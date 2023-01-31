Read full article on original website
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where Powerball Winners Purchased
The Louisiana Lottery has revealed the point of purchase details for two Powerball tickets valued at $100,000 and $50,000 each.
Insurance Shock: Homeowners' policies skyrocket - bad for all; worse for some
NEW ORLEANS — Darlinda Cook fulfilled a dream three years ago when, in her mid-50s, she finally became a homeowner, buying a damaged, rotting house in New Orleans East and turning it into a cozy, loving home. But now, she’s one of thousands of Louisiana homeowners being dragged to...
WDSU
Entergy offering help to file for earned income tax credit
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is offering IRS-certified volunteers to help customers whoqualify for the earned income tax credit file for it. The help will be offered in-person at various locations across southeast Louisiana on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here is the full list:. New...
BRG employees surprised with unclaimed property checks
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - To celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day, State Treasurer John M. Schroder launched the Great Employee Give Back of 2023, a pilot program with Baton Rouge General, by handing out 572 unclaimed property checks totaling more than $42,000 to employees of the Baton Rouge General on Wednesday (Feb. 1) afternoon.
It took Americans almost 200 years to find Louisiana’s highest point
While Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish is now the undisputed highest point in Louisiana, well up into the 20th century that honor was claimed by various sites across the northern reaches of the state.
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
This Is The Strangest Food In Louisiana
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most wonderfully wild culinary combinations around the country.
The Truth About How These Louisiana Towns Got Their Names
The Bayou State, our beloved Louisiana, has so much history that there's no way it could all be contained in this one document, but we're going make an attempt to shine a little light on that rich history. Even the name of our state has a story to tell. We...
Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees
(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on Tuesday that summarizes existing research on the effects of fines and fees in the justice system, as well as a data visualization tool that provides a broader perspective on the situation in each state. ...
Powerball Dreaming Continues All Across Louisiana
No big winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The jackpot now tops the $700 million dollar mark. The Powerball jackpot has been growing since November 21st. If you do the math, your chance of winning the big money is not good. The experts say the odds are one in 292 million.
NOLA.com
$40,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Metairie: See where, winning numbers
A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Metairie is worth $40,000, Louisiana Lottery officials said Thursday. The ticket was sold at West Metairie Shell, 5900 West Metairie, and was a winner in Tuesday's drawing. It matched the four white balls, the Mega Ball and the Megaplier. The winning numbers in...
What’s the Most Popular Grocery Store in Louisiana?
You might be surprised to learn what chain is the most popular grocery store in Louisiana. In fact, it depends on what numbers you look at to find the favorite store in the Bayou State. In a report from The Takeout, foot traffic was measured at grocery stores throughout the...
Should Louisiana’s Medical Marijuana Users Be Allowed to Grow Their Own?
In 2016, Louisiana legalized medical marijuana for up to 14 medical conditions, ranging from autism to epilepsy to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). When it was originally passed, the law only allowed for the use of non-smokeable and THC inhaler forms of the drug. However, in 2022 the law was expanded to include smokeable forms of marijuana.
Mega Millions Gets $31 Million Winner – Louisiana Ticket Worth $40,000
Lottery players in Louisiana have extended their winning streak and speaking of streaks, what exactly is going on with the Mega Millions game? That multi-state lottery game got its fourth jackpot winner in the last seven drawings. Last night's drawing was for an estimated $31 million dollars and if you didn't see how it unfolded, here's what happened.
Goodwill of N. Louisiana Forbids Donations of These 12 Items
Though right now, most of us are focused on the rains and possible flooding of North Louisiana, it won't be long before our attention is turned towards a couple other directions. Taxes and spring cleaning. Both of these will soon be front and center and commanding a lot of our...
KPLC TV
Local law firm provides disaster relief services to low-income survivors
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana disaster survivors have a great opportunity to get some help with application services if needed. Acadiana Legal Services Corporation brought their office unit to the Central Library in order to aid disaster survivors. This mobile unit in particular is referred to as the...
More Bad News at Grocery Store – Beef Prices Up in Louisiana
Bad news if you love a good burger or steak. You could soon be paying even higher prices for beef products in Louisiana. A new report from the USDA says higher costs are expected this year. The 2023 USDA Cattle Report says cattle inventory is down by about 3% in the U.S. and that will mean rising costs.
Former State Senator Elbert Guillory announces candidacy for Lt. Governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former State Senator Elbert Guillory is running for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana, according to a Thursday, Feb. 2 news release from his office. Guillory, a 78-year-old attorney, and Republican politician from Opelousas, has devoted 50 years to public service. His efforts began when he joined the Navy as a young […]
theadvocate.com
This national apparel retailer to open in Acadiana Mall, others Louisiana markets
Daily Thread, a newer retail concept that specializes in off-price fashion, will open a store March 10 in the Acadiana Mall. The retailer will open in the 5,000-square-foot space next to H&M in space E-188, records show, amid plans to open 15 stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Daily Thread,...
kalb.com
Louisiana Department of Health reminding residents of their services
In Baton Rouge on day two of the special session on insurance, lawmakers on the House Appropriations Committee favorably reported both bills on the allocation of funds to the insure Louisiana incentive fund. |. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner with the Leesville Police Department: Trevor Peters!. Avoyelles Parish Police...
