actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - Gray On Saturday With More Rain And Snow On The Way
The first of our two northern California storms is on its way out, but not before delivering a little welcome rain and snow. The cloudy weather will continue Saturday, and the second storm arrives this weekend, too. Our first, relatively weak storm brought most areas less than 0.50" of rain with light amounts of high elevation snow. Most of the clouds will remain tonight and good portion of Saturday, leading to a night that won't be quite as cold, but a day that won't be quite as warm. Overnight lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 40s in the valley. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy to cloudy day with the next round of rain beginning in the mid to late afternoon continuing through Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Winter storm watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe, Sierra Nevada
(KTXL) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and the Sierra Nevada, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. The FOX40 Weather center said the Greater Lake Tahoe area will be under a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. until Sunday evening. The West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western […]
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Showers Tonight With Windy Weather On Sunday
A clear sky for now will allow some of our temperatures to drop to the mid-40s this evening. A system is moving in tonight, bringing a chance for showers to parts of the valley. Most of the rain expected to fall will be a result of the air being forced over local mountains and hills. This means only a few places will see the majority of the rain. Lows will bottom out in the lower 40s to upper 30s. The cooler places will receive less rain and have a better chance at cooling off.
SFist
Lake Oroville Is On Its Way to Filling Up Again This Spring, After Several Dry Years
As a visual representation of where we stand in terms of drought and water resources, you can't do much better than Lake Oroville, the man-made reservoir in Butte County that is the second largest in the state. Photos of Lake Oroville, with boats floating in what looked like a puddle...
actionnewsnow.com
Rising water levels at Lake Oroville lifting hopes for recreation
LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - With boat ramps back in the water many people are wasting no time getting back in their boats. People come from all over the state to visit the lake including AJ Borges, of Lodi. Borges has visited Lake Oroville several times to fish and is getting ready to compete in a Wild West Bass Trail tournament next weekend at the lake.
actionnewsnow.com
Ten acres of driftwood debris floating on Lake Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Crews are working to remove massive amounts of driftwood debris floating on Lake Oroville. California State Parks and Department of Water Resources (DWR) are using large booms to collect it. A spokesperson for DWR said the amount of driftwood measures eight to ten acres. They said that...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish dumpster fires in Chico Friday morning
CHICO, Calif. - Police are investigating several dumpster fires in the past two days in Chico. The Chico Fire Department told Action News Now they responded to a well-involved dumpster fire shortly before 12:45 a.m. Friday behind the Olive Garden off Business Lane. While crews were at the scene, they...
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans continues assessment of two slides on Highway 70
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 2 says that Highway 70 remains closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap in Butte County and the Greenville Wye junction with Highway 89 in Plumas County due to continuing slide activity. The first slide, located east of the community of Belden in the...
actionnewsnow.com
Pet of the Week: Tulip
Tulip is our Pet of the Week! This adorable 10 week old puppy is very sweet and cuddly. She'll be available to adopt from the Butte Humane Society in Chico soon.
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation
PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in Highway 32 crash near Sacramento River
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:14 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 32 near the Sacramento River in Butte County, according to the CHP dispatch. CHP says the crash occurred just after 3 p.m., when a 2002 Acura was traveling northbound on Highway 32, east of Gianella Road, turned into the left, eastbound lane and directly into the path of a 1999 Chevrolet truck. Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to evade the oncoming Acura but was unsuccessful and was struck head-on.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 1:36 p.m.:] Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic
An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
actionnewsnow.com
2 crashes on HWY 99 in nearly the same spot slow down evening traffic
CHICO, Calif. - Two crashes occurred near the same spot along California Highway 99 near Eaton Road. Action News Now confirmed with CHP in the first crash south of Eaton Road, two sedans collided, and one northbound lane is closed. Additionally, one person experienced minor injuries. CHP says the closed lane will reopen shortly.
actionnewsnow.com
92 tons of trash removed from Chico’s Teichert Ponds
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico was able to remove 92 tons of trash from Teichert Ponds. The city says it removed 410 yards of debris after weeks of delay. Crews began removing debris from the area of Tuesday.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Collision Near Grass Valley Results in a Fatality
Fatal Head-On Collision Reported on Rough and Ready Highway. A head-on collision near Grass Valley on January 30 killed one person and seriously injured another. The collision occurred during the evening along Rough and Ready Highway close to Greenwood Road. The incident report said an Auburn man driving an Infiniti, 18, was going west when he crossed over into the opposing traffic lane and struck a Subaru head-on.
actionnewsnow.com
No injuries after car crashes into Chico home
CHICO, Calif. 9:40 A.M. UPDATE - Traffic control is in effect along W. East Avenue in Chico after a vehicle crashed into a home Friday morning. The southwest lanes are closed for emergency vehicles. Authorities at the scene say no one was injured in the collision. The crash was near...
krcrtv.com
Locals still fighting to stop Valley's Edge development in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — The Chico City Council has already approved a major residential development project in eastern Chico, but that hasn’t stopped some locals from fighting to stop it. Valley’s Edge is poised to be a nearly 1,500-acre project that includes massive developments in between Skyway and 20th...
actionnewsnow.com
People are moving out of Teichert Ponds
CHICO, Calif. - Public Works Director Erik Gustafson told Action News Now that the environmental impact at Teichert Ponds is significant. This particular site shows there's a two to three foot trench that's been dug in the earth. There's a lot of toxic materials, hazardous waste and trash left behind....
actionnewsnow.com
Man dead in shooting near Oroville's Town Market
One person killed in an Oroville shooting Thursday night. One person killed in an Oroville shooting Thursday night.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville tree troubles: one woman is asking the city to pay for damage caused
OROVILLE, Calif. - Homeowner Tanya Murillo had a contractor come out to her house to get a more extensive look into the damage. What they found is indicated through these white dots from the center of the street coming into the front of her yard. The dots show where the...
