Maryland Moms Demand Action volunteers returned to the Capitol for their annual Advocacy Day to call on lawmakers to prioritize gun violence prevention in our state. Maryland's new governor Wes Moore (D), made an appearance, without an umbrella, in the rain to address the dozens of soaked, red-attired women and their supporters, who have been pushing state lawmakers to support stricter laws to buy firearms in the Free State. Key among the proposed laws is one to tighten wear and carry permissions after former Gov. Larry Hogan lifted Maryland’s restrictions last July following a U.S. Supreme Court decision on a New York State law.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO