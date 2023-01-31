The first of our two northern California storms is on its way out, but not before delivering a little welcome rain and snow. The cloudy weather will continue Saturday, and the second storm arrives this weekend, too. Our first, relatively weak storm brought most areas less than 0.50" of rain with light amounts of high elevation snow. Most of the clouds will remain tonight and good portion of Saturday, leading to a night that won't be quite as cold, but a day that won't be quite as warm. Overnight lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 40s in the valley. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy to cloudy day with the next round of rain beginning in the mid to late afternoon continuing through Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO