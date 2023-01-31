ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Survey: Two-thirds of Americans fear inflation will worsen

By By Glenn Minnis| The Center Square contributor
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – Two out of every three Americans fear inflation will be worse in 2023 than it was last year, prompting nearly 90% of respondents overall in a new WalletHub survey to admit they are now concerned about the issue.

The Fed Rate Hike Survey was conducted online over a five-day period beginning Jan. 9. Researchers found that 70% of Americans now fear a recession is inevitable with 45% admitting they are not financially prepared for such a downturn.

"People are still seeing high prices for everything and are still getting high utility bills,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez told The Center Square. “This is what makes the pessimism regarding inflation persist. Plus, as long as the war in Ukraine continues and if the job market starts showing signs of deceleration, people will still have economy-related anxiety."

With the Federal Reserve widely expected to continue raising its target rate by 25 basis points on Feb. 1, Gonzalez said the federal government is doing what some would expect to slow rising prices.

"There are only a few ways to keep inflation under control,” she added. “The most used and popular method – due to its effectiveness – is reducing the money supply by increasing interest rates. This is what the Fed is currently doing as it makes credit more expensive and reduces both consumer and business spending."

With the projected impact stemming from the latest rate increase expected to cause credit card, mortgage and car loan rates to all further rise, nearly 9 in 10 people now say that inflation will impact their spending in 2023. To date, 70% of respondents list groceries as the monthly expense most impacted by the climate.

Gonzalez said no one can be sure about when relief might be coming.

"That is very difficult to predict at this point,” she said. “It's still early in the year, and we have yet to see how the economy responds to the Fed's recent rate hikes. However, we do expect that towards the end of the year the situation will begin to improve, and we'll even see a couple of rate cuts from the Fed."

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Economy Is Improving, but Recession Risk, Inflation Still Hover

The latest bevy of government data shows prices are declining, wage growth has slowed and people aren’t spending like they used to. By all appearances it seems inflation is, indeed, being tamed. But at this point it’s still uncertain whether the U.S. is in the clear or instead glimpsing a recession on the horizon. Kathryn Anne Edwards, an economist, independent policy consultant and adjunct at Rand Corp., uses a “bad...
The Herald News

'Shocking:' U.S. economy adds 517,000 jobs as unemployment drops to lowest since 1969

(The Center Square) - The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January as the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, the lowest since May 1969. By comparison, there were 260,000 jobs added in December 2022 and the 517,000 was the largest increase since 568,000 in July 2022, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Job growth was widespread, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, professional...
The Herald News

50 most physical jobs in America

While many Americans spend most of their working days glued to a computer screen, others exert a great deal of energy due to the physical nature of their work. Stacker ranked the 50 most physically demanding jobs in America using data from the Occupational Information Network, or O*NET, a system developed by the U.S. Department of Labor providing information for 873 occupations within the United States economy. O*NET uses professional occupational analysts to determine the importance of certain skills and abilities, as well as the...
The Herald News

How much pandemic aid was lost to fraud? Answer still 'impossible to estimate'

(The Center Square) – A U.S. House committee hearing made clear the total cost of fraud and waste in taxpayer-funded pandemic relief programs remains unknown. Members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability argued about who was to blame for widespread fraud in a range of federal pandemic relief programs, but they never got an answer to a key question: Just how much fraud was there? Federal officials have...
The Herald News

Senator calls for Apple, Alphabet to boot TikTok from app stores

(The Center Square) – A U.S. Senator has called on the nation's top tech companies to break up with the popular short-form video service TikTok. U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, asked Apple CEO Tim Cook and Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai to remove TikTok from the company app stores immediately over national security concerns. "Like most social media platforms, TikTok collects vast and sophisticated data from its users, including...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Herald News

#6. Derrick operators, oil and gas

- Importance of having stamina in this job: 63 - Level of stamina required: 46 - Average earnings 2021: $52,140 annually; $25.07 hourly - 2021 employment: 8,600 - Projected job growth by 2031: 16.9% (above average) ...
The Herald News

Watchdogs say some pandemic fraud was preventable

(The Center Square) – Watchdogs told a U.S. House committee that government agencies failed in some cases to take steps to prevent fraud before sending out trillions of dollars in pandemic relief aid. Testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability outlined how billions of dollars of taxpayer money was lost to waste, fraud and abuse. Congress in some cases put provisions into legislation that made programs more susceptible...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Herald News

USDA Proposes New Rules to Cut Sugar, Salt in School Meals

FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- American schoolchildren could be getting school lunches that have less sugar and salt in the future, thanks to new nutrition standards announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday. These are the first school lunch program updates since 2012, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. What’s different this time is a limit on added sugars, starting in the 2025-2026 school year....
The Herald News

5 Credit Card Trends to Watch in 2023

In 2022, we got revenge. Revenge spending, revenge travel — we were determined to make up for time we lost amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the economy had other plans, and inflation and rising interest rates started to limit the fun. Over the past year: Buying and borrowing became more expensive. Inflation had consumers leaning more heavily on credit cards, and thanks to multiple interest rate increases, credit card debt became more expensive. As of November 2022, credit card interest rates reached...
The Herald News

Pregnant Women in Rural America Often Lack Health Insurance, Upping Risks

FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- New research suggests that pregnant women and new moms in rural U.S. areas are at greater risk of adverse outcomes, including death, because they are more likely to be uninsured. Women living in rural communities had lower rates of uninterrupted health insurance before, during and after pregnancy compared to those in urban areas, a University of Michigan study found. “Being uninsured during the...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
849K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy