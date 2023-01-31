Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Day Returns To East Bay With The Cover Ups Project At Retro JunkieVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Sip And Shop At Concord's Valentine's Day Boutique Pop-UpVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Future With Fair Housing And Integrated CitiesVince MartellacciContra Costa County, CA
Local: Fairfield High School JROTC Unit Hosted Their First Volleyball Tournament - ResultsAFmitrynewsFairfield, CA
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerLos Angeles, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
Vallejo Makes Forbes' List of ‘Best Places to Live in California'
Forbes magazine has named Vallejo the sixth best city to live in California. The designation has left many people shaking their heads who also say the North Bay city is mired in problems and is far from one of the best places to live. "Mind boggling," resident Christyne Callegari said....
Only two Bay Area restaurants ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat
Spoiler: San Francisco restaurants were not included in this ranking.
goingawesomeplaces.com
12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco
Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
TravelSkills 02-01-23 Abandoned Northern Calif. resort will finally be reborn
A luxury resort brand announced last week that it plans to open a new location on the 3,000-acre property in Pope Valley, 20 miles northeast of Santa Rosa. The property includes the site where the historic Aetna Springs Resort, which operated there for a century starting in the 1870s. The landscape is full of lore — Ronald Reagan announced his plans to run for governor of California there in 1966 — and water from its springs was bottled and sold throughout the American West as Aetna Mineral Water. The new hotel will feature indoor and outdoor bathing facilities featuring water from the property's mineral springs, along with 95 hotel rooms and 16 units for permanent residences.
kalw.org
An Oakland corner store owner struggles to find home in his changing neighborhood.
In Oakland, everyone has their go-to corner store. Reporter Alia Taqieddin sure does. But she found out her local corner store owner is grappling with a question she also faces: about where to find home. Alia brings us this latest story in our “At Work” series. Alia is...
The Almanac Online
This barbecue business was kicked out of Belmont. Now it's a Sunday fixture in Redwood City.
A pulled pork sandwich served with pickles and housemade barbecue sauce. (Courtesy Stewart Putney.) Growing up in both South and North Carolina, Josh Regal’s love for barbecue began at a young age. But when the chef came to the Peninsula about a decade ago, he didn't see much of...
KRON4
Vallejo native Louie Valentino talks Bay Area career
Louie Valentino chats with host Olivia Horton about his career in the Bay Area. Watch the clip to hear what is was like working with E-40, Too Short and Mistah F.A.B.
postnewsgroup.com
Popular Chief LeRonne Armstrong Placed on Administrative Leave During Investigation of Police Misconduct
“I did nothing wrong. I violated no policies,” said Armstrong, speaking at a press conference. Refusing to accept administrative leave during a police misconduct investigation, OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong fired back with a press conference of his own this week, organized by a high-profile corporate public relations and communications firm.
Study uncovers underground flood risk in Bay Area due to storms, climate change
Powerful storms offer clear evidence of how vulnerable parts of the Bay Area are to flooding. But now, a new study is raising concerns about a kind of "double threat" right underneath our feet.
Planned closure of Petaluma Birthing Center prompts unified pushback
photo credit: UM Health System/flickr Petaluma Valley Hospital's Family Birthing Center has received international recognition and has one of the highest in-hospital breastfeeding rates in the state. But Providence Healthcare, who owns Petaluma Valley Hospital through its secular subsidiary, NorCal Health Connect, has announced a plan to close the center just two years after purchasing the hospital. Providence said declining birth rates, a failure to recruit new physicians, and a lack of anesthesia services are behind the decision to consolidate obstetric care at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The surprise announcement has prompted push back from staff, the community, and the elected board of Petaluma's Healthcare District. In a response to Providence's closure announcement, Petaluma Health Care District CEO Ramona Faith noted Providence's commitment to keep the Birthing Center open for at least five years after their 2021 purchase. Faith said the board "has not agreed to this outcome," and noted that without majority approval by the Board, closing the Birthing Center will result in a default under Providence's purchase agreement. The healthcare district board voiced unanimous opposition to the closure at a special meeting on January 25th, with more discussion of next steps set for the board's regularly scheduled meeting on February 15th.
tourcounsel.com
Arden Fair | Shopping mall in Sacramento, California
Arden Fair is a two-level regional shopping mall located on Arden Way in Sacramento, California, United States. It consists of over 165 tenants, encompassing over 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) of retail space. It currently maintains the traditional chain anchors Macy's and JCPenney. It is operated by Macerich. Arden Fair...
KTVU FOX 2
Cable car derails in San Francisco
A San Francisco cable car derailed in San Francisco Wednesday evening. Video from the Citizen app shows activity around the cable car at Washington and Hyde in Nob Hill. The only people onboard were two operators. Neither was injured, officials said.
oaklandside.org
Yoshi’s Jazz Club owners embroiled in legal battle
Yoshie Akiba, co-founder of Jack London Square-based Yoshi’s Jazz Club and Restaurant is suing her current business partners, including her ex-husband Kazuo Kajimura, alleging a years-long attempt to seize control of the legendary Oakland jazz club by way of embezzlement and fraud. “This is my last fight so that...
Bay Area shelters euthanize healthy animals due to vet shortage
A shortage of qualified veterinarians in the Bay Area and across the state is having a devastating impact on local animal shelters. More than 60% of California animal shelters are currently struggling to fill open positions for veterinarians.
jweekly.com
Israeli baker’s babkas are selling like hotcakes in Napa
Food coverage is supported by a generous donation from Susan and Moses Libitzky. The nearly year-old Jewish deli Loveski in Napa’s Oxbow Public Market has many items worth recommending, but one standout is its heavenly babka. We were lucky enough to try it this past summer, and we feel that it’s worth dedicating an entire column to the babka’s creator.
sonomamag.com
‘It’s Been an Incredible Ride’: Toad in the Hole Pub in Santa Rosa Closes after 17 Years
Toad in the Hole Pub in Santa Rosa, known for its British vibe and “Cheers”-like warmth, has closed after 17 years. For many, the Railroad Square spot wasn’t just a place to get a pint. It was where friends gathered to watch live local bands, find camaraderie during World Cup matches or belly up to the bar with a basket of fish and chips.
Silicon Valley
Detached house sells for $1.7 million in Fremont
A house built in 1971 located in the 36000 block of Ashton Place in Fremont has new owners. The 1,830-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 27, 2022 for $1,700,000, or $929 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, and a garage. It sits on a 9,709-square-foot lot.
fsrmagazine.com
Original Joe’s Plans Third Location in Walnut Creek
Original Joe’s, San Francisco’s time-honored, family-owned and operated Italian-American restaurant, has announced plans to open its third location in Walnut Creek, CA. Opening in 2024, Original Joe’s will bring its signature dishes, classic cocktails, and iconic booths to the 8,000-square-foot former Stanford’s restaurant space in Broadway Plaza at 1300 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596. The Walnut Creek restaurant joins existing Original Joe’s locations in North Beach, San Francisco and Westlake, Daly City.
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
Arrest made in 1994 Bay Area killing of transgender woman Terrie Ladwig
An arrest has been in a 29-year-long Bay Area cold case, but the motive remains a mystery.
Comments / 0