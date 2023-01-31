ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carleton.edu

Carleton economics department receives American Economic Association award for achievement in diversity and inclusion

Carleton’s economics department received the third annual American Economic Association’s (AEA) Award for Outstanding Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion in December 2022. The award, which was announced in January, recognizes college economics departments and other organizations which have demonstrated “outstanding achievement in diversity and inclusion practices.”. Mark...
NORTHFIELD, MN
carleton.edu

Building on past successes, Carleton continues commitment to sustainability leadership

Carleton is embarking on a wholly new approach to sustainability that will build upon the college’s remarkable success in reducing its carbon footprint to accelerate progress toward carbon neutrality. The work of the new Sustainability Working Group, announced earlier this month, offers the opportunity for a reflection on and renewal of the college’s historic leadership in sustainability.
NORTHFIELD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy