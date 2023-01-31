LAHS Senior Alex Livescu Awarded Honorable Mention, $1,000 Scholarship In National NGPF Competition

Margaret Ann “Peggy” Horner-Jenkins passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Peggy was born on November 4, 1944, in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Manuel Duarte Guerra and Mae Elizabeth (Boston) Guerra. Sisters, Betty and Helen, followed, respectively. The family moved to Albuquerque in 1946. Peggy attended St. Francis Catholic School for grades 1 – 8. After that, she attended and graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in 1962. The graduating class just celebrated their 60th reunion. She was a junior varsity cheerleader. She worked in the Cashier’s office at American Furniture for 10 years. Peggy then moved on to Albuquerque Federal Savings and Loan. After that, she worked at San Juan Community College for 12 years before moving to El Rancho, New Mexico. She retired, after 23 years, from Los Alamos Public Schools as Payroll Supervisor.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 8 HOURS AGO