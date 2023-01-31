Read full article on original website
washingtoninformer.com
Maryland Gov. Moore Announces Additional, Barrier-Breaking Cabinet Picks
Earlier this week, Gov. Wes Moore announced several additional Cabinet picks who will be leading state agencies. The Cabinet picks, along with most commission appointees, require approval in the State Senate. Several of these picks will be the first African Americans to serve in their position, including the Secretaries of Environment, Veterans Affairs and Commerce.
Business Monthly
Opinion: Impressions of Wes Moore
I was prepared to be unimpressed with Wes Moore before we were scheduled to meet for an interview at the Dough Roller restaurant in Ocean City during the annual Maryland Association of Counties conference Aug. 20, 2021. He had an impressive resume — bestselling author, Rhodes scholar, 82nd Airborne captain...
Old Bay melee: Maryland Dems circle as Cardin weighs reelection
The state is one of several where ambitious Democrats are preparing for possible retirements by veteran senators.
Bay Journal
Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure
Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
32-hour work week could happen for some Maryland companies
Delegate Vaughn Stewart of Montgomery County is sponsoring a bill to reward employers who allow a 32-hour work week.
NBC Washington
Safety Concerns as More Maryland Drivers Flock to Historic License Plates
A large uptick in historic license plates on Maryland cars is worrying some safety experts. The News4 I-Team found a loophole that could allow thousands of older cars to avoid safety and emissions inspections. One traffic safety expert said Maryland lawmakers should act to close that loophole. Starting during the...
WMDT.com
MD Gov. wants $15 minimum wage sooner, business community calls proposal “anti-business”
MARYLAND – Governor Wes Moore is urging that by October, rather than 2025 minimum wage be raised to $15 an hour. More money sounds like a good thing right? But some economists say not so fast. “This makes Maryland anti-competitive and anti-business and this is not what our new governor said he wants,” Chambers says.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo
Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda Foley, D-Montgomery, for help...
Maryland House majority leader sets sights, again, on new plan for rail management in the state
A bill that would create a Maryland Rail Administration to expand the state’s rail network and oversee financing, construction and maintenance of the system... The post Maryland House majority leader sets sights, again, on new plan for rail management in the state appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Gov. Wes Moore proposes service year for high school graduates
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new governor revealed a plan that would let high school graduates opt to take a year off before college or starting their careers to serve their communities. Gov. Wes Moore says it will make Maryland the only state in the country offering the option. Moore...
Wbaltv.com
Bill would create task force to investigate why Maryland hospital ER wait times are so long
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland Senate bill would create a task force to diagnose what's causing long wait times at hospital emergency departments and make recommendations to resolve it. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Maryland has ranked last with the longest average wait times in...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland 529 loses another board member amid ongoing controversy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Amid ongoing controversy and criticism, the state's college trust abruptly lost another top official this week. This is the second unexplained and unexpected resignation from the agency within the last two weeks. It's left Maryland 529's board with two vacancies and a laundry list of problems that still need to be solved.
WMDT.com
Eastern Shore lawmakers react to Gov. Moore’s State of the State address
MARYLAND – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivering his first State of the State address Wednesday; just two weeks after being sworn into office. Eastern Shore lawmakers say they’re eager to see where the new governor will take the state. Service and Unity. A theme of service and unity...
WGAL
Maryland bill would subsidize employers that allow 4-day workweek
Maryland might be the place to go. Lawmakers there are proposing legislation to subsidize employers who allow a 32-hour workweek using tax credits. Employees would still get paid for their usual 40 hours. If it passes, Maryland would become the first state to use taxpayer dollars to encourage a shortened...
Courthouse News Service
Maryland class action pins toxic leakage on GORE-TEX material maker
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CN) — A material manufacturing giant knowingly polluted a Maryland residential area with toxic chemicals, according to a class action lawsuit filed on Thursday. “Air and water are our most basic and necessary resources, and we’ve dedicated our lives to protecting that,” Chase T. Brockstedt told Courthouse...
Maryland vehicle emissions inspection program could be reformed
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Could Maryland drivers with newer cars be exempt from inspection? It is a topic for discussion in the state capital. Maryland drivers are required to have their vehicles inspected every two years to comply with emissions standards. Former Governor Larry Hogan proposed waiving the inspections for newer and electric […]
wnav.com
New Governor voices support for increased gun safety laws at Annapolis' Lawyer's Mall
Maryland Moms Demand Action volunteers returned to the Capitol for their annual Advocacy Day to call on lawmakers to prioritize gun violence prevention in our state. Maryland's new governor Wes Moore (D), made an appearance, without an umbrella, in the rain to address the dozens of soaked, red-attired women and their supporters, who have been pushing state lawmakers to support stricter laws to buy firearms in the Free State. Key among the proposed laws is one to tighten wear and carry permissions after former Gov. Larry Hogan lifted Maryland’s restrictions last July following a U.S. Supreme Court decision on a New York State law.
Lawmakers call for new legislation to get all Marylanders health care coverage
Health care for all, that's the goal of a new legislative package some Maryland lawmakers are calling for.
Maryland state legislators push back on less restrictive federal gun regulations
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Maryland gun laws could get a little tougher depending on a bill in Annapolis. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that you do not need a “good and substantial reason” to carry a concealed weapon, but gun control advocates in the Maryland General Assembly are proposing limits on just […]
baltimorebrew.com
Struggling to get by while battling bureaucracy, Baltimore benefits theft victim gets good news
Maryland officials restored some of Damon Minor’s benefits after he filed an appeal and a story appeared about his case. But many others aren’t so lucky. Damon Minor, a disabled former ironworker whose December food and disability benefits were stolen by hackers, was getting desperate. He had reported...
