kttn.com
Single-vehicle crash on Highway 36 injures Altamont man
A single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning near Stewartsville injured an Altamont resident. Forty-nine-year-old Nicholas Austin received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Austin was eastbound when his car traveled off the north side of Highway 36 into the median where it struck a culvert....
kttn.com
Crash on Interstate 35 injures man from Kidder
A resident of Kidder was taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle rollover accident early Wednesday evening in Clay County. The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for 69-year-old Robert Potts who was taken by Liberty Fire and Rescue to the Liberty Hospital. The northbound SUV traveled off the left...
northwestmoinfo.com
Altamont Man Injured in Early Morning DeKalb County Crash
An Altamont man suffered injuries in a DeKalb County crash early this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 12:40 this morning on U.S. 36, a mile west of Stewartsville, as 49-year-old Nicholas D. Austin drove eastbound. Troopers say Austin went off the north side of...
kchi.com
Troopers Report Drivers Injured In Two Area Crashes
Crashes in the area counties investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol left drivers with minor and moderate injuries. In Harrison County at about 4:30 am Wednesday, Troopers responded to a crash on I-35. State troopers report 30-year-old Kayla A Drumheller was northbound and ran off the west side of the roadway, striking an emergency crossover. Her vehicle went airborne and overturned, coming to rest on its top. Drumheller was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two St. Joe Residents Hurt In Car vs Tree Accident Near Clarksdale
A pair of St. Joseph residents were left with minor injuries after their vehicle hit a tree in DeKalb County Tuesday morning. According to the Highway Patrol’s accident report, 42-year-old St. Joseph resident Michelle L. Ray was driving a 2021 Kia K5 northbound on Missouri Route 31 about five miles north of Clarskdale in DeKalb County at 8:15 A.M. Tuesday when she lost control of the vehicle.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
ktvo.com
Crews to install new traffic lights and crosswalk controls along North Baltimore
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Thursday, crews in Kirksville will begin installing new traffic lights and crosswalk controls along North Baltimore Street at the intersections of Northtown Road, Potter Avenue and Rosewood Drive. The work will occur between 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and could cause possible traffic delays. Drivers...
One Person Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash in Creston
(Creston) A Ringgold County woman suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston on Monday afternoon. Creston Police say the accident happened at 3:30 p.m. at Patriotic Parkway and Highway 34. Authorities say 80-year-old Joyce Elaine England of Mount Ayr was injured in the crash. England was driving an eastbound...
northwestmoinfo.com
Lamoni Driver Injured In Interstate 35 Accident
A Lamoni driver was injured following a one vehicle accident on Interstate 35 Wednesday morning which totaled the vehicle she was driving. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 30 year old Kayla Drumheller was driving northbound on I-35 and went off the side of the roadway. Her vehicle struck an embankment at the emergency crossover and went airborne. The vehicle also overturned and came to rest on its top.
kjluradio.com
Several pets killed in Phelps County house fire
Several pets are killed in a house fire in Phelps County. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says crews were called to a house fire in the 200 block of Highway C, just north of Doolittle, Monday morning. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire showing from a one-story, wood frame home. There were several vehicles in the driveway so crews began an interior attack to search for victims. No one was home at the time. The heavy fire conditions forced crews to exit the home and attack the fire from the outside.
kttn.com
Gallatin man turns himself in to Grundy County Sheriff on firearm charge
The Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of a Gallatin man on January 31st after he turned himself in on a felony charge. Twenty-one-year-old Ashton Chad Arndt was charged with unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victims.
ktvo.com
Kirksville business owner calls natural gas hike, other factors 'big gut punch'
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — While many northeast Missouri residents are coping with Liberty Utilities more than tripling its natural gas rates in early December 2022, local small businesses are taking a big hit too. The office manager at GNS Auto Body in downtown Kirksville got a big shock when she...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Arrested On Warrants
A St. Joseph man was arrested early this (Wednesday) morning in Buchanan County on a pair of outstanding misdemeanor warrants and not having a drivers license. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 49-year-old St. Joseph resident Jack L. Frazier at 1:09 A.M. on a pair of Buchanan County misdemeanor warrants, one for health safety and another for fraud. He was also arrested for not having a valid drivers license.
Employee operating front-end loader hit by train, dies at Fort Leavenworth
A Fort Leavenworth civilian employee died Tuesday after being hit by a train while working near the Sherman Army Airfield.
St. Joseph weighing options on replacing Aquatic Park pool
City officials are currently seeking options of how to renovate and remodel the currently closed lap pool at the aquatic park in St. Joseph. Originally, the city designated eight million dollars of capital improvement money towards the project. City Manager Bryan Carter says though the city began to consider the...
kttn.com
Livingston County Sheriff seeking assistance from public in investigation into theft of stolen wheels and tires
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance with an investigation into an alleged theft. Sheriff Steve Cox reports a pickup broke down on U. S. Highway 65 near the Chula junction on January 28th. The owner saw the vehicle on the afternoon of January 29th and all was said to be fine. The owner planned to have the pickup towed on January 30th. The pickup was discovered on January 30th sitting on blocks. The vehicle had been jacked up, and all four tires and wheels had been stolen.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Arrest Report
A Shawnee, Kansas woman had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Livingston County Tuesday evening. State Troopers report the crash occurred around 6:20 pm on Old 190, three miles west of Chillicothe when 56-year-old Teena R Smith was westbound, struck a pile of asphalt, and drove off the road, hitting a pile of dirt. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.
Gallatin Man Found Unconscious Behind the Wheel
On Friday at 3:43 a.m., Sedalia Police contacted an intoxicated driver at Broadway and Harding. The driver was reportedly unconscious at the wheel. 43-year-old Howard Phillip Andrus, III, of Gallatin, Mo., was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated by drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Missouri dog euthanized after grooming; family calls for accountability
An investigation looking into an oversight void in Missouri's grooming industry after the dog had to be put down seven days after an accident at a Springfield grooming salon.
Union County Man arrested on Drug Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Union County man on drug possession charges. Police arrested 39-year-old Jaime Nam Torres of Creston at 301 New York Ave and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance, 3rd offense (marijuana), Conspire with intent to manufacture/deliver other I, II, III CS, Failure to affix drug tax stamp- forty-two- and one-half grams or more, attach a used drug tax stamp- 10 or more dosage units, and conspire w/intent deliver false marijuana under 50 kg. He is held in Union County Jail on a $27,000 cash or approved surety bond.
