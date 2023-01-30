ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

NEWS10 ABC

What to expect at the Lake George Winter Carnival: Weekend 1

The Lake George Winter Carnival comes to the lake starting this Saturday and Sunday, with cook-offs, crafts and more frigid festivities. The winter has gotten its act together just in time, with recent snowfall making way for Friday's cold snap into the single digits. Weekend 1 of the carnival doesn't include the ice-dependent racing events to come later on in February, but it certainly opens things up to a promising start.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Inside look at Ice Castles 2023 with Cassie & Jill

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a warm January delayed progress and pushed back their opening day, Ice Castles is set to open on Monday in Lake George. Our own Anna and Elsa, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson and Meteorologist Jill Szwed team up again to bring us inside the winter fairy tale. Two new additions to the […]
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gamble’s Bakery eyed as home for WellNow urgent care center

For More than 40 years, anyone with a reason to walk along Sweet Road in the town of Queensbury would get hit by a sweet, home-baked whiff coming from the bakery at the corner of Sweet and Route 9. Those appropriately decadent smells came from Gamble's Bakery, a family-owned institution now set to close its doors after decades of business.
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Warren County warming centers available Friday, Saturday

The Warren County Office of Emergency Services has announced that public warming centers will be available at several locations on Friday and Saturday, with extreme cold temperatures hitting the region. A wind chill warning has also been issued by the National Weather Service for Warren County from 1 a.m. on Friday to 1 p.m. on Saturday with wind chills expected to approach 40 degrees below zero.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

City Mission patrols streets to locate homeless during extreme cold

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With dangerous temperatures Friday night, the City Mission in Schenectady patrolled the city’s streets in an attempt to help those who need it most. The organization using a van, fully stocked with supplies, to bring people to shelter if needed. “Tonight is life and death,” said Michael Saccocio, the Executive Director […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George fire chief who led Ethan Allen response dies

This week, Lake George Volunteer Fire Dept. is mourning one of its former leaders. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the department announced the passing of former fire chief Bruce Kilburn, who spent three decades serving the Lake George community at both the fire department and Lake George Emergency Squad.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Nothing found after extensive search along Mohawk River

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews from multiple law enforcement agencies were along the Mohawk River throughout the day Thursday after reports of a potential body in the water. After an extensive search, a body was not located. The Niskayuna Police Department says they received a call just before 10:15 Thursday morning after a possible human […]
NISKAYUNA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

2/3/2023: Dangerous cold & wind tonight, Saturday morning

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from chief meteorologist Steve Caporizzo & meteorologist Matt Mackie:. The tremendous cold streaming in behind last night’s cold front is here in a big way. Temperatures have been dropping all afternoon, and are now beginning to dip below zero in parts of our area.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to ‘Rumors’ of Floating Body

Thursday, a body was seen in the Mohawk River, and some thought it could have been missing teen Samantha Humphrey, but her mom seems to think otherwise. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.
SCHENECTADY, NY

