Madison County, TN

tn.gov

Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce Bottling Company International to Establish Manufacturing and Distribution Operations in Warren County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International (BCI) officials announced today the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
tn.gov

Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for February 2-8, 2023

ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 127: On Monday, February 6, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform attenuator repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
tn.gov

TDOE Reimagines Classroom Experience & How to Prepare Students for Postsecondary Success

Celebrating Innovative School Models & National CTE Month in February. Nashville, TN— This month, the department is celebrating Innovative School Models and National Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month to highlight how Tennessee is reimagining the classroom for middle and high school students, while also amplifying the role CTE has in preparing students for postsecondary success.
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

Summer Food Service Program Sponsor Application Period Opens for 2023

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is announcing its participation in the 2023 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and the opening of this year’s application period. The goal of the Summer Food Service Program is to ensure children 18 and younger, who benefit from meal programs at school, continue to have that same access to nutritious meals when school is out for the summer.
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

Statement from Gov. Bill Lee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I are grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support we have received since her lymphoma diagnosis last August. The first phase of treatment went well, and we thank the medical team for their exceptional care and commitment. Later this month, Maria will begin the next phase of treatment, as she prepares to undergo a bone marrow transplant. While there are difficult days ahead, Maria and I have great trust in the Lord. We too are praying that God brings peace and comfort to all Tennesseans who are facing challenges in their own lives.”
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

Gov. Lee Names Tennessee Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals Appointees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Dwight E. Tarwater to the Tennessee Supreme Court and Matthew Wilson to the Court of Criminal Appeals, Western Section. “Dwight is a highly qualified attorney who will bring significant experience to the Tennessee Supreme Court,” said Lee....
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

National Burn Awareness Week is February 5-11, 2023

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) is highlighting the importance of preventing burn hazards and home fires during National Burn Awareness Week (Feb. 5-11, 2023). This year’s theme is “Scalds: Hot Liquids Burn Like Fire” and focuses on ways that consumers can prevent...
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

7 Tennessee State Parks To Serve Valentine's Meals

Seven Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer romantic dinners for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Montgomery Bell State Park is serving Valentine’s meals on three separate dates. Participating parks are:. Montgomery Bell State Park. Fall Creek Falls State Park. Henry Horton State Park. Cumberland Mountain State Park.
TENNESSEE STATE

