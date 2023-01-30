ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the case of a missing Pioneer High School student who was found dead Monday. The family of Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, reported her missing to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 12:10 a.m. Saturday. They said she failed to return home from school on Friday (Jan. 27).
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor police share update after missing teenager found dead

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor police have said that there is no threat to the community in an update following the death of a missing teenager at Pioneer High School. Adriana Davidson,15, was last seen on Friday, Jan. 27, at the high school. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office began...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Missing 17-year-old Michigan girl located safely

DEXTER, Mich. (WILX) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that a missing 17-year-old girl has been located safely. According to authorities, Ea Kuhr had intentionally avoided her family Wednesday when they arrived to pick her up from Dexter High School. She reportedly left to meet an unknown person. The sheriff’s office said the investigation revealed a pattern of internet grooming and an organized attempt to lure her away from her family.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Highland Park police officer crashes in rollover while on priority call

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Highland Park police officer was involved in a rollover crash while on a priority call near Woodward and Ferris at about 7 p.m. Tuesday night. The department says the officer was not injured but was taken to a hospital as a precaution. The driver of the other vehicle refused medical attention at the scene.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot at Wixom apartment complex

WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot early Wednesday at an apartment in Wixom. The 23-year-old was shot in the hand and hip around 2:30 a.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments near Beck and Pontiac Trail. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was listed as stable.
WIXOM, MI
Detroit News

Suspect charged in death of man found on Detroit freeway

A suspect has been charged in connection with the death of a man found dead last week near a Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. Rayquin Desean Patrick, 22, was arraigned Tuesday through 36th District Court on first-degree murder and felony firearms charges, records show. He stood...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted after passenger in car shoots man, woman in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a drive-by shooting suspect who shot a man and a woman last month. Police said the 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were driving in a black Dodge Journey when a male in the backseat of a silver Cadillac shot them near Joy Road and Grand River around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man charged with assaulting 2 women while out on bond for shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man already facing charges for a shooting late last year is facing more charges after authorities say he beat two women while out on bond. Torrion Hudson, 22, was charged Thursday with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of unlawful possession or use of harmful devices causing injury, one count of domestic violence, and one count of assault and battery.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan officer accused of punching, strangling girlfriend found not guilty

WESTLAND, MI – A Michigan police officer who was accused of punching and strangling his girlfriend has been found not guilty by a jury, according to his attorney. Sebastian Iavasile was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two counts of domestic violence in connection with two separate incidents involving his girlfriend during August 2021, according to defense attorney Aaron J. Boria. He was accused of punching her multiple times and attempting to strangle her.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Plymouth man accused of molesting girls during vision exams

A former teacher and vision specialist was charged with the sexual assault of four girls between the ages of 10 and 15 in Garden City and Westland. According to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 43-year-old James Adam Baird of Plymouth allegedly assaulted the girls on four separate occasions between January 2018 and February 2020.
PLYMOUTH, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County man killed in northern Michigan snowmobile crash

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man from Rockford died after he lost control and crashed while riding a snowmobile in northern Michigan on Wednesday. Jacob Chandonnet, 38, was riding with his 58-year-old stepfather, Richard Tank, on Snowmobile Trail LP 9, north of Atlanta, Mich. around noon when Chandonnet lost control. He was ejected from the snowmobile and hit a tree.
ATLANTA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Victim identified who fell through ice near Holloway dam

FLINT, Mich - Genesee County Park Ranger Police Chief David Dwyre tells Mid-Michigan NOW 57-year-old Tony Bigelow from Flint died when he fell through the ice near the Holloway Reservoir in the Genesee County community of Richfield Township. Chief Dwyre says a person walking across the catwalk of the dam...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy