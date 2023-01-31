Read full article on original website
More affordable housing available in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — More affordable housing is now available in Hillsborough County. A rundown 13-unit apartment complex has now been rehabilitated to house working and low-income families. “Those who are less fortunate and want an opportunity we need to figure out how we are going to help them,"...
Pasco County considers 'tent city' as a temporary fix for homeless crisis
The county is looking at different locations where they can provide bathrooms and showers and heated structures.
Health of Weeki Wachee Springs should improve after water plant's closure
Officials in Hernando County closed the Spring Hill Water Reclamation Facility during a Tuesday ceremony.
$635 million for I-4 lanes in Polk
From possible new interstate lanes to local road repavings, check out this quick breakdown of recent traffic news in Lakeland, FL.
St. Pete mobile home community makes progress in fight against rent increase
8 On Your Side is helping a local mobile home community fight an unexpected rent and tax increase, cutting through the red tape and showing them a path to challenging the double whammy.
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
Facebook puppy scheme leaves Port Richey neighborhood on edge
David Cruz says about a dozen have come to home to buy puppies. He says an alleged hacker is sending them there.
Tyrone Square | Shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Florida
Tyrone Square (also referred to as Tyrone Square Mall) is an enclosed shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Florida. Opened in 1972, it features Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, Five Below, J. C. Penney, Macy's and PetSmart as its anchor stores. Tyrone Square's first anchor, Sears, opened as a freestanding store in...
Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida
Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
Florida GC files for Chapter 11
A Tampa, Florida-based general contractor is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection citing challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic including severe material and labor shortages and supply chain delays. Matcon Construction Services filed the paperwork in U.S. District Court on Jan. 20 due to its “insurmountable debt load” stemming from...
Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History
An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
Tampa City Council expected to address crime concerns in West Tampa
The Tampa City Council is expected to address crime concerns in West Tampa on Thursday. The push to address crime started with a deadly shooting in early December.
Why Did The Pasco County Golf Cart Cross The Road
Why did the Pasco County golf cart cross the road? Because it wanted to get a ticket! The residents of Gulf Harbors in New Port Richey, Florida are facing a new obstacle in their quest to cross U.S. 19 and enjoy the revitalized downtown. Recently, the city installed signs prohibiting golf cart crossings at several key intersections along the busy roadway, denying access to golf carts and residents on the west side of U.S. 19.
Woman struck, pinned under Pinellas County public bus
A 58-year-old woman was successfully rescued from underneath a public bus after she was struck late Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
Survey crew finds bones of New Port Richey woman missing since 2021
The New Port Richey Police Department confirmed Friday that a missing woman's remains were found last month.
Pasco County Fire Rescue Responds To Large Barn Fire in Crystal Springs
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – At approximately 9:00 AM, Firefighters from Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to the 40400 Block of Spoto Road in Crystal Springs. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they reported a large barn with smoke and fire from inside. Firefighters quickly started
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Check out our TOP PICKS of things to do with the kids this weekend including Monster Jam in Tampa, Blue Man Group at Ruth Eckerd Hall, PirateFest Weekends at LEGOLAND Florida and MORE!
Hernando County bus aide accused of ‘jabbing the kids in the ribs’
Concerned parents reached out to 8 On Your Side regarding issues with a bus aide within Hernando County School District.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Halts Battery Store Fire On Dale Mabry
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue battled a fire at 10321 North Dale Mabry Highway early Wednesday morning. Multiple calls came into our dispatch center from passers-by reporting smoke coming from the Tampa Bay Battery building. Engine 19 was first on the scene,
Beach Beacon
Countryside Mall's Bacon Street Diner: Alternative to chain dining
CLEARWATER — The last place you might expect to find a diner is in a busy shopping mall. But the owners of the Bacon Street Diner say that is exactly why they chose their location inside Countryside Mall in Clearwater. Adam and Danielle Imburgia opened the restaurant in May...
