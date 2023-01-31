Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Siegel nations best
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - She’s as prolific a shooter as any in North Alabama. A National record forever etches her name in the history books. Deshler High School senior Chloe Siegel broke the NFHS National Record for career 3-pointers in a win over Brooks High School February . Her career total 562 treys broke the previous record (560) set by Carrie Johnson of Collinsville (TX) from 2917-2020. She broke the state girls’ 3-point record in December 27, 2023.
WAFF
National Signing Day
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2023 edition of National Signing day is complete. Numerous North Alabama student Athletes signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers. Madison Academy. Carson Creehan- North Alabama. Mario Brewer- Birmingham Southern. Daylen Johnson- Lindsey Wilson. Huntsville High School. Alex Gray- Army (West Point) Seth...
WAFF
Beloved former coach memorialized with scholarship in Marshall County
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Richard Cole was a beloved member of the Sand Mountain community for many years. Originally hailing from Dekalb County, Cole was an athlete from a young age. After leading his team to many victories at Crossville High School, he would go on to play for...
Comments / 0