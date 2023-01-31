Read full article on original website
Carl K. Bode, 86
Carl K. Bode, 86, of Greensburg passed away on January 29, 2023. He was born on September 5, 1936 in Greensburg, the son of Albert and Malinda Brebberman Bode. Carl was a 1954 graduate of Greensburg High School. He went on to Indiana Tech College to play Basketball before joining the United States Army. Carl was a member of the American Legion, Eagles and the VFW. He worked as a bartender for many years at Link’s and the last seven he worked as a security guard for Honda Manufacturing.
Anthony “Tony” A. Blasczak, 60
Anthony “Tony” A. Blasczak, 60, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his home in Greensburg, Indiana. Tony was born on July 15, 1962 in Cleveland, Ohio as the son of Adam and Juanita Blasczak. In his younger years, Tony enjoyed weightlifting, writing poetry, and reading. He...
John W Strubbe, age 77 Versailles
John W. Strubbe, age 77 of Versailles took his final flight Tuesday January 31, 2023. John was born in Milan, Indiana on May 17, 1945 the son of the late William and Helen (Hughes) Strubbe. John was a graduate of Versailles High School Class of 1963. In 1965 he joined...
Marcella Iona Shuter
Marcella Iona Shuter, 81, of Milan, Indiana, formerly of Aurora, Indiana passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023. She was born November 13, 1941, in Aurora, IN, daughter of the late Charles Dameron and Anna (Withered) Dameron. She was a longtime member of Mt. Sinai United Methodist Church. Marcella worked in...
Countdown is on for Cherry Thing-A-Lings
Batesville, IN — The countdown is on for Schmidt Bakery’s world-famous Cherry Thing-A-Lings. The sweet treats will be available for in-store pickup starting at 4 am on February 17 and running until the 21st. Shipping orders for February 15 and 22 are being taken. Call (812) 934-4501 to...
Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot
“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
‘It’s priceless’ | A missing bracelet connects 2 strangers decades later in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Until last week, Suzy Elliot and Bob Barthel were complete strangers. They didn’t know they had something very special in common. “This is the front of the house when we moved in. My parents moved there in 55, the year I was born, and then the front of your house looked like this,” Elliot said holding up two photos.
Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets. Police said the preliminary investigation […]
Y staff member receives S.O.A.R. Award
Batesville, IN — Wendy Rohrig, YMCA Learning Center Assistant Teacher, received a big round of applause from staff and board members at the January Board of Directors meeting for earning the YMCA S.O.A.R. Award (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition). “Since joining the Learning Center team in March of 2022,...
Watery tale: Noblesville resident writes book based on float trip on White River
Tara Cleary has always loved telling a good story and dreamed of writing a book. The Noblesville resident said the COVID-19 pandemic provided the push she needed. “What the world went through in the last few years reminded me that our time here is short and not to take it for granted,” the 39-year-old said. “If you have a dream, make it happen.”
Family remembers Indy father killed in east side fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Raymond Diggs Sr. said he most remembers the doting father his son was before he was killed in an apartment fire this month alongside his children. 31-year-old Raymond Diggs Jr., his 1-year-old and 3-year-old daughters all passed away after the fire in their apartment started on Jan. 9. A 12-year-old child is still […]
Franklin County girls defeat Batesville to advance to Sectional Semi-Final at Rushville
In a game heard on WRBI Wednesday night, the Franklin County girls never trailed, defeating Batesville 51-39 to advance to the Sectional Semi-Final at Rushville Friday night. Kassidy Schell was the top scorer for the Lady Wildcats with 20 points. Sophie Gesell led all scorers for Batesville with 10. Batesville...
Several GPD officers receive 2022 awards
— Several Greensburg police officers were recognized when the department handed out 2022 awards recently. Officer Casey Jones received the Chief’s Award. Sgt. Chris Bridges is the Officer of the Year. The Investigator of the Year is Detective Mark Naylor. The Leadership Award goes to Officer Matt Terkhorn. And...
South Ripley boys varsity basketball wins in OT over Southwestern Hanover
On Thursday night, the South Ripley boys varsity won at home in overtime over Southwestern Hanover 80-72. Cole Henry scored nearly half of the Raiders’ points, putting up 33 points in the win. Two other players for South Ripley scored in double digits. Chancie Volz had 16 points, while Blaine Ward scored 12.
This is the Oldest Brewery in the State of Indiana
Here's where to grab the oldest craft brew in Indiana. There's just something about having a locally brewed beer. My husband and I are big fans of hitting up breweries. We love to frequent the breweries around the Evansville area, and when we go out of town the first thing we usually do is find the local breweries to hit up. Usually, breweries have a cool, laid-back atmosphere, and you can typically get certain beers at breweries that you can't find anywhere else. It's also a cool way to experience a new place. So which Indiana brewery is the oldest?
Watch: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson previews Purdue
Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Thursday morning in advance of Indiana’s matchup with Purdue this weekend. Indiana and Purdue tip at 4 p.m. Eastern on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Video provided by IU Athletics. The Daily...
Mike Woodson Canceled Recruiting Visit To Purdue After Conversation With Bob Knight
Mike Woodson has been around the Indiana-Purdue rivalry as a high school recruit, college athlete and now as the Hoosiers' coach. Ahead of Saturday's game, Woodson shared stories and thoughts on the history of the rivalry.
Riverview Health names interim president, CEO
Riverview Health has named Keith Jewell as its interim president and CEO. Jewell, who took over the role Jan. 18, comes to Riverview Health with more than 30 years of health care experience and most recently served as chief operating officer at OnPoint Real Estate Solutions in Fishers. He previously worked at St. Vincent Health in Evansville as president and oversaw a multi-hospital region of St. Vincent Health, according to a news release.
A February warm-up in progress for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a cold start to the week and month of February, but warmer air is on the way!. It’s Groundhog Day tomorrow! We’ll see a good amount of sunshine throughout the day. The sun, along with a stronger push of warm south air, will help our high temperatures reach the middle 40s.
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a Month
1. Briergate - Indianapolis. If you are looking for an affordable one-bedroom apartment in the city, Briergate has units available starting at $635 a month. Furthermore, residents enjoy partially paid utilities like water, heat, trash removal, and sewer.
