Little Rock, AR

uams.edu

UAMS Brain Injury Program to Offer Free Virtual Workshop Feb. 16

Feb. 1, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The UAMS Institute for Digital Health and Innovation’s Brain Injury Program will host a virtual workshop, “Strategies for Memory and Mood,” Feb. 16 to connect anyone affected by a traumatic brain injury (TBI) to helpful resources and support. The...
uams.edu

104 and Cancer Free

Feb. 3, 2023 | UAMS patient treated by James Suen, M.D., is one of the oldest living cancer survivors in Arkansas. A favorite pillow in Maddie Upton’s Camden, Arkansas, home reads, ‘I’m so far up the hill, I’ve started up the next one.’. At 104, there...
uams.edu

UAMS Honors Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Feb. 3, 2023 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) hosted a virtual seminar to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and examine his efforts to eliminate health and economic disparities. The event, “Remembering Dr. King’s Other Dream: Economic Security and Health Equity,” was sponsored by...
