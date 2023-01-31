After almost two days of virtually no problems from the ice storm, Hempstead and Nevada County residents started experiencing issues in the predawn hours Thursday morning. Power outages occurred and limbs began falling. In some cases, saturated soil and heavy loads of ice resulted in trees falling. In some cases these trees damaged structures. Fallen trees blocked lanes and in an extreme case resulted in US 371 being blocked north of Willisville. Power crews worked through the night in extreme conditions and offered heroic efforts to restore power. So far, the storm hasn’t resulted in any serious injuries.

NEVADA COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO