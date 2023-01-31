Read full article on original website
Final Boeing 747: Pilots of the aircraft draw crown in the air
Pilots of Atlas Air, a cargo freighter, paid a fitting tribute to the iconic 747 model after Boeing delivered the last aircraft earlier this week. The pilots drew the number 747 and topped it with a crown soon after they departed Paine Field airport towards Cincinnati Airport on its maiden flight, fight tracking service, Flightradar said in a tweet.
Boeing’s chief sustainability officer: ‘We can’t count on hydrogen-powered commercial flights before 2050’
The world's airplane fleet can't just switch overnight to hydrogen to achieve net zero, says Christopher Raymond, Boeing's chief sustainability officer.
Stealthy Tanker-Transport Aircraft Concept Unveiled By Boeing
BoeingA new advanced airlifter concept from Boeing with stealth features reflects growing demand for more survivable cargo and tanker aircraft.
Boeing delivers final 747 jumbo jet to Atlas Air
Boeing is delivering its final 747 jumbo jet on Tuesday after introducing more profitable and fuel-efficient wide-body planes in the last 15 years.
‘Wings like cracked eggshells’: Richard Branson faces turbulence over safety of space flights
In a desert basin in New Mexico, Richard Branson hopes history will be made later this year with the launch of Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flights to the edge of space, with tickets costing about $450,000 (£370,000) each. It is an ambitious schedule to launch the “world’s first...
I flew on the world's longest flight in business class and thought the 18-hour trip from Singapore to New York was nearly flawless
Though it was long, I wouldn't hesitate to make the trek again if it included Singapore Airlines' huge lounger and delicious food.
This New Chopper-Like VTOL Is 40% Less Expensive to Fly Than a Conventional Helicopter
ARC Aerosystems is moving from unmanned to manned. The UK startup, which has designed two UAVs for cargo transportation to date, has just unveiled its first passenger plane. The new ARC Linx P9, which debuted at the Airfinance Journal event in Dublin last week, has been billed as the “world’s most advanced nine-seater aircraft with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability.” Designed as a cost-effective, low-carbon solution to intercity travel, the newcomer offers the flexibility of a helicopter with the performance of a fixed-wing utility aircraft. The cabin roughly doubles the payload of typical eVTOL air taxis, meaning it can take more...
Virtual Hong Kong airline to lease new 777 converted freighters
Hong Kong startup Fly Meta is the latest airline to acquire the new 777-300 converted freighter — expected to make its commercial debut this summer — in a further sign that cargo airlines remain confident about the airfreight market’s long-term direction despite a slump in demand since last spring.
Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources
NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing (BA.N) and engine suppliers General Electric (GE.N) and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals.
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
Airline urges passengers to skip inflight meal, branding it the ‘ethical choice’
An airline has advised its customers to opt out of having an inflight meal, saying it is the “ethical choice”.Japan Airlines (JAL) has been trialling the “JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option”, which enables passengers to pass on a meal service on certain flights, since 2020.The carrier is now making it a permanent option on flight bookings worldwide, emphasising the sustainability benefits of avoiding a mid-flight lunch.In emails to passengers, Japan Airlines wrote: “We would like to introduce to you a new service ‘JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option’, where you can cancel your meals during reservation to enjoy your sleep throughout...
Watch the world’s biggest plane, the Stratolaunch Roc, land after a test flight
You know the Airbus A380 — maybe even the Antonov AN-225 (RIP). Now it’s time to say hello to the newest, biggest bird in the skies: the Stratolaunch Roc. The Roc made headlines with its longest test flight to date on Jan. 13. The plane, with its two fuselages and 385-foot wingspan, soared for six hours straight, reaching an altitude of 22,500 feet.
Watch: Smoke and Flames Billow From Engine of Delta Air Jet After Engine Malfunction at Santa Ana Airport
A Delta Air Lines passenger captured the moment an engine seemingly caught on fire just as their airplane started to accelerate along the runway for takeoff on Tuesday. The pilots immediately aborted takeoff as fire engines rushed to escort the aircraft back to the gate. The incident occurred on Tuesday...
Co-pilot of crashed Yeti Airlines flight lost husband to earlier aviation disaster in Nepal
The co-pilot of the Nepal flight that crashed with 72 people on board had lost her husband in a similar crash in 2006.Anju Khatiwada was the co-pilot of the Yeti Airlines flight from capital Kathmandu to the tourist city of Pokhara.The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft crash killed 68 including passengers and crew members, with authorities announcing on Monday that hopes of finding any remaining survivors were fading.Ms Khatiwada, 44, joined the airline in 2010 following the footsteps of her husband, who died in 2006 while flying the domestic carrier which went down minutes before landing, reported Reuters.“Her husband, Dipak...
Heathrow third runway will be built, insists airport boss as he heads for departures
Heathrow airport is still on course to expand, the outgoing chief executive insists, with the coronavirus pandemic demonstrating how crucial it is to build a third runway.John Holland-Kaye was speaking exclusively to The Independent on the day he announced he will be standing down after nine years at the helm of Britain’s busiest airport.The collapse in passenger numbers during the coronavirus pandemic appeared to put the controversial plan to construct a third runway on hold. Heathrow handled 24 per cent fewer travellers in 2022 than in 2019.But Mr Holland-Kaye said: “We are still committed to expansion. We’ve already started...
British Airways and Virgin to fly daily from UK to China again
Services to Shanghai to restart after Covid quarantine restrictions lifted, with BA also resuming Beijing route
Private Jet Charters: What to Expect on a Flight
Originally Posted On: https://www.stratosjets.com/guide/private-jet-charters-what-to-expect-on-a-flight/. The ultimate private jet service experience should make you feel relaxed, comfortable and secure. And finding that level of quality doesn’t have to feel unattainable. For nearly two decades, Stratos Jets has provided on-demand jet charter service around the globe. But what is it that...
The family of five flying around the world in a tiny plane
The Porter family, set off on board their Gippsaero GA8 AirVan, a modern aircraft manufactured in Australia, from Vancouver, British Columbia last June and have "been basically traveling every day since."
Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye to stand down this year
Heathrow Airport boss John Holland-Kaye is to leave his role this year.The UK’s busiest airport announced that Mr Holland-Kaye, who has been chief executive for nine years, will remain in post until a successor is appointed.Mr Holland-Kaye played a key role in Heathrow securing parliamentary approval for its third runway scheme, and has been a prominent representative of the aviation industry during the coronavirus pandemic.The board would like to put on record our gratitudeLord Deighton, Heathrow chairmanHeathrow chairman Lord Deighton said: “John has been an extraordinary leader of Heathrow.“During the past nine years he has worked tirelessly and collaboratively with shareholders, ministers, airlines and other stakeholders to ensure the country can be proud of its front door.“The board would like to put on record our gratitude to John for his dedication and commitment to Heathrow throughout his tenure as CEO.” Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
