ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Tulsa police identify, arrest serial burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man they suspect of breaking into multiple businesses in Tulsa between September and January. Police say the Jersey Mikes Subs at 91st and Yale was burglarized on Sept. 9, the Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo was burglarized on Oct. 19, the Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard was burglarized on Oct. 27, Jan. 6 and Jan. 21, and Albarka at 51st and Sheridan was burglarized on Nov. 9.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Stillwater authorities arrest man accused of assault after chase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department and the Payne County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman after he led officers on a chase. SPD said officers responded to an assault with a dangerous weapon call around noon Tuesday. A victim told officers Donald Laver had threatened to kill her, hit her in the head with a pistol and fired into a wall near the victim.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after pistol-whipping woman in Stillwater

STILLWATER (KOKH) - A man is behind bars after assaulting a woman in Stillwater on Wednesday. Reports say Donald Laver threatened to kill a woman before hitting her in the head with a pistol and firing the gun into a wall near her. The victim tried to escape but Laver reportedly continued assaulting her and prevented her from leaving.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Bartlesville man dies in Osage County car crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bartlesville man has died in an accident on State Highway 123 in Osage County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a semi-trailer and a truck were traveling south on Highway 123 in the same lanes. When the semi-trailer slowed to turn east onto County Road 2712, the truck behind did not slow down or stop and slammed into the back of the semi-trailer.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa firefighter escapes death in roadside collision

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa firefighter shared his story Wednesday after escaping death in a roadside collision. Tulsa Fire Department spokesperson Andy Little said a Highway 75 car accident should’ve been a routine call. But then, a little before 9 p.m. Sunday, came the elements. “The freezing...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Who's responsible for keeping parking lots safe amid winter weather?

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Parking lots across Tulsa remained covered in snow and ice all week, and that may have been by design. The snow finally started melting away Thursday afternoon, but it was a small consolation for those navigating perilous parking lots all week. It turns out, businesses have an incentive not to make their parking lots safer.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa City Council denies Midnight Rodeo club's nuisance appeal

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Residents of the Regency Park neighborhood in east Tulsa were fighting for peace and quiet at Wednesday night's city council meeting. Neighbors have said the nightclub, Midnight Rodeo, is so loud it's impacting their quality of life. Since then, the night club has found itself with a nuisance violation.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cold weather causes heightened fire risk in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department has tended to 11 structure fires since Sunday. They say fires are more common when temperatures drop. “We know that when temperatures are like they are today, fires are going to be higher," said Andy Little, PIO for Tulsa Fire Department. "People are using alternative methods of heat.”
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Invasive species, brush thinning removal set for Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A portion of Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness will be closed to the public in part of February and March. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services are working to address nearly 40 acres of hazardous fuels. Starting in February, OFS crews will begin treatment...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Public School students build wheelchair ramps for Meals on Wheels

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Public Schools' Hale High School has partnered with Meals on Wheels to build wheelchair ramps for seniors and people with disabilities in the community. This partnership gives students in the construction program the opportunity to apply the skills learned in their classes to serve...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Boone, Cisse lead Oklahoma State past Oklahoma 71-61

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kalib Boone scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half, Moussa Cisse had 12 of his career-high tying 18 in the second half and Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma 71-61 on Wednesday night for a season sweep of the Bedlam series. Avery Anderson III...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy