Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation Presents Check To Funder America
Members of the Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation presented a check for $8,000 to Funder America Thursday to assist the company with some rehab work on their rail spur. Presenting the check to Carl Nelson of Funder is Dr. Ladell Douglas on behalf of the EDC. Funder is located on...
UAHT closed today
HOPE/TEXARKANA – Both UA Hope-Texarkana campuses CLOSED today (Thursday, February 2). Due to inclement weather conditions and for the safety of our students, faculty, and staff, the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will be closed today (Thursday, February 2). Check the college website, Facebook, and your student email for the...
Hope police log
Jonathan Sinyard, 38, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Delphine Pearce, 60, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Corey Beavers, 40, Texarkana, TX Failure to Appear. Stephanie Jones, 63, of Little Rock, AR Failure to Comply. Wilbert Johnson Jr., 35, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. 1.25.23. Johnathan Bobo, 43,...
Ice Storm Wreaks Havoc With Trees and Limbs
After almost two days of virtually no problems from the ice storm, Hempstead and Nevada County residents started experiencing issues in the predawn hours Thursday morning. Power outages occurred and limbs began falling. In some cases, saturated soil and heavy loads of ice resulted in trees falling. In some cases these trees damaged structures. Fallen trees blocked lanes and in an extreme case resulted in US 371 being blocked north of Willisville. Power crews worked through the night in extreme conditions and offered heroic efforts to restore power. So far, the storm hasn’t resulted in any serious injuries.
Hope Suffers Power Outages
The ice storm finally caught up with Hope in the predawn hours Thursday. Many areas lost power as ice-laden branches finally began causing issues. This Hope Water & Light crew was on the Rosston Road about 4:45 am. There were numerous limbs down on US 278 east of Hope. Rosston power was off at 5:15am.
