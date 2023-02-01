First Alert Weather: Overnight wintry mix possible

Derek Beasley has your Tuesday night forecast 03:18

BALTIMORE -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Garrett & Allegany Co. in western Maryland until 4 a.m.

Slick roads are expected overnight as a light wintry mix moves into the region overnight. Elsewhere, a light wintry mix is expected across most of Maryland overnight. Temperatures will remain above freezing so significant accumulations and icing are not expected.

No travel issues are anticipated for the morning commute in the Baltimore area.

The wintry weather will move out early Wednesday, with sunshine building in through the morning. Highs will reach the low 40s.

It will be chilly Wednesday night with lows in the 20s.

Clouds return Thursday as another wave of low pressure approaches the region.

This wave will track far enough to the south where most of the precipitation will remain south of our area, so we'll keep the forecast dry into Thursday night.

By Friday, an arctic cold front will move through the area. This will bring blustery conditions to the area Friday afternoon.

Highs will struggle to reach the mid-30s with winds gusting over 20 miles per hour through the afternoon. It will get even colder Friday night through Saturday morning, with lows dropping into the teens by Saturday morning and wind chills dipping into the single digits.

Highs on Saturday will struggle to reach the low 30s.

Another storm system will move into the area Sunday evening bringing a chance for a wintry mix to start, changing over to rain.

Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 40s after a cold start.

It will be much warmer to start next week with highs back in the 50s Monday and Tuesday.