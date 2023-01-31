ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WDSU

Entergy offering help to file for earned income tax credit

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is offering IRS-certified volunteers to help customers whoqualify for the earned income tax credit file for it. The help will be offered in-person at various locations across southeast Louisiana on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here is the full list:. New...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

BRG employees surprised with unclaimed property checks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - To celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day, State Treasurer John M. Schroder launched the Great Employee Give Back of 2023, a pilot program with Baton Rouge General, by handing out 572 unclaimed property checks totaling more than $42,000 to employees of the Baton Rouge General on Wednesday (Feb. 1) afternoon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
The Center Square

Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees

(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on Tuesday that summarizes existing research on the effects of fines and fees in the justice system, as well as a data visualization tool that provides a broader perspective on the situation in each state. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

Powerball Dreaming Continues All Across Louisiana

No big winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The jackpot now tops the $700 million dollar mark. The Powerball jackpot has been growing since November 21st. If you do the math, your chance of winning the big money is not good. The experts say the odds are one in 292 million.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Louisiana Department of Health reminding residents of their services

In Baton Rouge on day two of the special session on insurance, lawmakers on the House Appropriations Committee favorably reported both bills on the allocation of funds to the insure Louisiana incentive fund. |. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner with the Leesville Police Department: Trevor Peters!. Avoyelles Parish Police...
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana.

