ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Survey: Two-thirds of Americans fear inflation will worsen

By By Glenn Minnis| The Center Square contributor
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – Two out of every three Americans fear inflation will be worse in 2023 than it was last year, prompting nearly 90% of respondents overall in a new WalletHub survey to admit they are now concerned about the issue.

The Fed Rate Hike Survey was conducted online over a five-day period beginning Jan. 9. Researchers found that 70% of Americans now fear a recession is inevitable with 45% admitting they are not financially prepared for such a downturn.

"People are still seeing high prices for everything and are still getting high utility bills,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez told The Center Square. “This is what makes the pessimism regarding inflation persist. Plus, as long as the war in Ukraine continues and if the job market starts showing signs of deceleration, people will still have economy-related anxiety."

With the Federal Reserve widely expected to continue raising its target rate by 25 basis points on Feb. 1, Gonzalez said the federal government is doing what some would expect to slow rising prices.

"There are only a few ways to keep inflation under control,” she added. “The most used and popular method – due to its effectiveness – is reducing the money supply by increasing interest rates. This is what the Fed is currently doing as it makes credit more expensive and reduces both consumer and business spending."

With the projected impact stemming from the latest rate increase expected to cause credit card, mortgage and car loan rates to all further rise, nearly 9 in 10 people now say that inflation will impact their spending in 2023. To date, 70% of respondents list groceries as the monthly expense most impacted by the climate.

Gonzalez said no one can be sure about when relief might be coming.

"That is very difficult to predict at this point,” she said. “It's still early in the year, and we have yet to see how the economy responds to the Fed's recent rate hikes. However, we do expect that towards the end of the year the situation will begin to improve, and we'll even see a couple of rate cuts from the Fed."

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Economy Is Improving, but Recession Risk, Inflation Still Hover

The latest bevy of government data shows prices are declining, wage growth has slowed and people aren’t spending like they used to. By all appearances it seems inflation is, indeed, being tamed. But at this point it’s still uncertain whether the U.S. is in the clear or instead glimpsing a recession on the horizon. Kathryn Anne Edwards, an economist, independent policy consultant and adjunct at Rand Corp., uses a “bad...
Wyoming News

50 most physical jobs in America

While many Americans spend most of their working days glued to a computer screen, others exert a great deal of energy due to the physical nature of their work. Stacker ranked the 50 most physically demanding jobs in America using data from the Occupational Information Network, or O*NET, a system developed by the U.S. Department of Labor providing information for 873 occupations within the United States economy. O*NET uses professional occupational analysts to determine the importance of certain skills and abilities, as well as the...
Wyoming News

#6. Derrick operators, oil and gas

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 63 - Level of stamina required: 46 - Average earnings 2021: $52,140 annually; $25.07 hourly - 2021 employment: 8,600 - Projected job growth by 2031: 16.9% (above average) ...
Wyoming News

USDA Proposes New Rules to Cut Sugar, Salt in School Meals

FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- American schoolchildren could be getting school lunches that have less sugar and salt in the future, thanks to new nutrition standards announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday. These are the first school lunch program updates since 2012, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. What’s different this time is a limit on added sugars, starting in the 2025-2026 school year....
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy