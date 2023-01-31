ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
washingtoninformer.com

Maryland Gov. Moore Announces Additional, Barrier-Breaking Cabinet Picks

Earlier this week, Gov. Wes Moore announced several additional Cabinet picks who will be leading state agencies. The Cabinet picks, along with most commission appointees, require approval in the State Senate. Several of these picks will be the first African Americans to serve in their position, including the Secretaries of Environment, Veterans Affairs and Commerce.
MARYLAND STATE
Business Monthly

Opinion: Impressions of Wes Moore

I was prepared to be unimpressed with Wes Moore before we were scheduled to meet for an interview at the Dough Roller restaurant in Ocean City during the annual Maryland Association of Counties conference Aug. 20, 2021. He had an impressive resume — bestselling author, Rhodes scholar, 82nd Airborne captain...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Journal

Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure

Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Safety Concerns as More Maryland Drivers Flock to Historic License Plates

A large uptick in historic license plates on Maryland cars is worrying some safety experts. The News4 I-Team found a loophole that could allow thousands of older cars to avoid safety and emissions inspections. One traffic safety expert said Maryland lawmakers should act to close that loophole. Starting during the...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo

Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda Foley, D-Montgomery, for help...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland 529 loses another board member amid ongoing controversy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Amid ongoing controversy and criticism, the state's college trust abruptly lost another top official this week. This is the second unexplained and unexpected resignation from the agency within the last two weeks. It's left Maryland 529's board with two vacancies and a laundry list of problems that still need to be solved.
MARYLAND STATE
WGAL

Maryland bill would subsidize employers that allow 4-day workweek

Maryland might be the place to go. Lawmakers there are proposing legislation to subsidize employers who allow a 32-hour workweek using tax credits. Employees would still get paid for their usual 40 hours. If it passes, Maryland would become the first state to use taxpayer dollars to encourage a shortened...
MARYLAND STATE
Courthouse News Service

Maryland class action pins toxic leakage on GORE-TEX material maker

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CN) — A material manufacturing giant knowingly polluted a Maryland residential area with toxic chemicals, according to a class action lawsuit filed on Thursday. “Air and water are our most basic and necessary resources, and we’ve dedicated our lives to protecting that,” Chase T. Brockstedt told Courthouse...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Maryland vehicle emissions inspection program could be reformed

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Could Maryland drivers with newer cars be exempt from inspection? It is a topic for discussion in the state capital. Maryland drivers are required to have their vehicles inspected every two years to comply with emissions standards. Former Governor Larry Hogan proposed waiving the inspections for newer and electric […]
MARYLAND STATE
wnav.com

New Governor voices support for increased gun safety laws at Annapolis' Lawyer's Mall

Maryland Moms Demand Action volunteers returned to the Capitol for their annual Advocacy Day to call on lawmakers to prioritize gun violence prevention in our state. Maryland's new governor Wes Moore (D), made an appearance, without an umbrella, in the rain to address the dozens of soaked, red-attired women and their supporters, who have been pushing state lawmakers to support stricter laws to buy firearms in the Free State. Key among the proposed laws is one to tighten wear and carry permissions after former Gov. Larry Hogan lifted Maryland’s restrictions last July following a U.S. Supreme Court decision on a New York State law.
