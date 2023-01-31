TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man they suspect of breaking into multiple businesses in Tulsa between September and January. Police say the Jersey Mikes Subs at 91st and Yale was burglarized on Sept. 9, the Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo was burglarized on Oct. 19, the Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard was burglarized on Oct. 27, Jan. 6 and Jan. 21, and Albarka at 51st and Sheridan was burglarized on Nov. 9.

