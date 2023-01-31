Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownstations.com
Lima Memorial Women’s Health Center receives generous donation from Texas Roadhouse
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Texas Roadhouse is helping brighten the day of patients of Lima Memorial’s Women’s Health Center. This is the second year that the restaurant donated a stack of gift cards for the medical staff to hand out to patients that have been newly diagnosed with breast cancer. Texas Roadhouse collected donations from their customers and they raised enough money that the Women’s Health Center can give out 600 dollars worth of gift cards to their patients.
bgfalconmedia.com
Students live in hazardous conditions on campus
Students at Bowling Green State University are living in dormitories overrun with hazardous mold and pest infestations, according to evidence provided by building residents and residence life staff. Residents are to expect bumps in the road when it comes to adjusting to life on a college campus. Making new friends...
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
bgfalconmedia.com
Students fear the possibility of panty thief
Some BGSU students say the university’s plan for an anonymous laundry service is a waste and an invitation for laundry theft. Bowling Green State University is planning to launch a pilot program for anonymous laundry services in some of the on-campus dorms. This service would be based on a...
New wellness room at Blanchard Valley Hospital is a self-care haven for hospital staff
FINDLAY, Ohio — Everyone needs a break every once in a while. When it comes to nurses and other medical personnel whose breaks are few and far between, they may need a little more time away from the grind than others. The nurses at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay...
bgindependentmedia.org
Dental Society offering free care
Members of the Toledo Dental Society will provide free dental care for hundreds of Northwest Ohio children at three locations on Friday, Feb. 3, Monday, Feb. 6 and Tuesday, Feb. 7,. It’s the annual “Give Kids a Smile” program. ”G K.A.S. ’ is intended to help families who otherwise could not afford dental care for their children.
bgindependentmedia.org
Gail Christofferson mosaic celebrates 100th homecoming at BGSU
Bowling Green State University welcomed the installation of a more than 15,000-piece glass mosaic at the Mileti Alumni Center on the BGSU campus. The art installation was revealed during a ceremony Friday, Jan. 27, with alumni, board members and University staff present to take in the new addition to the BGSU and Alumni Association Art Collection.
Religious organization proposes Bible education during Bowling Green school hours
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bible education program wants to offer nondenominational Bible-based education to Bowling Green City Schools students. LifeWise Academy representatives spoke to the BGCS Board of Education Monday night about the proposal, which would be during regular school hours, they said. Board President Ryan Meyers said...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Ye Olde Durty Bird
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -If you’re looking for great food, fun, and atmosphere, look no further than Ye Olde Durty Bird. “My sister and I opened up Ye Olde Durty Bird in 2012,” explained co-owner Julie Ketterman. “It’s an old historical building, We’re right in the heart of downtown. Obviously, we’re right across from the Mud Hens.” The restaurant is known for it’s unique food creations and extensive menu. Ketterman says they have anything and everything to suit your food mood.
bgindependentmedia.org
Registrations open for BGHS student trip to the Dominican Republic in June
Registrations for a student trip to the Dominican Republic in June will be open until Feb. 17. BGHS drama director Dr. Jo Beth Gonzalez will lead a team of Bowling Green High School students traveling in June. The eight-day trip is a combination of culture and adventure, and includes snorkeling...
13abc.com
Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Transit provided more than 29,000 rides for city residents last year
Bowling Green Transit is celebrating Ohio Loves Transit Week on Feb. 5 to 11. In 2022, the B.G. Transit system provided Bowling Green residents with more than 29,000 rides. They connect passengers to essential local places. Whether taking riders to the grocery store, providing a ride to medical appointments, or...
Zillow ranks Bowling Green third-most popular college town in US
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Popular real estate site Zillow rated Bowling Green as the third most popular college town in America. Some residents say it personally ranks even higher. "It's definitely number one in my heart for sure," Tim Emmerich, owner of downtown staple Call of the Canyon Cafe...
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo issued a boil water advisory Monday affecting the Imagination Station and the Renaissance Hotel downtown. A statement from city officials said it issued the boil advisory for only the two businesses because of a repair or disruption to the water system from scheduled maintenance. The Public Utilities department said there is no evidence the water system is contaminated.
ocj.com
The Chef’s Garden making a name for itself in the culinary world
The story of The Chefs Garden is one of resiliency. Bob Jones Sr. operated his farm with sons, Lee and Bob Jr. until the farm crisis of the 80s reared its ugly head. In 1983, as interest rates soared to 21%, a hail storm hit the Huron farm and devastated the crop. It was the tipping point that led to the fall of the farm.
tourcounsel.com
Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio
Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: SNAP Benefits Change Announced During Regular Session
RUMMEL SPREADING WORD … Commissioner Terry Rummel shared at the January 26, 2023 regular Williams County Commissioners session, that he is getting the word out concerning the change coming for those who get food assistance through SNAP. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Williams County Commissioners met on Thursday morning,...
Daily Advocate
Seth Cook signs on to play football at Findlay
NEW MADISON — Tri-Village senior Seth Cook is going to be an Oiler. Cook signed his National Letter of Intent to further his academic and football career at Findlay University. Cook said it was not an easy process, but ultimately decided that Findlay was the right choice. “The recruiting...
bgindependentmedia.org
New zoning will further set back BG’s affordably housing market
My husband and I moved to Bowling Green upon his hire at the University. For years, we rented a low-quality apartment. The 30-year-old carpet was home to carpet beetles, cockroaches by another name. They persisted despite intensive cleaning and claims that the apartment was professionally scrubbed before move-in. We overlooked several shades of white on the walls, never repainted between tenants.
Comments / 0