Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills BabyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMilwaukee, WI
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
A 10-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she killed her mother over a VR headset.San HeraldMilwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DNS permit delays, staffing trouble at root of problem
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee residents told FOX6 News they are dealing with delays within the city's Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS). Members of DNS told FOX6 that turnover, new employees and heavy workloads are among reasons for those delays. One organization's leader said some things that used to take a few weeks are now taking months.
MPS students sell farm-fresh eggs for cheaper than the grocery store
There is a place in Milwaukee where you can buy farm fresh eggs for cheaper than what you would typically pay in the grocery store.
CBS 58
Potawatomi Casino Hotel hiring positions for new sportsbook
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Potawatomi Casino Hotel is hiring for its brand new sportsbook. Set to open in just a few weeks, the sportsbook -- replacing the Northern Lights Theater -- will have 17 total kiosks at two locations and will be open 24 hours a day. A career fair...
Extra COVID FoodShare benefits sunset March 1
More than 700,000 people rely on food stamps across the state, which includes 230,000 according to the Hunger Task Force. They are about to see a huge slash in benefits.
Influencer purchases Whitefish Bay home, sells it before completing renovations
The popular influencer who transformed a Whitefish Bay home back in September and sold it for a major profit has bought and sold another home.
Elle Halo, the Milwaukee woman helping Black transgender women transition
Elle Halo is on a mission. The activist and ever-busy organizer wants to help Black transgender women realize their true identity.
cwbradio.com
Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
YAHOO!
Former Milwaukee funeral director Jimmy Davis Jr. pleads guilty to three felonies
Jimmy D. Davis Jr., the ex-funeral director who pocketed thousands of dollars from grieving families, pleaded guilty Thursday to three felonies including embezzlement and identity theft. Davis ran two well-known north side funeral homes until his businesses came crashing down last year under the pressure of state regulators and the...
CBS 58
Kosmo, 2-month-old pup available for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing 2-month-old Kosmo, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! CBS 58 also sat down with Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about their Animal Friendly Housing List. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Milwaukee man starts third business following his release from prison
After being sentenced to 40 years and spending 20 in prison, Ed Hennings is on his third business endeavor; but it all started in 2016, once he was released.
WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar
A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
Local HBCU graduates share their experiences, success
After the Civil War, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) emerged to provide Black Americans with the most basic human rights, including access to a full education.
spectrumnews1.com
Celebrating Black History Month: Former MPS teacher reflects on decades of serving students
MILWAUKEE — Many people live their life wanting to leave behind a legacy of some sort. One Milwaukee woman is hoping that legacy is rooted in the importance of education. Joyce A. Hall has been an impactful figure in the Milwaukee Public Schools system for more than three decades.
Black History Month: Story behind first Black female firefighter in Milwaukee
Nearly one month since her mom passed away from cancer, Ny-Keisha Easley found comfort in looking back at the photos that tell the incredible story of her mother, Valerie Woodard.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Charged in Third Fatal Crash, This One in Waukesha County
Israel Martinez Lopez is accused of killing his passenger in a reckless crash in the Town of Lisbon, in Waukesha County, this month. There is an ICE hold on him in the jail. He is in the country illegally, sources say. He was driving almost twice the speed limit, the...
Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy visits Bay View pizza spot, gets offered a beer
Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, was welcomed to Milwaukee in the most Wisconsin fashion this week.
WISN
Wisconsin man accused of killing South American girlfriend, putting body in suitcase
FRANKLIN, Wis. — A Franklin man is accused of killing his South American girlfriend and disposing her body in a suitcase. On Jan. 22, Colombian authorities say John Poulos, of Franklin, killed 23-year-old Valentina Trespalacios. The two reportedly met on a dating app. The details of the killing are...
CBS 58
Milwaukee County judge attacked outside courthouse
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County judge was attacked Wednesday morning just outside the courthouse. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says a man swore at Judge David Swanson and then grabbed his coat. The man also swung at the judge with a closed fist, but Swanson was able...
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase vehicle used in abduction, boys arrested
Two Milwaukee boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested Wednesday night, Feb. 1 after a police chase. The vehicle had been used in an abduction.
Comments / 0