is argued within a memo that it is necessary to implement because it promotes safety and increased ridership in the MTA system.
NYC man hasn’t used refrigerator in over a year: ‘Spiritual’
This NYC man is too cool for his refrigerator. Manhattan resident Josh Spodek has stopped using his fridge for over a year — sacrificing the everyday appliance and its benefits in hopes of living a more sustainable life. Spodek, who lives in Greenwich Village, has spent the past 12...
Insider’s Edition: Art events not to miss!
Artist Fer Da Silva’s heart, or hearts, will be on full display at a solo exhibition Friday, Feb. 3 in SoHo. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Mahreen Zuberi. Feb. 1 at Anita Rogers Gallery (494 Greenwich...
East Village artist Helixx C. Armageddon hip-hops to her own beat
People, especially performers, invent personas for themselves all the time. Not always at age 14 though, which is when Helixx C. Armageddon anointed herself with her new name and began her journey as a hip-hop artist with The Anomolies, a “gender justice” collective. “I’ve always felt like an...
A massive humpback whale just washed ashore less than an hour outside of Manhattan
Early Monday morning, a dead, 35-foot-long male humpback whale washed up on the shore of Lido Bach on Long Island, in Nassau County. The massive mammal is, according to Hempstead Town supervisor Don Clavin, the first of its kind to make an appearance in the area in the past four years.
These country-specific medallions have been installed all over Sixth Avenue
Folks strolling along Sixth Avenue between 42nd Street and 59th Street might have noticed a series of new medallions hanging off area lampposts this past week. The decorations depict the emblems of each nation and territory in the Western hemisphere and, believe it or not, they were first displayed back in 1959. However, after years spent surviving New York City’s pretty unpredictable weather patterns, most of the medallions had fallen into disrepair with only 18 of the original 300 still standing. The city decided to fix the issue last fall, when Ydanis Rodriguez, the commissioner of the Department of Transportation, announced the official creation of new medallions to replace corroded ones and others that were removed.
Author Emma Straub on her favorite books about New York City
Emma Straub is the very embodiment of New York’s literary scene. In addition to being an accomplished published author (The Vacationers, Modern Lovers, All Adults Here), Straub owns the uber-popular bookstore Books Are Magic in Cobble Hill (a second location is opening in Brooklyn Heights later this year!), a beloved neighborhood destination that has come to define New Yorkers’ relationship with books.
Manhattan apartment sales fall by 50%: Report
Big-city units moved at half their usual pace last month. According to new Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel data, the Manhattan condo and co-op markets were sluggish in January, both down by roughly half from what they were that same month a year prior. Specifically, the report notes that 186 condo contracts were signed in January 2023, a 51.2% decrease from the 381 tallied in January 2022. Meanwhile, buyers inked contracts for 252 co-op units last month, down nearly 49% year-over-year from 492 the previous January.
