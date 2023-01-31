ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Vallejo Makes Forbes' List of ‘Best Places to Live in California'

Forbes magazine has named Vallejo the sixth best city to live in California. The designation has left many people shaking their heads who also say the North Bay city is mired in problems and is far from one of the best places to live. "Mind boggling," resident Christyne Callegari said....
VALLEJO, CA
goingawesomeplaces.com

12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco

Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

TravelSkills 02-01-23 Abandoned Northern Calif. resort will finally be reborn

A luxury resort brand announced last week that it plans to open a new location on the 3,000-acre property in Pope Valley, 20 miles northeast of Santa Rosa.  The property includes the site where the historic Aetna Springs Resort, which operated there for a century starting in the 1870s. The landscape is full of lore — Ronald Reagan announced his plans to run for governor of California there in 1966 — and water from its springs was bottled and sold throughout the American West as Aetna Mineral Water. The new hotel will feature indoor and outdoor bathing facilities featuring water from the property's mineral springs, along with 95 hotel rooms and 16 units for permanent residences.  
POPE VALLEY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Planned closure of Petaluma Birthing Center prompts unified pushback

photo credit: UM Health System/flickr Petaluma Valley Hospital's Family Birthing Center has received international recognition and has one of the highest in-hospital breastfeeding rates in the state. But Providence Healthcare, who owns Petaluma Valley Hospital through its secular subsidiary, NorCal Health Connect, has announced a plan to close the center just two years after purchasing the hospital.   Providence said declining birth rates, a failure to recruit new physicians, and a lack of anesthesia services are behind the decision to consolidate obstetric care at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.   The surprise announcement has prompted push back from staff, the community, and the elected board of Petaluma's Healthcare District.   In a response to Providence's closure announcement, Petaluma Health Care District CEO Ramona Faith noted Providence's commitment to keep the Birthing Center open for at least five years after their 2021 purchase.   Faith said the board "has not agreed to this outcome," and noted that without majority approval by the Board, closing the Birthing Center will result in a default under Providence's purchase agreement.   The healthcare district board voiced unanimous opposition to the closure at a special meeting on January 25th, with more discussion of next steps set for the board's regularly scheduled meeting on February 15th.
PETALUMA, CA
tourcounsel.com

Arden Fair | Shopping mall in Sacramento, California

Arden Fair is a two-level regional shopping mall located on Arden Way in Sacramento, California, United States. It consists of over 165 tenants, encompassing over 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) of retail space. It currently maintains the traditional chain anchors Macy's and JCPenney. It is operated by Macerich. Arden Fair...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cable car derails in San Francisco

A San Francisco cable car derailed in San Francisco Wednesday evening. Video from the Citizen app shows activity around the cable car at Washington and Hyde in Nob Hill. The only people onboard were two operators. Neither was injured, officials said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Yoshi’s Jazz Club owners embroiled in legal battle

Yoshie Akiba, co-founder of Jack London Square-based Yoshi’s Jazz Club and Restaurant is suing her current business partners, including her ex-husband Kazuo Kajimura, alleging a years-long attempt to seize control of the legendary Oakland jazz club by way of embezzlement and fraud. “This is my last fight so that...
OAKLAND, CA
jweekly.com

Israeli baker’s babkas are selling like hotcakes in Napa

Food coverage is supported by a generous donation from Susan and Moses Libitzky. The nearly year-old Jewish deli Loveski in Napa’s Oxbow Public Market has many items worth recommending, but one standout is its heavenly babka. We were lucky enough to try it this past summer, and we feel that it’s worth dedicating an entire column to the babka’s creator.
NAPA, CA
Silicon Valley

Detached house sells for $1.7 million in Fremont

A house built in 1971 located in the 36000 block of Ashton Place in Fremont has new owners. The 1,830-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 27, 2022 for $1,700,000, or $929 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, and a garage. It sits on a 9,709-square-foot lot.
FREMONT, CA
fsrmagazine.com

Original Joe’s Plans Third Location in Walnut Creek

Original Joe’s, San Francisco’s time-honored, family-owned and operated Italian-American restaurant, has announced plans to open its third location in Walnut Creek, CA. Opening in 2024, Original Joe’s will bring its signature dishes, classic cocktails, and iconic booths to the 8,000-square-foot former Stanford’s restaurant space in Broadway Plaza at 1300 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596. The Walnut Creek restaurant joins existing Original Joe’s locations in North Beach, San Francisco and Westlake, Daly City.
WALNUT CREEK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy