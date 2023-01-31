ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

KTVZ

Is the Fed ignoring long Covid in its inflation fight?

Federal Reserve officials have for months blamed a dwindling supply of US workers for elevated inflation levels. During his December press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that Covid-related deaths accounted for a large chunk of the structural labor shortage in the economy. That’s why some economists and health care...
KTVZ

Industries losing and gaining the most jobs

The American economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic includes an unemployment rate that has returned to 2019 levels and wage increases for lower-income workers. In December, the number of open jobs rose to 11 million but fell by 3.8% compared to the same time in 2021, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows.
KTVZ

How the pandemic e-commerce surge spiked demand for truckers

How the pandemic e-commerce surge spiked demand for truckers. Trucker behind truck steering wheel. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, truckers have faced a series of circulating problems, including driver shortages and difficult working conditions. But the sharp increase in e-commerce in 2020 put a strain like no other on the industry.
KTVZ

US, EU, G7 and Australia announce new price cap on Russian petroleum products

The US and allies are trying to further limit Russia’s ability to make money and finance its war efforts with new price limits on products like gasoline and fuel oil, a senior Treasury official announced Friday — adding to sanctions on Russian energy sales in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
KTVZ

Mortgage rates fall for fourth week in a row

Mortgage rates fell slightly this week, as a smaller rate hike by the Federal Reserve signaled promising improvement on inflation. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.09% in the week ending February 2, down from 6.13% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate was 3.55%.

