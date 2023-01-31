Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Tulsa police identify, arrest serial burglary suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man they suspect of breaking into multiple businesses in Tulsa between September and January. Police say the Jersey Mikes Subs at 91st and Yale was burglarized on Sept. 9, the Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo was burglarized on Oct. 19, the Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard was burglarized on Oct. 27, Jan. 6 and Jan. 21, and Albarka at 51st and Sheridan was burglarized on Nov. 9.
KTUL
Osage County deputies arrest man suspected of speeding in stolen vehicle
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man on Feb. 3 after observing a vehicle traveling 74 miles per hour in a 50 mph marked zone. Around 11 a.m. on Friday, Deputy Castleberry was working a highway safety shift when he noticed a car driving 24 miles over the speed limit.
KTUL
Stillwater authorities arrest man accused of assault after chase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department and the Payne County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman after he led officers on a chase. SPD said officers responded to an assault with a dangerous weapon call around noon Tuesday. A victim told officers Donald Laver had threatened to kill her, hit her in the head with a pistol and fired into a wall near the victim.
KTUL
Man arrested after pistol-whipping woman in Stillwater
STILLWATER (KOKH) - A man is behind bars after assaulting a woman in Stillwater on Wednesday. Reports say Donald Laver threatened to kill a woman before hitting her in the head with a pistol and firing the gun into a wall near her. The victim tried to escape but Laver reportedly continued assaulting her and prevented her from leaving.
KTUL
Thief steals donation box for homeless after breaking into midtown Tulsa brewery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Renaissance Brewery in midtown Tulsa was broken into Wednesday evening. The only thing stolen was a donation box intended to go to the Tulsa Day Center, where it could be distributed to people in need. The brewery said it would love to fill the...
KTUL
Bartlesville man dies in Osage County car crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bartlesville man has died in an accident on State Highway 123 in Osage County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a semi-trailer and a truck were traveling south on Highway 123 in the same lanes. When the semi-trailer slowed to turn east onto County Road 2712, the truck behind did not slow down or stop and slammed into the back of the semi-trailer.
KTUL
Reward of up to $50,000 offered after armed robbery of letter carrier in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A reward is being offered after a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service was the victim of an armed robbery on Wednesday. Authorities said the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Kickingbird Road in Edmond. The suspect is described...
KTUL
Inmate arrested after walking away from Oklahoma County correctional center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - An inmate from Clara Waters Community Corrections Center has been returned to custody after walking away on January 16th. 22-year-old Jesse Tointigh was arrested by officers shortly after midnight on January 29. Police were called to a hotel in northwest Oklahoma City after guests reported being...
KTUL
Tulsa firefighter escapes death in roadside collision
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa firefighter shared his story Wednesday after escaping death in a roadside collision. Tulsa Fire Department spokesperson Andy Little said a Highway 75 car accident should’ve been a routine call. But then, a little before 9 p.m. Sunday, came the elements. “The freezing...
KTUL
OKCFD firefighter injured after falling through two-story home in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City firefighter was injured after falling through a two-story home while fighting a fire. Firefighters responded to a call on a house fire near SW 25th and Blackwelder around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials say the firefighter was trying to rescue a person...
KTUL
Aspiring Tulsa Fire Department cadets perform 100-foot ladder climb in freezing weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Those looking to join the Tulsa Fire Department braced the cold weather during Wednesday morning's ladder climb. It's the final test in the hiring process that requires both physical and mental strength. Aspiring cadets were challenged with climbing to the top of a 100-foot ladder...
KTUL
Who's responsible for keeping parking lots safe amid winter weather?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Parking lots across Tulsa remained covered in snow and ice all week, and that may have been by design. The snow finally started melting away Thursday afternoon, but it was a small consolation for those navigating perilous parking lots all week. It turns out, businesses have an incentive not to make their parking lots safer.
KTUL
Tulsa City Council denies Midnight Rodeo club's nuisance appeal
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Residents of the Regency Park neighborhood in east Tulsa were fighting for peace and quiet at Wednesday night's city council meeting. Neighbors have said the nightclub, Midnight Rodeo, is so loud it's impacting their quality of life. Since then, the night club has found itself with a nuisance violation.
KTUL
'Slow down!': OHP tickets driver for going well over 100 MPH in a 70 MPH zone
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is urging people to slow down after a driver was ticketed for going far over the speed limit. Troopers said they stopped a driver in a Honda Accord on I-40 between Choctaw and Peebly on Wednesday morning. According to troopers, the...
KTUL
Cold weather causes heightened fire risk in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department has tended to 11 structure fires since Sunday. They say fires are more common when temperatures drop. “We know that when temperatures are like they are today, fires are going to be higher," said Andy Little, PIO for Tulsa Fire Department. "People are using alternative methods of heat.”
KTUL
Retired teacher from Tulsa appears on 'Jeopardy!,' advances to next episode
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A bookseller and retired teacher from Tulsa is advancing onto the next round of Jeopardy!. Patti Palmer starred in Jeopardy on Feb. 1 and walked away with $32,200. "It was really, when I think about it, kind of an out-of-body experience," said Palmer. "I watch...
KTUL
Invasive species, brush thinning removal set for Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A portion of Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness will be closed to the public in part of February and March. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services are working to address nearly 40 acres of hazardous fuels. Starting in February, OFS crews will begin treatment...
KTUL
Tulsa Public School students build wheelchair ramps for Meals on Wheels
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Public Schools' Hale High School has partnered with Meals on Wheels to build wheelchair ramps for seniors and people with disabilities in the community. This partnership gives students in the construction program the opportunity to apply the skills learned in their classes to serve...
KTUL
University of Oklahoma allowing free admission to Wednesday night's Bedlam game vs OSU
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The University of Oklahoma is allowing fans in for free for Wednesday night's men's basketball bedlam game against Oklahoma State. The moves amid inclement weather expected to roll through the area Wednesday night. "We encourage all fans to monitor the weather and we hope you...
KTUL
Boone, Cisse lead Oklahoma State past Oklahoma 71-61
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kalib Boone scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half, Moussa Cisse had 12 of his career-high tying 18 in the second half and Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma 71-61 on Wednesday night for a season sweep of the Bedlam series. Avery Anderson III...
Comments / 0