FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee DNS permit delays, staffing trouble at root of problem

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee residents told FOX6 News they are dealing with delays within the city's Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS). Members of DNS told FOX6 that turnover, new employees and heavy workloads are among reasons for those delays. One organization's leader said some things that used to take a few weeks are now taking months.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Potawatomi Casino Hotel hiring positions for new sportsbook

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Potawatomi Casino Hotel is hiring for its brand new sportsbook. Set to open in just a few weeks, the sportsbook -- replacing the Northern Lights Theater -- will have 17 total kiosks at two locations and will be open 24 hours a day. A career fair...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
WISCONSIN STATE
B105

WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar

A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee County judge attacked outside courthouse

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County judge was attacked Wednesday morning just outside the courthouse. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says a man swore at Judge David Swanson and then grabbed his coat. The man also swung at the judge with a closed fist, but Swanson was able...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
MILWAUKEE, WI

