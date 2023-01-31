Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook (NASDAQ:META), which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in...
investing.com
13,369 BTC Transacted in a Single Transaction, Report Suggests
© Reuters 13,369 BTC Transacted in a Single Transaction, Report Suggests. Santiment tweeted that the largest BTC transaction in 4 weeks took place in the last 24 hours. Approximately $313.1 million worth of BTC was transferred in a single transaction. BTC’s price has fallen since the transaction took place....
investing.com
U.S. jury finds Tesla and Musk not liable in case over take-private tweet
(Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Friday found Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc and CEO Elon Musk not liable in a securities fraud case over a tweet that he had lined up funding to take the electric car company private. Plaintiffs have claimed billions in damages and the decision also had been...
investing.com
Dogecoin Price Spikes Near $0.095 Following Major Whale Transactions and Address Activity
© Reuters Dogecoin Price Spikes Near $0.095 Following Major Whale Transactions and Address Activity. Dogecoin has experienced a surge in price in the past few days. The cryptocurrency has seen its highest daily transaction volumes in 2023. Dogecoin’s price has surged by over 40% in the previous month.
investing.com
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will SHIB Price Hit $0.0000217139 Soon?
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will SHIB Price Hit $0.0000217139 Soon?. Bullish SHIB price prediction ranges from $0.00001967 to $0.00004835. SHIB price might also reach $0.0000217139 this 2023. SHIB’s bearish market price prediction for 2023 is $0.00000977. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme token that took the cryptocurrency space...
investing.com
U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.38%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the Consumer Services, Utilities and Basic Materials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, while the S&P 500 index lost 1.04%, and the NASDAQ Composite index fell 1.59%.
investing.com
Gold Traders Await Fed’s Move While Momentum Shows Exhaustion Ahead
Analyzing the movements in gold futures contract, I find that despite a surge in bullish outlook till last week as the expectations were tilting towards a breakout above $2000, persisting exhaustion kept gold futures below $1,950. No doubt, recessionary fear seems to be on hold as Europe has tried a...
investing.com
Meme Coin FLOKI Cuts Transaction Tax After Burning 5 Trillion Tokens
Meme Coin FLOKI Cuts Transaction Tax After Burning 5 Trillion Tokens. Floki team reduced its tax transaction on the ecosystem to 0.3%. The aim is to accelerate the meme coin’s adoption by lowering the entry barrier. Previously, 99% of Floki DAO voted to burn nearly 5 trillion tokens. Floki...
investing.com
Signs of market strength cheer U.S. stocks bulls
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock bulls are taking heart from a range of market signals pointing to an upbeat year for Wall Street, as equities sit on impressive gains despite worries that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening may plunge the economy into a recession. Among these are...
investing.com
FTX Expands Bid Deadline for Japan and Europe Subsidiaries
FTX Expands Bid Deadline for Japan and Europe Subsidiaries. FTX proposed to extend the bid date for its Japan and Europe subsidiaries. The preliminary bid date is extended to March 8, while the bid deadline is set on March 19. The auction is rescheduled for April 26, and the sale...
investing.com
Core Scientific And NYDIG Agree To Settle $38.6 Million Debt
Core Scientific And NYDIG Agree To Settle $38.6 Million Debt. Core Scientific and NYDIG have reached an agreement to settle the $36.8 million debt owed to NYDIG. The crypto miner will hand 27,403 crypto mining rigs to NYDIG to settle the debt. The settlement has led to an 18.5% rise...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow slips as jobs gains deliver big blow to Fed pause bets
Investing.com -- The Dow closed lower Friday as pressure from Amazon and Google soured sentiment on tech just as a blowout jobs report dented bets on a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, or 127 points, and the Nasdaq was down 1.58%....
investing.com
NFTfi hits all-time highs for volume, number of loans and borrowers
NFTfi hits all-time highs for volume, number of loans and borrowers. NFTfi recorded all-time highs in January for volume, number of loans, and borrowers and lenders. Along with BenDAO, NFTfi holds almost 70% of the market share. According to a crypto reporter, these all-time highs come from the recovery of...
investing.com
Wall Street ends down after stunning jobs growth raises Fed questions
(Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes ended lower on Friday after surprisingly strong jobs data sparked concerns about aggressive Federal Reserve action, while investors digested a mixed bag of megacap company earnings reports. The S&P 500 still posted a gain for the week, which included a string of major market...
investing.com
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh
Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
investing.com
U.K. Moves Ahead with Bringing Crypto Industry Under Regulation
U.K. Moves Ahead with Bringing Crypto Industry Under Regulation. The United Kingdom has proposed a framework for regulating the cryptocurrency market. One proposal aims to implement stricter regulations for crypto lending services. After the consultation ends on April 30, the administration will start drafting a response. To curb the shady...
investing.com
Turkey inflation higher than expected at nearly 58%
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation dipped to 57.68% in January, official data showed on Friday, but was well above forecasts despite a favourable base effect that is expected to carry on until President Tayyip Erdogan seeks re-election in May. Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 6.65%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said,...
investing.com
The morning after the night before
© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Staff. A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. After the central bank triple-header (that's the Fed, ECB and BoE) buoyed risk...
investing.com
Adani's market losses top $100 billion as crisis shockwaves spread
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) - Adani's market losses swelled above $100 billion on Thursday, sparking worries about a potential systemic impact a day after the Indian group's flagship firm abandoned its $2.5 billion stock offering. Another challenge for Adani on Thursday came when S&P Dow Jones Indices said it would remove...
investing.com
Alphabet A earnings missed by $0.13, revenue fell short of estimates
Investing.com - Alphabet A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported fourth quarter EPS of $1.05, $0.13 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.05B versus the consensus estimate of $76.07B. Alphabet A's stock price closed at $107.74. It is up 24.44% in the last 3 months...
Comments / 0