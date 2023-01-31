Read full article on original website
durangogov.org
Schedule of meetings for the week of February 6, 2023
Emergency Telephone Service Association of La Plata County. See agenda for how to participate in this virtual meeting. Virtual/In Person meeting, Durango City Hall, 949 E. 2nd Avenue. Audio only at www.durangogov.org/meetings. Click on “View Media” to listen to this meeting. 5:30 p.m. City Council Meeting. Virtual/In Person...
City supports Senior Center after false statements made
Durango, CO: The city of Durango and its council members want to stress their support for the Durango-La Plata Senior Center following a Volunteers of America newsletter recently distributed to residents at the Miremonte senior affordable housing project that contained false information. The newsletter incorrectly stated that the city council is considering removing funding for the center.
Council approves funding for ongoing housing programs
Durango, CO: City Councilors committed approximately $130,000 to fund ongoing affordable housing efforts through Regional Housing Alliance and HomesFund partnerships. Councilors approved $72,000 at their December meeting as part of an agreement among the city, La Plata County, Bayfield and Ignacio to fund the alliance for an annual amount of $225,000. The money will support implementation of the La Plata Economic Development Alliance’s Three-Year Workforce Housing Investment Strategy.
Housing, parks on deck for next council meeting
Durango, CO: City councilors are set to discuss a planned 10-to 15-acre mixed-income housing development adjacent to Wilson Gulch Drive in Three Springs at the council regular meeting Feb. 7. The plans are part of an overall update to council on various housing partnerships with the city designed to help...
United Airlines to fly largest commercial aircraft at Durango-La Plata County Airport
Durango, CO: United Airlines in March will begin flying an Airbus A319 between Denver International Airport (DEN) and Durango La-Plata County Airport (DRO), which will be the largest commercial aircraft currently servicing DRO. United will begin using the Airbus A319 on Sunday, March 26. The aircraft will fly once a...
Snow Routes no longer in effect
Durango, CO: As of Feb. 1, snow routes in effect from the January storms have been removed. The city would like to remind residents that if more winter weather comes our way, the snow routes will likely go back into effect. There is NO PARKING on designated snow routes whenever...
