Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

South Alabama signs 4 local high schoolers, Kane Wommack visits Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class is official and the Jaguars will welcome four high school players from the Gulf Coast. UMS-Wright’s Cole Blaylock (RB), McGill-Toolen Catholic’s Anthony Eager (WR), Cottage Hill Christian Academy’s Trent Thomas (TE) and Orange Beach’s Cash Turner (QB) are staying home to play for […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama starter trying new position at Senior Bowl

It’s not completely new ground for Emil Ekiyor. The former Alabama offensive lineman actually got his first college start at center but, after three years as a guard, his project this week at the Senior Bowl is to show his versatility. He was under center in Tuesday afternoon’s practice at South Alabama.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune now cancer free

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a joyous day for the leader of the City of Daphne. Mayor Robin LeJeune has found out he is now cancer free! According to a Facebook post made on the City of Daphne account, Mayor LeJeune has been getting treatment for “many months” and received the news on Feb. […]
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New hot bar at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey stopped by Bar-B-Quing With My Honey in Mobile for lunch. You can check out their new hot bar (on select days) as well as their bar and outdoor patio. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information. Bar-B-Quing With My Honey. Cuisines. BBQ American...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MPD: No alcohol at Nelly concert

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Leave the booze behind if you plan on attending the free Nelly concert Friday night at Mardi Gras Park after the Conde Cavaliers roll. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says he wants concert goers to be in good spirits but not consume them during the live show.
WPMI

Forbes publishes list ranking Mobile 2nd most dangerous city

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Forbes published a list Tuesday of the most dangerous cities in the country. Mobile ranked second most dangerous city behind St. Louis. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says it's a black eye for Mobile. "It's not something that any mayor wants to be on a list...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

"It needs to be cleaned up," Mobile Sheriff and Police Chief on new pistol permit law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama has a new pistol permit law that went into effect on Jan. 1 allowing certain Alabamians to carry a concealed gun without a permit. A couple of months before the change occurred, law enforcement agencies in the state were scrambling, working to get clarification on certain key points, saying there's a lot of contradicting information. One month into the new law, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said this law is kind of frustrating, to say the least. Due to the confusion, the two of them held a press conference to share key information that people need to know, along with some other things that they're still trying to figure out, hoping legislators make some changes.
ALABAMA STATE
TravelNoire

6 Things To Know About AfricaTown & Its Descendants

AfricaTown holds great historical significance as one of the nation’s oldest African-American neighborhoods. It’s credited as being one of the first places where freed slaves from Africa settled in the United States. On the Gulf Coast in Mobile, Alabama resides a site of unparalleled significance – AfricaTown. This...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrives at AltaPointe with gunshot wound: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a man showed up at AltaPointe Health with a gunshot wound. According to officials, the man’s wound was not life-threatening. The incident allegedly happened near Broad Street. This is an active investigation. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 arrested for theft at Lucky’s Irish Pub

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested at Yester Oak Apartments Wednesday morning after taking property from someone at Lucky’s Irish Pub, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at 3:50 a.m. in reference to a theft complaint and located the subject involved upon arrival.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Jury acquits Irvington man in Cookies-n-Cream murder case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found an Irvington man not guilty of murdering a man at a Theodore strip club. Prosecutors alleged that Robert Jamonte Abrams, 32, and his girlfriend murdered Manchella “Joe” Allen in February 2021 at the now-closed Cookies-n-Cream. Family and friends at the time described Allen as kind man dedicated to coaching youth sports.
IRVINGTON, AL

