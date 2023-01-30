Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What to expect at the Lake George Winter Carnival: Weekend 1
The Lake George Winter Carnival comes to the lake starting this Saturday and Sunday, with cook-offs, crafts and more frigid festivities. The winter has gotten its act together just in time, with recent snowfall making way for Friday's cold snap into the single digits. Weekend 1 of the carnival doesn't include the ice-dependent racing events to come later on in February, but it certainly opens things up to a promising start.
Inside look at Ice Castles 2023 with Cassie & Jill
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a warm January delayed progress and pushed back their opening day, Ice Castles is set to open on Monday in Lake George. Our own Anna and Elsa, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson and Meteorologist Jill Szwed team up again to bring us inside the winter fairy tale. Two new additions to the […]
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: Jan. 30-Feb. 3
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 30 through February 3.
Schenectady County opens warming centers this weekend
Schenectady County officials urge all residents to seek refuge as frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills will roll through the next few days.
New rustic tavern opens in Fulton County
Slate - A Rustic Tavern recently opened on January 27 in Fulton County. The tavern is located at 2401 Route 10 in Caroga Lake.
Gamble’s Bakery eyed as home for WellNow urgent care center
For More than 40 years, anyone with a reason to walk along Sweet Road in the town of Queensbury would get hit by a sweet, home-baked whiff coming from the bakery at the corner of Sweet and Route 9. Those appropriately decadent smells came from Gamble's Bakery, a family-owned institution now set to close its doors after decades of business.
Warren County warming centers available Friday, Saturday
The Warren County Office of Emergency Services has announced that public warming centers will be available at several locations on Friday and Saturday, with extreme cold temperatures hitting the region. A wind chill warning has also been issued by the National Weather Service for Warren County from 1 a.m. on Friday to 1 p.m. on Saturday with wind chills expected to approach 40 degrees below zero.
Amsterdam WinterFest date changed due to extreme cold
The City of Amsterdam's second annual WinterFest will now take place on Saturday, February 11, from noon to 4 p.m.
City Mission patrols streets to locate homeless during extreme cold
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With dangerous temperatures Friday night, the City Mission in Schenectady patrolled the city’s streets in an attempt to help those who need it most. The organization using a van, fully stocked with supplies, to bring people to shelter if needed. “Tonight is life and death,” said Michael Saccocio, the Executive Director […]
Man hospitalized, power pole snapped in Troy crash
A section of Oakwood Avenue in Troy was closed for several hours Thursday afternoon after a car crashed into a utility pole.
Search of Mohawk River for possible body continuing
A search of the Mohawk River after a report of a possible body floating in the water is ongoing.
Lake George fire chief who led Ethan Allen response dies
This week, Lake George Volunteer Fire Dept. is mourning one of its former leaders. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the department announced the passing of former fire chief Bruce Kilburn, who spent three decades serving the Lake George community at both the fire department and Lake George Emergency Squad.
Nothing found after extensive search along Mohawk River
NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews from multiple law enforcement agencies were along the Mohawk River throughout the day Thursday after reports of a potential body in the water. After an extensive search, a body was not located. The Niskayuna Police Department says they received a call just before 10:15 Thursday morning after a possible human […]
Firefighters put out truck fire in Washington County
The Hebron Volunteer Fire Company responded to a truck fire in Hebron earlier on Thursday. No injuries were reported from the fire.
Local matchmakers cut ribbon on Schenectady office
Becky Daniels and Gabby Fisher, founders of Micropolitan Matchmakers, a dating event, coaching, and matchmaking service founded in 2021, are opening a new office space in the Palette Coworking Community of downtown Schenectady.
NEWS10 ABC
2/3/2023: Dangerous cold & wind tonight, Saturday morning
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from chief meteorologist Steve Caporizzo & meteorologist Matt Mackie:. The tremendous cold streaming in behind last night’s cold front is here in a big way. Temperatures have been dropping all afternoon, and are now beginning to dip below zero in parts of our area.
DEC Warns Others for What Caused This Upstate New York Snowmobile Accident
Snowmobile accidents can happen in the blink of an eye. And just like this one, they can also lead to serious injuries. DEC Forest Rangers drove up to the Town of Webb recently after hearing reports of a snowmobile accident. According to Herkimer County 911, there were two accidents on Stillwater Reservoir and both victims were at the Stillwater Restaurant.
Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to ‘Rumors’ of Floating Body
Thursday, a body was seen in the Mohawk River, and some thought it could have been missing teen Samantha Humphrey, but her mom seems to think otherwise. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.
New juice bar opens on North Pearl Street in Albany
Healthy Soul, a smoothie and juice bar, has opened at 82 North Pearl Street in Albany. The juice bar had its official grand opening on Wednesday.
Habitat ReStore set to move across the street
The Habitat ReStore in the Capital District is moving across the street! The ReStore will be located at 71 Fuller Road instead of 70 Fuller Road once moving is complete later in the spring.
Comments / 1