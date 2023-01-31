LAHS Senior Alex Livescu Awarded Honorable Mention, $1,000 Scholarship In National NGPF Competition

Read full article on original website
Los Alamos High School Cheer Team Wins NMSU Spirit Championship
Members of the Los Alamos High School Cheer team pose with their coaches, Assistant Coach Nancy Sandoval, left, and Head Coach Lauren Sandoval, right, after winning first place in the All Girls Game Division at the New Mexico State University Spirit Championship competition. Photo Courtesy LAPS. LAPS NEWS RELEASE. The...
LANL: How Entrepreneurs Yun Li And Scott Ziegler Will Help Grow Innovation In New Mexico
The New Mexico Lab-Embedded Entrepreneur Program (New Mexico LEEP) announces the fellows in its 2023 cohort, launching this month. The program provides a two-year fellowship for entrepreneurs focusing on deep tech for national security. “New Mexico LEEP presents a unique opportunity for Los Alamos National Laboratory and our community to...
Court Appointed Special Advocate Program Hosts Young Professionals Event Feb. 10 In Santa Fe
Often times we hear news stories about children in our foster care system that make us shudder. We wonder how does this happen. What can be done? How can I help?. While not everyone is in a position to be a foster parent, almost any one of us can be a voice for children in the foster care system.
Girl Scout Troop Silver Award
Two Girl Scout Troop 10074 Cadettes finished their Girl Scout Silver Award in the fall and made a comic strip about the process. The Silver Award is the highest award a Cadette Girl Scout can earn. To complete it, a Cadette must partner with a community organization and complete a 50-hour, sustainable project about an issue she cares about in her community. The Cadettes worked with the Los Alamos and Espanola animal shelters on increasing awareness for canine distemper, collected donations for and volunteered at both shelters. They created the above comic strip to document their work. Courtesy Troop 10074.
Los Alamos Community Foundation Hosts Free Estate Planning Workshop
The Los Alamos Community Foundation invites you to an important workshop on the basics of estate planning on Tuesday, February 7 at UNM-LA (Building 2, Room 230). Join us for an overview of common estate planning tools and discussion of how these may apply to you or your loved ones.
Opening Reception For Step Up Gallery’s ‘Beneath And Beyond The Night Sky’ Draws More Than 100 Visitors
Artists Darla Graff Thompson, left, and Trish Foschi at the opening reception for their show ‘Beneath and Beyond the Night Sky’. Courtesy photo. At the January 28 opening reception for Beneath and Beyond the Night Sky, artists Darla Graff Thompson and Trish Foschi greeted more than 100 visitors. The show is the first of the 2023 season at Step Up Gallery in Mesa Public Library. The exhibit runs through Feb. 22.
‘We Have To Be Okay Changing’: The Realtor Perspective On Housing
Note: This is the second in a series of articles about the housing crunch in Los Alamos. For the first, see: ‘It’s Housing Driven’: LANL, Hiring and Local Housing. Real-estate agents are “optimistic by nature,” says Ryan Maupin, but when you talk to them about housing in Los Alamos, a distinctly guarded note creeps in.
Release, Signing An Discussion Of Siegfried Hecker’s Latest Book Set For Feb. 7 at Fuller Lodge
Dr. Siegfried Hecker, former Los Alamos National Laboratory director, returns 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 7 for the release, signing, and discussion of his latest book, Hinge Points: An Inside Look at North Korea’s Nuclear Program, written with Elliot Serbin, former research associate at the Center for Global Security Research. The...
Obituary: Margaret Ann ‘Peggy’ Horner-Jenkins Nov. 4, 1944 – Jan. 18, 2023
Margaret Ann “Peggy” Horner-Jenkins passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Peggy was born on November 4, 1944, in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Manuel Duarte Guerra and Mae Elizabeth (Boston) Guerra. Sisters, Betty and Helen, followed, respectively. The family moved to Albuquerque in 1946. Peggy attended St. Francis Catholic School for grades 1 – 8. After that, she attended and graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in 1962. The graduating class just celebrated their 60th reunion. She was a junior varsity cheerleader. She worked in the Cashier’s office at American Furniture for 10 years. Peggy then moved on to Albuquerque Federal Savings and Loan. After that, she worked at San Juan Community College for 12 years before moving to El Rancho, New Mexico. She retired, after 23 years, from Los Alamos Public Schools as Payroll Supervisor.
LAPS Ride The Bus Day Is Wednesday, Feb. 8
Los Alamos Public Schools is encouraging all eligible students to ride the school bus to or from school on Wednesday, Feb. 8 as part of “Ride the Bus” Day. This initiative not only helps the environment, but also funds the LAPS Transportation Department. The goal is to have 1,000 riders.
Deputy Secretary Of Energy Approves CD2/3 For Los Alamos Plutonium Pit Production Project 30 Base Equipment Installation Subproject
Deputy Sec. of Energy David M. Turk has announced Critical Decision (CD) 2/3 approving the Performance Baseline to start construction of the Los Alamos Pit Production Project 30 Base Equipment Installation Subproject at Los Alamos National Laboratory. A January 19 memo from Turk to Everett Trollinger, Federal Project Officer for...
Obituary: Marjorie Arlene Beach McInroy Nov. 2, 1931 – Jan. 7, 2023
Marjorie (Marge) McInroy, 91, of Rio Rancho, NM, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on the morning of January 7, 2023. Marge was born on November 2, 1931, to Floyd and Bertha (Louise) Beach in Mansfield, PA. She was the youngest of their three children, following brother Earl and sister Marie.
Friends Of Shelter & Companion Animals Seeks Logo For 2023 Dog Jog
Tails are wagging all over Los Alamos in anticipation of the 2023 Los Alamos Dog Jog, to be held Saturday, April 29. The Dog Jog is an annual fundraiser for the Friends of Shelter and Companion Animals, an all-volunteer organization that uses this money to provide funding for spay/neuter programs and veterinary care for ill and injured dogs and cats whose owners cannot afford expensive care for their beloved pets.
Please Look Out For Betty Grisham, Last Seen At 3 P.M. At Beehive Homes In White Rock
The daughter of Betty Grisham is asking for assistance from the public to find her. Betty was last seen at Beehive Homes at around 3 p.m. Please call (505) 412-3562 if you locate her or LAPS Dispatch at (505) 662-8222. Courtesy photo.
LAPD Deputy Chief Responds To Recent Allegation Of ‘Extraordinary Leniency’ Towards Santa Fe Officer
Los Alamos Deputy Police Chief Oliver Morris has responded in depth to questions from the Los Alamos Reporter about allegations made in a recent Santa Fe New Mexican column by Milan Simonich about the Department. See https://www.santafenewmexican.com/news/local_news/wide-blue-line-saves-cops-career-after-domestic-case/article_c0492ea6-85f2-11ed-bf46-a709f701b572.html. Simonich’s column alleged that LAPD officers exhibited “extraordinary leniency” towards off-duty Santa Fe...
