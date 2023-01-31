Read full article on original website
Alabama leads all schools with 6 in Senior Bowl, former Tide All-American coaching
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Alabama is well-represented in the Senior Bowl leading all schools with six players participating in this year’s event. Offensive linemen Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Tyler Steen, defensive linemen Byron Young and DJ Dale, tight end Cameron Latu and defensive back Demarcco Hellams make up the Crimson Tide’s list. […]
Gulf Shores RB Joseph Gardner IV accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama
Joseph Gardner IV accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama Wednesday. Gardner IV is a 5-foot-10, 187-pound running back and safety out of Gulf Shores High School in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The 2023 recruit had 931 rushing yards, 19 touchdowns on 157 carries as a senior. He also caught 9...
Eric Collier leaving Theodore for director of football operations at South Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After a decade as the head coach at Theodore High School, Eric Collier is leaving the Bobcats program for an off-the-field, director of football operations position at the University of South Alabama, sources including Collier confirmed with sports director Simone Eli. WKRG was told Collier informed his team Thursday morning of […]
South Alabama signs 4 local high schoolers, Kane Wommack visits Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class is official and the Jaguars will welcome four high school players from the Gulf Coast. UMS-Wright’s Cole Blaylock (RB), McGill-Toolen Catholic’s Anthony Eager (WR), Cottage Hill Christian Academy’s Trent Thomas (TE) and Orange Beach’s Cash Turner (QB) are staying home to play for […]
Former Alabama starter trying new position at Senior Bowl
It’s not completely new ground for Emil Ekiyor. The former Alabama offensive lineman actually got his first college start at center but, after three years as a guard, his project this week at the Senior Bowl is to show his versatility. He was under center in Tuesday afternoon’s practice at South Alabama.
Get ready for some fun: Topgolf announces third Alabama location under construction
Topgolf announced this week that construction efforts are underway in Mobile, Alabama, to bring its family-friendly technology-enabled experience to the city. The venue, which will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center, will be the third to serve the state of Alabama and is expected to open in late 2023.
Councilman arrest, new TopGolf, Wood Jr.’s big gig: Down in Alabama
A Huntsville City Councilman was arrested on shoplifting charges at a Walmart. Construction has begun on a TopGolf facility in Mobile. Comedian Roy Wood Jr., who grew up in Birmingham, will be the featured entertainer for this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is...
Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune now cancer free
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a joyous day for the leader of the City of Daphne. Mayor Robin LeJeune has found out he is now cancer free! According to a Facebook post made on the City of Daphne account, Mayor LeJeune has been getting treatment for “many months” and received the news on Feb. […]
New hot bar at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey stopped by Bar-B-Quing With My Honey in Mobile for lunch. You can check out their new hot bar (on select days) as well as their bar and outdoor patio. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information. Bar-B-Quing With My Honey. Cuisines. BBQ American...
Movie shot in Baldwin, Mobile Counties set to be released this month
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Special screenings of a movie filmed on the Alabama Gulf Coast are already receiving positive reviews in Silverhill and in Pensacola this week. “This is really key for Mobile and Baldwin County area location owners, crew, vendors that worked on the film to be able to see it before its […]
Africatown’s Spirit of Our Ancestors Fest offers slate of activities
Africatown’s Spirit of Our Ancestors festival returns for its fifth year with an expanded slate of activities that includes a film festival for the first time, as well as an expanded version of the play “An Ocean in My Bones.”. This edition of the event, presented by the...
MPD: No alcohol at Nelly concert
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Leave the booze behind if you plan on attending the free Nelly concert Friday night at Mardi Gras Park after the Conde Cavaliers roll. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says he wants concert goers to be in good spirits but not consume them during the live show.
Forbes publishes list ranking Mobile 2nd most dangerous city
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Forbes published a list Tuesday of the most dangerous cities in the country. Mobile ranked second most dangerous city behind St. Louis. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says it's a black eye for Mobile. "It's not something that any mayor wants to be on a list...
"It needs to be cleaned up," Mobile Sheriff and Police Chief on new pistol permit law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama has a new pistol permit law that went into effect on Jan. 1 allowing certain Alabamians to carry a concealed gun without a permit. A couple of months before the change occurred, law enforcement agencies in the state were scrambling, working to get clarification on certain key points, saying there's a lot of contradicting information. One month into the new law, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said this law is kind of frustrating, to say the least. Due to the confusion, the two of them held a press conference to share key information that people need to know, along with some other things that they're still trying to figure out, hoping legislators make some changes.
6 Things To Know About AfricaTown & Its Descendants
AfricaTown holds great historical significance as one of the nation’s oldest African-American neighborhoods. It’s credited as being one of the first places where freed slaves from Africa settled in the United States. On the Gulf Coast in Mobile, Alabama resides a site of unparalleled significance – AfricaTown. This...
Man arrives at AltaPointe with gunshot wound: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a man showed up at AltaPointe Health with a gunshot wound. According to officials, the man’s wound was not life-threatening. The incident allegedly happened near Broad Street. This is an active investigation. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We […]
The city of Mobile is accepting applications for the “YES” initiative summer internship program
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Are you interested in giving back? The city of Mobile needs employers who are interested in hosting interns through their “YES” initiative. For years, the Youth Empowered for Success (Y.E.S) initiative has helped teens and college-aged adults in Mobile gain valuable workforce experience. The...
1 arrested for theft at Lucky’s Irish Pub
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested at Yester Oak Apartments Wednesday morning after taking property from someone at Lucky’s Irish Pub, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at 3:50 a.m. in reference to a theft complaint and located the subject involved upon arrival.
Jury acquits Irvington man in Cookies-n-Cream murder case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found an Irvington man not guilty of murdering a man at a Theodore strip club. Prosecutors alleged that Robert Jamonte Abrams, 32, and his girlfriend murdered Manchella “Joe” Allen in February 2021 at the now-closed Cookies-n-Cream. Family and friends at the time described Allen as kind man dedicated to coaching youth sports.
Theodore HS student threat case solved, according to Mobile Co Public School System
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — MCPSS say that a threat on social media against Theodore High School was made Wednesday night. The person making the post was quickly identified and the situation was handled according to the Student Code of Contact. The case was solved and there is no imminent...
